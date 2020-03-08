Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 8, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Selby Enterprises, to Copperline Properties, 139 Edwards St., Kewanee; $27,000.
Westefer, Kenneth, to Stern, Mark N. and M. Suzanne, 1500 W. Division St., Kewanee; $33,000.
Alexander Lumber, to Joe L. Mickley and Jacqueline M. Mickley Family Limited Partnership, various lots all in Humphrey and Turner's First Addition to Geneseo, Henry County, Illinois, 209 W. Exchange St., Geneseo; $275,000.
Johnston, Kirsten, to Dean, Dan J., 411 N.E. 2nd Ave., Galva; $5,000.
Howard, Lonnie L. and Carrie, to Lumpkins, Brandon, 815 N.W. 3rd Ave., Galva; $99,000.
Washington, Ellis, to Vervynck, Mark, 434 E. 7th St., Kewanee and 528 E. 7th St., Kewanee; $1,500.
Vermost, James E. and Loraine V., to Kirlin, Lucas J. and Alexis R., 609 W. Center St., Cambridge; $107,000.
Bullock, Lynne, to Collinson, Donald E. and Cynthia A., 917 W. Division St., Galva; $27,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Barr, Gary D. and Lori, East Moline, to Barr, Marshall L., East Moline; 921 35th Ave., East Moline; $66,000.
L & M Steel Services, Geneseo, to Morton Drive Partners, Silvis; 3660 Morton Dr., East Moline; $175,000.
Earl, Rodney and Sharon, East Moline, to Mullin, Rita, Moline; 7317 35th Ave. Ct., Moline; $268,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to DeLeon Jr., Francisco, Chicago; 2716 9th St., Rock Island; $108,000.
D & K Properties of Illinois, Davenport, to Knot Bros, Milan; 2332 NE 14th St., Milan, commercial building, retail/wholesale; $600,000..
Future Capital, Davenport, to And1 Investment Group, Verona, Wis.; 922 5th Ave., Moline; $108,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to And1 Investment Group, Verona, Wis.; 841 18th Ave. A., Moline; $107,500.
Jones, Dale, Milan, to Stedman, Lance, and Fowler, Stephanie, Milan; 321 20th Ave. W., Milan; $99,950.
Begyn, Dennis, Taylor Ridge, to Garr, Larry T., Andalusia; 602 5th Ave. Dr. W., Andalusia; $195,000.
Mitchell, Geraldine, Coal Valley, to Aunan, Amanda, Rock Island; 3409 21st St., Rock Island; $137,500.
Drescher, Regina, trust, Davenport, to McGaughy, John and Debra, Moline; 336 29th Ave., Moline; $156,000.
VanOpdorp, Adam and Michelle, Coal Valley, to Mueller, Gary and Karla, Andalusia; 727 Bambi Ct., Andalusia; $211,000.
Strader, Mary Ann, estate, Colona, to Wells, Jacqueline T., Coal Valley; 1705 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $90,000.
Wells, James Joseph, Rock Island, to Hay, Sydney, and Angusich, Vicki, Rock Island; 8324 10th St. W., Rock Island; $70,000.
Daugherty Jr., Don, East Moline, to Ross, Michael, Milan; 500 14th Ave. W., Milan; $125,000.
Mosher, Scott and Kristy, Davenport, to Thompson, Andrew and Clare, Port Byron; 22514 66th Ave. N., Port Byron; $300,000.
Midwest Placing, Rock Island, to KJWW Properties, Rock Island; 536 25th Ave., Rock Island; $142,500.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Dunn, John Joseph, Chicago; 1120 22nd St., Moline; $11,000.
First State Bank Shannon-Polo, Shannon, to O'Hara, Todd and Tracey, Coal Valley; 207 E. 23rd Ave., Coal Valley; $42,000.
Granell, Marilyn, and Rosenthal, Carolyn, trust, Silvis, to Cong Dang, Thich, Rock Island; 1629 30th St., Rock Island; $20,000.
Rursch, Nancy L., Taylor Ridge, to Rursch, David R., Reynolds; 14837 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $319,950.
Rursch, Nancy L., Taylor Ridge, to Rursch, David R., Reynolds; 10558 148th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $460,175.
CRC of Iowa, Bettendorf, to Versypt, Janet L., East Moline; 318 31st Ave., East Moline; $183,645.
Herman, Steven D. and Kathryn E., Raymond, Miss., to Burkhead, Timothy, Moline; 3613 S. Shore Dr., Moline; $270,000.
