Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 22, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Billingsly, Ricky A. and Kevin D., to Petty, Frances A., 204 N.W. 7th Ave., Galva; $54,000.
Oakwood Avenue Properties, to 2Marroe Property, 1275 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $1,300,000.
Talbot, Roseanna L., to Arnold, Joseph S. and Sheila S., 22665 E. 1720 St., Geneseo; $386,500.
Cavanagh, James M. Jr. and Cheri L., to Lang, Andrew C., 315 S.E. 3rd Ave., Galva; $3,000.
Johnson, Linda S. and Lyman W. Jr., to Cocquit, Scott and Julie, rural route, Osco; $880,000.
Edmund, Dalton A., to Purcell, Tevin J., 215 Evergreen Lane, Cambridge; $88,000.
Livingston, Dale E., to Escobedo Manuel Palafox/Palafox, Manuel Escobedo, 626 Madison Ave., Kewanee; $35,000.
Camey, David L. Jr., to Filak, James and Emery, Brooke, 908 Willow St., Kewanee; $18,000.
Nordstrom, Nancy A., to Sall, James and Elijah, 903 N. Center Ave., Galva; $12,000.
Lane, Carol; Crofton, Patricia; Lashley, Sandra; Lee, Jimmy Estate; German, Wendy; Lee, Anthony V.; Lee, Michael E.; Lee, Timothy A; Vaughn, Heidi M., to Kuster, Meaghon A., 412 Green St., Kewanee; $44,500.
Burnett, Michael J. and Shirley J., to Mills, Paul G. and Lindsey J., 702 13th Street, Orion; $174,000.
Sutton, Nancy J., to Crosby, DeAnn, 427 E. Church Street, Kewanee; $112,000.
Foster, Benjamin P., to Fairbanks, Douglas J. and Robin L., Lot 6 of Blackert Square subdivision in the village of Annawan, situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois; $130,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Hinzman, Sheila L., Milan, to Hinzman, Ryan, Milan; 3227 143rd Ave Ct. W., Milan; $250,000.
Clevenger, Ronald D., Silvis, to Vicuna, Candido, and Ines, Vicuna, East Moline; land/lot only; East Moline; $5,500.
The Cage & Properties, Moline, to ACDC Investments, Moline; 645 21st Ave., East Moline; $120,000.
Retzl, Barbara K. and John R., trust, Bettendorf, to Crumbleholme, Laura, Moline; 1540 12th Ave., Moline; $83,000.
Depron, Kenneth C., Rock Island, to DePron, Sandra L., Rock Island; 2017 23rd St., Rock Isalnd; $75,000.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Bessert, Bailee, Milan; 211 Sunshine Lane, Milan; $78,500.
Bennett, Gary D. and Mary A., Moline, to Herbst, Todd W., Moline; 1137 53rd St., Moline; $52,000.
Youngberg, Norris, Coal Valley, to Wild, Jason C., and Blackwood, Danielle, Rock Island; 10810 9th St., Coal Valley; $75,000.
DeMarlie, Diana, trust, Coal Valley, to Regennitter, Jenifer, Rock Island; 3025 35th Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
Weir, Betty, Moline, to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 1311 5th St. W., Milan; $86,000.
Czupka, Dwayne A. and Lucretia M., Rock Island, to Bain, Kevin A., Illinois City; 2007 34th St., Rock Island; $35,000.
JP Endeavors, Bettendorf, to Luppen, Sylvia Ann, Moline; 3419 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, restaurant; $265,000.
Luppen, Sylvia, Moline, to D'Lua, Moline; 3419 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; restaurant, $299,000.
Mapes, Sabrina, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1322 - 1322 1/2 Morton Dr., East Moline; $120,000.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Engholm, Patricia, Moline; 2909 27th St. Ct., Moline; $129,900.
Benzon, Kelly J. and Barbara L., Silvis, to Brawdy, Scott Aaron, East Moline; 2920 9th St., East Moline; $169,900.
Blomgren, Robert W. and Judith, Moline, to Reyes, Micaela, Rock Island; 3636 30th St., Rock Island; $139,900.
Devlin, Dan and Debra, Bella Vista, Ariz., to Donaldson Jr., Robert, Moline; 2517 34th St., Moline; $180,000.
Mueller, Edward and Carol, Milan, to Neal, Darin and Kerno, Tammy, Milan; 700 N. Ave., Milan; $130,000.
Ausdal, Monica, trust, Milan, to Quillin, Danielle, East Moline; 3238 12th St., East Moline; $84,900.
Gress, Victoria K., Mount Vernon, Iowa, to Shallert, Nathan, Reynolds; 711 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; $36,500.
Welvaert, Karen E., East Moline, to Lowderman, Blake, Macomb; 1520 21st Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.
Dixon, Ronald E., estate, Moline, to Brown, Jennifer Elaine, Moline; 939 37th St., Moline; $150,000.
Johnson, Shirley, Platville, Wis., to Blomgren, Robert and Judy, Moline; 1313 9th St. Unit A., Moline; $84,000.
Poquet, Bryan; Poquet, Gregory C. and Karen L., Moline; 5335 12th Ave., Moline; $90,000.
Lofgren, Shirley, trust, Silvis, to Budde, Rachel, Rock Island; 4106 26th Ave., Rock Island; $92,500.
Baker, Kenneth and Marilyn, East Moline, to Anderson Global Investments, Rock Island; 826-828 44th St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Brown, Jennifer, Moline, to Fluegel, Heidi, Rock Island; 2040 44th St., Rock Island; $97,500.
Wilson, Daniel L., and Toni J., Prospect, Ky., to Aney, Matthew, Rock Island; 3210 26th St., Rock Island; $111,000.
Ramsey, Avery Claude, Silvis, to Gelaude, Michael and Mary, East Moline; 3944 3rd A. Ct., East Moline; $156,000.
Conway, Cynthia, North Fort Myers, Fla., to Thompson, Sharon, Moline; 1901 35th St., Moline; $124,500.
Armstrong, Julie A. estate, Rock Island, to Armstrong, Robert K., Rock Island; 2124 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $139,000.
Gooch, Lena M., Colona, to Galvin, Trevor G., East Moline; 4209 8 1/2 St., East Moline; $92,000.
Isaacson-Stoltenberg, Lucille Charlene, San Marcos, Calif., to Lewis, Jason A., Moline; 5033 44th Ave., Moline; $119,000.
Quillin, James S. and Debra J., Oquawka, Ill., to Mink, Neil C., Coal Valley; 203 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $157,000.
Roberts, Evan, Geneseo, to Peters, Jennifer, East Moline; 324 33rd Ave., East Moline; $64,900.
Foster, Steven and Jackie, Dixon, to Mohr, Casey, Hampton; 811 1st Ave., Hampton; $240,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Kurtenbach, Kathleen, East Moline; 242 31st Ave., East Moline; $60,000.
Miller, Glenn F. and Sandra J., St. Petersburg, Fla., to Logan, Timothy E. and Theresa J., East Moline; 4050 4th St. A., East Moline; $265,000.
Kronfeld, Kristin, Moline, to Hodges, Elesa, Moline; 3621 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $93,000.
Rodriguez, Ramiro J., Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1305, 1309, 1312, 1321, 1322, 1407, 1416 & 4210 7th Ave., Rock Island; and 1302 1310 1320 6th Ave. Rock Island; and 811 11th St. and 732 24th St., Rock Island; $86,756.
The Judicial Sales Corporation, Chicago, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2849 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $81,511.
Watts, Larry Dale, trust, East Moline, to Dansou, Kossi L., East Moline; 3404 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $128,000.
Nelson, Amy C., Rock Island, to Zbornik, Stephen, Rock Island; 2024 32nd St., Rock Island; $63,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Tyrus Capital, Petaluma, Calif.; 3818 4th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.
Acosta, Helbert and Tara, Rock Island, to Peckosh, Thomas and Pamela, Pactola Lake, S.D.; 3508 12th St. Ct., Moline; $335,000.
Gonzalez, Mercedes R. and Kathryn A., Johnston, Iowa, to Vaughn, Annie, Moline; 933 22nd St., Moline; $285,000.
Schwabe, Shirley J.; Sheridan, Sandra, and VanHyfte, Daryl L., Pensacola, Fla., to Molina, Andria, Moline; 816 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $122,810.
Sturms, Donald E., Rock Island, to Sikes, Mark and Lauren, Rock Island; 3601 14th St., Rock Island; $330,000.
Levy, Matt and Lisa, Silvis, to Wadsager, Matthew W., Colona; 208 14th St., Silvis; $149,000.
Small, Linda, executor, estate of Clason, Marie, Milan, to Jones, Dale R. and Pamela C.; 3412 4th St. W., Milan; $165,000.
Central Bank Illinois, Geneseo, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 3433 14th St., 3900 15th St. C. and 4202 30th St., Moline and Rock Island; $212,215.
Hoffmann, Dakota, Durant, to Carikker, Christopher, Rock Island; 516 12th Ave., Rock Island; $77,000.
Gilbraith, Nancy E., estate, Davenport, to Pesch Properties, Bartlett, Ill.; 829 40th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
De La Cruz, Edgar T., Monmouth, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 714 27th St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Pennymac Loan Services, Westlake Village, Calif., to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, his successors and assigns, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 4018 28th Ave., Rock Island; $100.
Hynes, John Lee, Junction City, Kans., to Timber Stone Construction, Moline; 209 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $63,500.