Quad City Bank and Trust, Davenport, to Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Milan; 2645 6th St., East Moline; $66,000.
DeDecker, Douglas and Jean, Jacksonville, Fla., to Vyncke, David and Cheryl, trust, Moline; 1132 37th Ave., East Moline; $61,000.
Quad City Homes, Patchogue, N.Y., to Future Capital, Davenport; 4325 9th St., East Moline; $75,000.
Meyer, Chad and Karli, Rock Island, to Cin Hau, Lian, Rock Island; 2245 31st St., Rock Island; $138,000.
Finch, Christian A., Scottsdale, Ariz., to Leiby, Cameron T., Moline; 5311 19th Ave., Moline; $61,500.
Graham, Teresa J., trust, New Boston, to Faffoon, Brandon L. and Amanda N., Taylor Ridge; 15700 198th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $224,900.
Canfield, Brian P., Moline, to Kadriu, Nuredin and Selime, Silvis; 2401 69th Ave., Moline; $240,000.
Romeo, Edward E., Sun City, Ariz., to Sides, Devyn, Moline; 1063 29th St., Moline; $83,000.
Kasbohm, John and Colleen, Savanna, to Timm, Jessica, Moline; 3717 35th St. #3, Moline; $87,900.
Heber, Julie A., Rock Island, to Hartman, Allana J., Rock Island; 2102 23rd St., Rock Island; $98,000.
Houdyshell, Samantha, Aurora, Colo., to Thaw, Tha, Rock Island; 1002 21st Ave., Rock Island; $87,000.
Hemm, Erin and Nicholas A., Hillsdale, to Mecham-Ainsworth, Angela, Cordova; 509 N. High St., Port Byron; $51,000.
Burney, Jonathan and Andrea, Machesney Park, Ill., to Kulhavy, Jeremy, East Moline; 1104 35th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $126,000.
Lee, Patricia S., Salem, Wis., to Timber Stone Construction, Moline; 1812 36th St., Moline; $41,000.
Cake Group, Andalusia, to Hall, Kevin and Nicole, Andalusia; vacant land, Andalusia; $11,250.
Beasley, Charles, Portland, Tenn., to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 3935 4th St., East Moline; $30,000.
Bayers, Gloria N., estate, Matherville, to Gray Line Holdings, Bettendorf; 9920 77th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $77,900.
Elliott, Sally R., Rock Island, to Lofgren, Kathleen, East Moline; 3637 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $187,000.
Galvin, Patrick J. and Katherine A., Coal Valley, to Siebben, Kyle M. and Susan K., Moline; $135,000.
Schumacher, Elizabeth P., Silvis, to Wells, Luke, and Stout, Nathan, Annawan; 1941 23rd St. A., Moline; $68,000.
Landrum, Susan L., Cedar Rapids, to Oliva, Jose, trust, Moline; 1215 N. High St., Port Byron; $340,000.
Bartenhagen & Rogers Investment Properties, Muscatine, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2903 - 2903 1/2 6th Ave., Rock Island; $36,000.
Aunan, Brock G. and Amanda G., Davenport, to North, Alexander and Kathleen, Rock Island; 3510 15th St., Rock Island; $219,500.
McClean, Florence M., East Moline, to Stevens, Katie Nicole, Moline; 2420 4th St., Moline; $35,000.
Metropolitan Life Insurance, Coral Gables, Fla., to Williams, Troy, Moline; 1911 32nd St., Moline; $92,000.
Wood, Henry L., Taylor Ridge, to Edgington Investments, Taylor Ridge; 13409 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $40,000.
Melahn, John, estate, Plainfield, Ill., to Randolph, Richard, Silvis; 1201 15th St., Silvis; $132,900.
Strandgard, Diana, and Raes, Deborah, Moline, to Costello, Adam, Hampton; 503 12th Ave., Hampton; $134,900.
Lubell, Tammy C., Taylor, Texas, to Bowser, Scott, Moline; 4117 15th St., Moline; $5,000.
Romine, Romine M., estate, East Moline, to Marty, Lucas and Grace, East Moline; 2572 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $125,000.
First Midwest Trust Company, Joliet, Ill., to Ohana Capital Investments, Moline; 990 Avenue of the Cities, Suites 2 & 3, East Moline, office building; $131,250.
Anderson, Daniel T., Moline, to JLJP, Moline; 2441 21st Ave., Rock Island; $12,000.
Thorpe, Pamela, Marion, Ill., to Meyer, Robert and Linda, East Moline; 715 39th Ave., East Moline; $107,000.
Moore, Connie L. and Lewis F., Muscatine, to Conklin, Brian C. and Jaenel-Conklin, Tami S., Moline; 1702 30th Ave.; 1712 30th Ave.; 1672 30th Ave., Moline; $200,000.
Ernat, Curtis M. and Debbie L., Robertsdale, Ala., to Prather, William and Laurie, Milan; 5626 27th St. W., Milan; $145,000.
Nieves, Claudia and Juan, East Moline, to Munoz, Jesus and Blanca, East Moline; 1544 11th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.
McDonald, Ryan D., Taylor Ridge, to McKeag, Tyson, Milan; 13824 28th St. W., Milan; $246,500.
Scarsdale, Dorothy M., estate, Grand Mound, Iowa, to Shuart, Stephen, Rock Island; 2727 38th St., Rock Island; $82,500.
Seales, Carol, Barrington, Ill., to Krismanits, Eugene H. and Susan D., Moline; 1067 29th St., Moline; $25,000.
Goode, Richard B. and Dorris Mae, Aledo, to DeKeyrel, Chase W., Taylor Ridge; 16114 162nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $100,000.
7th and J.D., Davenport, to Safe Capital Properties, Middleburg, Va.; 4005 7th St., Moline, Starbucks commercial building; $2,016,000.
Gold Room Holdings, Millcreek, Utah, to Varela, Nicolas, Port Byron; 709 N. High St., Port Byron; $102,000.
Kipps, L.W., Williston, Fla., to Tucker, Cynthia, East Moline; 813 36th Ave., East Moline; $115,000.
McKinley Family Trust, Viola, to Kropp, Harrison W., Moline; 905 39th St. Ct., Moline; $80,000.
American Bank & Trust, trustee of Lewis, Morgan M., Davenport, to Abney, Dustin L. and Tess M., Moline; 4901 11th Ave. A., Moline; $147,500.
Mendoza, Ben A. and Deanna, Moline, to Baumunk, Hanna, Moline; 2009 14th St., Moline; $101,000.
Joseph, Sheri Lynn, East Moline, to Cooper, Joseph and Sylvia, Moline; 4820 52nd Ave., Moline; $85,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Frits, Donald H. and Carol A., Hillsdale, to Davis, Lance R., Port Byron; 1621 Elm Shore Dr., Port Byron; $175,000.
Bobb, Ryan, Milan, to Turner, Tyler, Rock Island; 4533 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $66,500.
Schmitt, Paul J. and Christine A., St. Louis, Mo., to ICC Realty; 2999 3rd St., Ste 107, Moline; $129,000.
Ziegler, Nathan and Kristine, Bettendorf, to Apke, Clayton, Port Byron; 318 Fairfield Rd., Port Byron; $125,500.
DeSplinter, Devrin, Rock Island, to Maltsburger, Christopher, and Molina, Talia; 1438 34th Ave., Rock Island; $184,500.
Ellis, Corey, Rock Island, to Springfield, Kiarra, Rock Island; 2145 14th St., Rock Island; $88,000.
Mask, Shawn, Bettendorf, to Frank, Victor LeRoy, Moline; 5432 11th Ave. A., Moline; $114,500.
Lowderman, Blake and Brent, Macomb, to Kress, Tyler P., Moline; 1024 18th Ave., Moline; $97,000.
Butter, Keith and Hazel, Moline, to Clearman, Todd and Lisa, Bettendorf; 2903 36th St., Moline; $148,000.
Kolls, Kelly A., Moline, to Dietsche, Janice, Rock Island; 2347 39th St., Rock Island; $122,900.
Lewis, Rita Rozann, estate, Geneseo, to Bawi, Za and Par Ku, Rock Island; 4400 25th Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 24 Berkshire Ct., Rock Island; $41,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1703 29 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $21,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1603 44th St., Rock Island; $11,000.
Wiener, Zachary and Katherine, Bluff City, Tenn., to Siegert, Karena K., Rock Island; 2220 20 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.
Covemaker, Betty L., Silvis, to Swanson, Bryan L., Silvis; 1110 10th St., Silvis; $135,000.
Hepner, Thomas M., Daveport, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1601 2nd Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.
Bealer, Conner C. and Carrie C., Bettendorf, to Diao, Jiayi, Silvis; 401 11th Ave. A Ct., Silvis; $151,500.