Thompson, Jeffrey and Nicole, Eldridge, to Young, Nicholas C., East Moline; 907 35th Ave., East Moline; $98,500.
Rosenthal, Melvin, Rock Island, to Stewart, Brian, Milan; 1839 1st St., Rock Island; $25,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Saphan Investment, Santana, Calif.; 3521 18th Ave., Rock Island; $82,500.
Bermes Properties, Silvis, to Robb, Jamie, East Moline; 2317 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $115,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Saphan Investment, Santana, Calif.; 1612 7th St., Rock Island; $88,000.
Hanna, James C. and Nancy H., Moline, to Klauer, Jacob A., Coal Valley; 11214 135th St., Coal Valley; $160,000.
Yates, Larry A., trust, Silvis, to Earnest, Jeremey M. and Melissa L., 3504 Friendship Farm Rd., East Moline; $190,00.
Wise, Tyler and Samantha, Sherrard, to Jagers, Kurtiss and Lisa, Milan; 11008 16th St., Milan; $174,500.
Noble, Brooke K., Plainfield, Ill., to Simmer, Rodney and Jill, Rock Island; 2916 28th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Bowden, Scott, Sugar Grove, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1006 16th St., Rock Island; $45,000.
Haines, Stephen R., Moline, to Amato, Nicholas P., Moline; 2401 23rd Ave. B, Moline; $181,500.
Carbo, Carole, Moline, to Seger, Karla, Moline; 1411 49th St., Moline; $130,000.
Rock Island Economic Growth, Rock Island, to Crouse, George, Rock Island; 155 16th St., Unit 7, Rock Island; $154,000.
Vyncke, David M. and Cheryl L., trust, Moline, to Hubbard, Tracy and Paula K., East Moline; 3552 3rd St. A., East Moline; $126,000.
Cassini, Cheyenne M., Moline, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 5348 7th Ave., Moline; $90,000.
Jones, Marvin L., Hampton, to Wallgren, Martin L., East Moline; 373 21st St., East Moline; $77,000.
Benjamin Mauch, Orland, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1003 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Maurer, Jordan and Ana, Bettendorf, to McNall, Jared and Brandy, Moline; 3439 50th St., Moline; $206,500.
1113 31st Ave., trust, Rock Island, to Mrs. T's Kids, Rock Island; 1113 31st Ave., Rock Island, daycare; $90,000.
Mrs. T's Kids, Rock Island, to Small Hands Big Hearts, Rock Island; 1113 31st Ave., Rock Island, daycare; $120,000.
Rosene, Michael, J., Moline, to Hodapp, Gary and Esperanza, Moline; 1840 31st St., Moline; $45,000.
Zuma Development, Port Byron, to Cartwright, Carl J. and Barbara I., Port Byron; 4025 229th St. Circle, Port Byron, land/lot; $33,000.
Lantz, Shirley A., estate, Leander, Tex., to DeClercq, Sharon, East Moline; 1216 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $135,250.
Buzea, Terri L., trustee, of Buzea, Terry Lee, living trust, Coal Valley, to Durbin III, Arthur Craig, Coal Valley; 111 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $85,000.
Albertson, Marla K., Kerrville, Tex., to Wieck, Michael D. and Sharon K., Moline; 3136 14th St., Moline; $55,000.
Stracner, Pamela J., Aledo, to Torres, Rosa, Rock Island; 3517 9th St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Konrardy, Sallie Ann, Davenport, to 821 42nd St LLC, Riverside, Ill.; 821 42nd St., Rock Island; $73,250.
Minard, Adam W., Colona, to Wilson, Jennifer Ann, Moline; 4903 44th Ave., Moline; $145,000.
Johnson, Lauren N., Geneseo, to York, Samuel, Moline; 5136 8th Ave., Moline; $97,000.
Bull, Mary R., Moline, to Hutchison, Douglas E. and Nancy C., Milan; 1117 W. 6th St., Milan; $74,000.
Mulliken, Tracy J., Moline, to Guerrero, Edivan and Julia, Moline; 3208 45th St., Moline; $198,000.
Leone, David A., Eldridge, to Dare, Jacob S. and Kayla D., Moline; 3804 16th Ave., Moline; $198,000.
Vyncke, David M. and Kirby L., Moline, to Atkinsion, Garrett, and Waters, Kelly, East Moline; 1038 37th Ave., East Moline; $137,500.
Evans, Mark R., East Moline, to Marner, Andrew, Cleveland, Ill.; 313 31st Ave., East Moline, garage; $16,000.
Ausherman, Marilynn, Moline, to DeWitte, Chad, and Hillyer-DeWitte, Stephanie, Milan; 9004 27th St., Milan; $165,000.
Pannell, Brittany, Chicago, to Parks, Mark J.B., Rock Island; 3230 38th Ave., Rock Island; $156,500.