Zuma Development, Port Byron, to Schulenberg, Cynthia, Orion; 4013 229th St., Circle N., Port Byron; $40,000.
Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Hodge, Ben, Rock Island; 2640 16th St., Moline; $25,000.
Sims, David and Tina, Moline, to Bergquist, Alan and Stephanie, Taylor Ridge; 12815 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $285,000.
Alward, Kelly L., trust, Minneapolis, to Fuhrman, Robert M., trust, Moline; 2500 11th St., 925 25th Ave., Moline; $500,000.
Knoll, Scott A., Rock Island, to Graham, Shelby, Rock Island; 2733 9th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Surya 4 Corporation, Moline, to Surya Company, Bettendorf; 2201 John Deere Rd., Carbon Cliff, hotel, commercial building; $1,845,000.
Ryckaert, David M. and Timm S., LeMoille, Ill., to Bance, Colin L., Taylor Ridge; 6217 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $90,000.
Ryckaert, Lynne D., LeMoille, Ill., to Bance, Colin L., Taylor Ridge; 6217 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $45,000.
Gilhooly, Dianna L., Rock Island, to DeSmet, Dennis and Margaret, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 10A, Rock Island; $119,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to BMW Investment Group, Las Vegas, Nev.; 4325 9th St., East Moline; $83,000.
Maddox, Lois S., Coal Valley, to Arnold, Richard, Moline; 1167 26th St. A., Moline; $73,000.
Schmidt, Barbara A., Moline, to Johnson, Brian and Cortney, Milan; 10320 35th St. W., Milan; $165,000.
Rivers, Michael, Smithfield, N.C., to Ford, Joshua, Rock Island; 3122 34th St., Rock Island; $209,000.
Challberg, Laura M., Davenport, to McAfee, Stephen B. and Susan L., Moline; 2421 45th St., Moline; $110,000.
Just, David, Clinton, to Edwards, Robert L., Silvis; 928 15th Ave., East Moline, barber shop building; $10,500.
Bayview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Camarillo, Davis, Silvis; 914 36 1/2 Ave., East Moline; $55,000.
Anderson, Gary J. and Ronda S., Port Byron, to Morris, Rickey, Hampton; 429 State Ave., Hampton; $50,000.
Wust, Jenny K. and David, Huntington, Ind., to Kennelly, Gary P., Rock Island; 1503 21st Ave., Rock Island; $104,900.
Finch, Terri, Coal Valley, to Bonjour, Laurie, Silvis; 2109 10th St., Silvis; $48,800.
Pedersen, Cynthia Ann, Stockton, Iowa, to Eldridge, Cody, Taylor Ridge; 10307 108th W., Taylor Ridge; $248,000.
Voyage Real Estate Investors, Davenport, to Hoffman, Rebekah, Rock Island; 2536 37th Ave., Rock Island; $210,000.
Chen, Erez, Temecula, Calif., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1001-03-05 9th St., Rock Island; $83,000.
Requet, Larry, Custer, Wis., to Kaller, Jamey and Jessica, Taylor Ridge; 12103 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $165,000.
TFP Properties, Silvis, to Lopez, Jacob Brian, Silvis; 312 9th St., Silvis; $97,800.
Rule, Angela, Moline, to Clark, Carl E. and Sandra F., Moline; 519 29th Ave., Moline; $72,900.
Case, Eric M., Cordova, to Case, Robert W. and Paige, Cordova; 16700 River Rd. N., Cordova; $88,300.
DeClercq, Joseph R. and Sharon K., East Moline, to Collins Jr., Alphonso P. and Sharon J., East Moline; 2100 18th St., East Moline; $184,900.
Hennings, Cynthia, Lake In The Hills, Ill., to Lawhorn, Joseph, Rock Island; 1111 44th St., Rock Island; $92,500.
IL - Moline - 3003 Park 16th St., Chicago, to Tegna Broadcast Holdings, Tysons; 3003 Park 16th ST., (Site 6), commercial building 1 sty studio site; $346,085.
Jones, William M. and Nicole E., San Antonio, Texas, to Crowe, Rodney H., Waterloo; 1047 19th St., Rock Island; $46,500.
Pedersen, Heidi, Moline, to Karstens, Josh and Kimberly, Moline; 25207 171st Ave. N., Cordova; $79,000.
Drummond, Paul J. and Cynthia J., trust, Erie, to Karstens, Josh and Kimberly, Cordova; 25207 171st Ave. N., Cordova; $79,000.
Jacobs, Matthew Kyle, Geneseo, to Carey, Chelsey and Kelly, Rock Island; 1819 41st St., Rock Island; $88,000.
Holland, Matthew C., Moline, to Rule, Angela L., Moline; 3401 34th Ave., Moline; $157,900.
May, Rickey L. and Susan M., Sherrills Ford, N.C., to Holcomb, Austin T., Cordova; 1108 2nd Ave. N., Cordova; $152,500.
Berthiaume, Neil A., Davenport, to Thompson, Garret, and McDonough, Kathryn, Moline; 2113 14th St., Moline; $128,000.
Kroeger, Benjamin, Silvis, to Marberry, Jessica, East Moline; 3822 4th Ave. B., East Moline; $71,000.
Hinzman, Sheila L., Milan, to Hinzman, Ryan, Milan; 3227 143rd Ave Ct. W., Milan; $250,000.
Clevenger, Ronald D., Silvis, to Vicuna, Candido, and Ines, Vicuna, East Moline; land/lot only; East Moline; $5,500.
The Cage & Properties, Moline, to ACDC Investments, Moline; 645 21st Ave., East Moline; $120,000.
Retzl, Barbara K. and John R., trust, Bettendorf, to Crumbleholme, Laura, Moline; 1540 12th Ave., Moline; $83,000.
Depron, Kenneth C., Rock Island, to DePron, Sandra L., Rock Island; 2017 23rd St., Rock Isalnd; $75,000.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Bessert, Bailee, Milan; 211 Sunshine Lane, Milan; $78,500.
Bennett, Gary D. and Mary A., Moline, to Herbst, Todd W., Moline; 1137 53rd St., Moline; $52,000.
Youngberg, Norris, Coal Valley, to Wild, Jason C., and Blackwood, Danielle, Rock Island; 10810 9th St., Coal Valley; $75,000.
DeMarlie, Diana, trust, Coal Valley, to Regennitter, Jenifer, Rock Island; 3025 35th Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
Weir, Betty, Moline, to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 1311 5th St. W., Milan; $86,000.
Czupka, Dwayne A. and Lucretia M., Rock Island, to Bain, Kevin A., Illinois City; 2007 34th St., Rock Island; $35,000.
JP Endeavors, Bettendorf, to Luppen, Sylvia Ann, Moline; 3419 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, restaurant; $265,000.
Luppen, Sylvia, Moline, to D'Lua, Moline; 3419 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; restaurant, $299,000.
Mapes, Sabrina, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1322 - 1322 1/2 Morton Dr., East Moline; $120,000.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Engholm, Patricia, Moline; 2909 27th St. Ct., Moline; $129,900.
Benzon, Kelly J. and Barbara L., Silvis, to Brawdy, Scott Aaron, East Moline; 2920 9th St., East Moline; $169,900.
Blomgren, Robert W. and Judith, Moline, to Reyes, Micaela, Rock Island; 3636 30th St., Rock Island; $139,900.
Devlin, Dan and Debra, Bella Vista, Ariz., to Donaldson Jr., Robert, Moline; 2517 34th St., Moline; $180,000.
Mueller, Edward and Carol, Milan, to Neal, Darin and Kerno, Tammy, Milan; 700 N. Ave., Milan; $130,000.
Ausdal, Monica, trust, Milan, to Quillin, Danielle, East Moline; 3238 12th St., East Moline; $84,900.
Gress, Victoria K., Mt. Vernon, Iowa, to Shallert, Nathan, Reynolds; 711 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; $36,500.
Welvaert, Karen E., East Moline, to Lowderman, Blake, Macomb; 1520 21st Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.
Dixon, Ronald E., estate, Moline, to Brown, Jennifer Elaine, Moline; 939 37th St., Moline; $150,000.
Johnson, Shirley, Platville, Wis., to Blomgren, Robert and Judy, Moline; 1313 9th St. Unit A., Moline; $84,000.
Poquet, Bryan; Poquet, Gregory C. and Karen L., Moline; 5335 12th Ave., Moline; $90,000.
Lofgren, Shirley, trust, Silvis, to Budde, Rachel, Rock Island; 4106 26th Ave., Rock Island; $92,500.
Baker, Kenneth and Marilyn, East Moline, to Anderson Global Investments, Rock Island; 826-828 44th St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Brown, Jennifer, Moline, to Fluegel, Heidi, Rock Island; 2040 44th St., Rock Island; $97,500.