Spears, Douglas K. and Jo Ann, Moline, to McClarity, Andrew S., Moline; 914 32nd Ave. Ct., Moline; $199,000.
Vallejo, Nathaniel, estate, Moline, to Molina, Catherine and Dolores, Moline; 3201 56th St., Moline; $100,000.
ILM Holdings, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 2028 7th Ave., Moline, 24 unit apartment building, Moline; $999,000.
Mapes, Sabrina, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1230-1232 19th St. and 1715 13th Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Saphan Investment, Santana, Calif.; 2013 39th St., Rock Island; $70,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Colina 2028, Los Angeles, Calif.; 2028 7th Ave., Moline, 24 unit apartment building; $1,200,000.
Yuris, Carol, Rock Island, to Tebbe, Alan and Joyce, Moline; 932 and 936 43rd Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.
Wall, Lonnie G. and Debra A., Eldridge, to Anderson, Corey R. and Kristina L., Moline; 1019 14th Ave., Moline; $113,500.
We Buy Houses, LeClaire, to Martinez, Selma, Silvis; 1013 11th St., Silvis; $96,000.
Larson, Joanne M., Peaks Island, to Cather, Kae Jean, Rock Island; 1116 94th Ave. W., Rock Island; $80,000.
Peters, Michael and Nancy, East Moline, to Burns, Brenda, Moline; 2409 16th Ave., Moline; $119,000.
Maxfield, Dale and Tari, Hillsdale, to Wiklund, Michael D., Port Byron; 8701 301st St. N., Hillsdale; $305,000.
Marshall, Darnelle, Moline, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 1124 18th Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.
Lewis, Heidi, Fithian, Ill., to Miller III, Joseph, Moline; 3526 13th St., Moilne; $210,000.
Edwards, Jeffrey, Custer, S.D., to Melvin, Alexis, Silvis; 513 12th St., Silvis; $97,000.
Eggers, Dorothy, Sivis, to Howard, Timothy and Gracie, Moline; 3006 30th St., Moline; $149,000.
McCreight, Mark L., Milan, to Rogis, Stephen J., Coal Valley; 8507 51st Ct., Coal Valley; $222,230.
Weisenborn, LLC., Moline, to LEGS QC Properties, Milan; 255 5th Ave. W., Milan, commercial building; $150,000.
Norles, Stephanie J., Moline, to Blamah, Saybah, Moline; 708 20th Ave., Moline; $152,000.
Georgetown Investments, Moline, to Reyes, Jesus Palacios, and Murillo De Palacios, Adela, Rock Island; $217,000.
Thor, Beverly, Orion, to Vergeyle, Robert, Milan; 122 W. 3rd Ave., Milan; $50,000.
DePauwarosa Farms, Illinois City, to L & W Farms, Hollywood, Fla.; 194.65 acres farm land, Illinois City, Drury Township; $1,050,000.
Franklin, Brent A., and Davis, Teresa L., Jefferson, Ga., to Rosales, Edgar, Moline; 910 51st Ave., Moline; $129,900.
Ray, Byron J., Colona, to Bowker, Gary L., East Moline; 3831 4th Ave., East Moline; $36,000.
VandeVoorde, Craig R., Moline, to Schony, Zachary Thomas, Moline; 5330 5th Ave., Moline; $102,500.
Guerrero, Edivan, Moline, to Tiffenback, Kourtney K., Moline; 432 42nd St., Moline; $89,900.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Pasion, Arlynne Maneja, Honolulu, Hawaii; 1004 15th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
U.S. Bank Trust, Dallas, Tex., to JPTP, Moline; 2602 29 1/2 St. Ct., Rock Island; $57,500.
Kahling, John and Arlene R., St. Germain, Wis., to Wright, Steven Eugene and Rebekah Lin, Milan; 2914 151st Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $282,000.
Spurgetis, Frank, East Moline, to Spurgetis, Phillip, Moline; 3808 16th Ave., Moline; $200,000.
Minnaert, Jerrod R., Geneseo, to United States of America/Natural Resources Conversations Service, Champaign, Ill.; 18215 12th Ave. N., Barstow, 80 acres land/lot; $359,316.
Harding, Linda, Gallatin, Tenn., to Peters, Michael R., East Moline; 2206 7 1/2 St. Ct., East Moline; $89,000.
Taylor, Justin and Katie, Moline, to Brautigam, Sara, Moline; 4302 16th Ave., Moline; $102,000.
O'Dell, Joshua D. and Ashley M., Milan, to Clower, Michael and Samantha, East Moline; 651 34th Ave., East Moline; $121,000.
Mauritzson, Mildred A., trust, McHenry, Ill., to Bloomfield, Brian, Port Byron; 3628 191st St. N., Port Bryon; $256,000.
Ramos, David and Jeannette, Colona, to Freeman, Nathan and Andrea, Moline; 307 13th Ave., Moline; $130,000.