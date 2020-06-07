Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Barnes, Jeffrey A. and Judy L., to Chemin, Brian A. and Jill M., 411 Meadow Brook Lane, Geneseo; $267,000.
Meeker, Tyler J., to Courson, Brian, 405 3rd Street, Colona; $68,500.
Main, H. James and Theresa L., to Main, Ryan J. and Kelsey, 1858 E. 1180th Street, Woodhull; $150,000.
Steffes, Jacob C., to Klatt, Eric M., 718 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $132,000.
Murphy, Michael and Jenna E., to Martinez, Alfredo and Yecenia, 1408 Kings Court, Colona; $150,000.
Reclaimed Salvage, to All Steamed Up Coffee, 104 N. East Street, Cambridge; $37,000.
Franck, Hope M./ Nimrick, Hope M. and Nimrick, Daniel Joe, to Swanson, Terry L., 216 S. Prospect Street, Cambridge; $68,000.
Kubinsky, Michael A. and Deborah L., to Greenhagen, Jeffrey and Donna, 24547 U.S. Hwy. 34, Galva; $115,000.
Ahasic, Phillis A., to Donnelly, Marlene and Moore, Jerry L. Jr., 519 Hollis Street, Kewanee; $115,000.
Juchcinski, Timothy/Tim and Debora, to Borneman, William and Connie, 326 N. Vail Street, Geneseo; $140,000.
Vervynck, Elisabeth A., to Williams, David B., 618 W. 14th Street, Kewanee; $15,000.
Peed, Royal and Laura, to Duytschaver, Matthew A. and Kelly L., 1650 W. 11th Street, Kewanee; $13,000.
Collins, Mark D. and Natalie L., to Sutton, Joshua L. and Nancy J., 611 S. Main Street, Kewanee; $135,000.
Rogers, David J., to Pearson, Krystin C. and Delanie N., 253 Melrose Drive, Colona; $159,000.
Borkgren, Ted J. and Brenda S., to Edmondson, Steven Curtis/Steven, 22 Timber Ridge Drive, Coal Valley; $420,000.
Murray, Lane P. and Amy L., to Beall, Kayla L., 536 W. Palace Row, Geneseo; $167,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Barajas, Dolores, and McIlvain, Herlinda East Moline, to Duran, Judith Mariscal, Rock Island; 608 & 610 45th St., Rock Island, restaurant and apartment; $275,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to ARYA, Rock Island; 12 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $32,550.
Dietsch, Patricia, Moline, to Hamilton, Sarah and Matthew, Milan; 15618 28th St. W., Milan; $162,500.
Franck, Jason and Megan L., Lafayette, La., to Apple, Danielle E., Rock Island; 2551 20th Ave., Rock Island; $96,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Erickson, David B., Chicago; 1124 18th Ave., Rock Island; $87,500.
Zertuche, Abel and Juanita D., East Moline, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 1023 - 1025 15th Ave., East Moline; $180,000.
Reid, Alban and Susan, Buffalo, Ind., to Bender, Randy and Cindy, Rock Island; 3301 25th Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.
Heatherstone Condos, Bettendorf, to Procore, Bettendorf; 7314 35th Ave. Ct., Moline; $30,000.
Polak, Stephanie M., Rock Island, to Kane, Julia, Rock Island; 2021 42nd St., Rock Island; $114,000.
Sampson, Susan, Milan, to Bisby, Phillip, Milan; 810 3rd Ave. E., Milan; $85,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to DeVriese, Michael, Rock Island; 915 43rd Ave., Rock Island; $46,400.
Bowman, Dennis E., trust, Moline, to Passini, Matthew, Moline; 5328 6th Ave., Moline; $75,000.
Stewart, Willie, Rock Island, to Parmenter, Edwin, Boulder, Colo.; 900 43rd St., Rock Island; $20,000.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Rock Island, to Premier Choice Properties, Colona; 1807 1st St., Coal Valley; $72,000.
JDH of Rock Island, Rock Island, to J&S Real Estate Holdings, Davenport; 1806, 1808, 1810 3rd Ave., Rock Island, retail commercial building; $595,000.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 1831 13th Ave., Moline; $98,500.
Olsen, J. Darwin and Laura Lee, Clinton, to Thang, Lian, Moline; 5010 44th Ave. Ct., Moline; $70,000.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 2700 15th St., Moline; $75,000.
ILLOWA Funding, Rock Island, to AACE Real Estate, Coal Valley; 1810 28th Ave., East Moline; $35,000.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 3817 15th St. A., Moline; $87,000.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 1937 42nd St., Moline; $60,000.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 4617 5th Ave., Moline; $71,000.
Engstrom, Robert T.; Engstrom, David D., and Engstrom, Richard F., trust, Hampton, to Killian, Joshua Killian and Jami, Moline; 2131 9th Ave., Moline; $250,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Sanderson, Heather, East Moline; 325 163rd St. N., East Moline; $103,800.
Wilson, Jesse L., Bettendorf, estate, to Byrd, Kristin, Rock Island; 25 Watch Hill Rd., Rock Island; $167,500.
Kanke, Larry L., Geneseo, to Granado, Emeterio, Moline; 428 9th St., Moline; $12,000.
Greazel Properties, Arlington Heights, Ill., to LA Nights, Davenport; 701-703 15th Ave., East Moline, retail and residential; $175,000.
Cecil, Diane M., Rochelle, Ill., to Downs, David L. and Opal L., Carbon Cliff; 113 4th St., Carbon Cliff; $99,000.
Kenney, Lauren M., Moline, to Dokolas, Dimitra, East Moline; 4115 3rd St., East Moline; $77,000.
Lannan, Marilynn, estate, Moline, to Calderon, Armando, Rock Island; 534 27th St., Rock Island; $34,000.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to Terronez, Santana, Rock Island; 2223 43rd St., Rock Island; $78,000.
Home Point Financial, Farmers Branch, Tex., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C.; 2911 12th Ave., Moline; $137,347.
Smith, Francis P. and Diane S., Silvis, to Gorzney, Aaron, Hillsdale; 316 Warren Ave., Hillsdale; $73,000.
RIA Federal Credit Union, Rock Island, to Hitchcock, Michelle, Blue Grass; 921 10th Ave. W., Milan; $28,000.
Turnbaugh, Thomas E., trustee, of Turnbaugh, Vivian June, trust, Moline, to Cassini, Cheyenne, Moline; 1850 31st St. A., Moline; $115,000.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to Silk, Jonny L., Moline; 1728 28th Ave., Moline; $89,000.
Bowyer, John and Samantha C., Fayetteville, N.C., to Montez, Jessie, East Moline; $200,000.
Lovett, Sarah J., Chandler, Ariz., to Carleton-Higgins, Mark W., Moline; 1217 12th Ave., Moline; $114,900.
Dahal, Susmita, Moline, to St. John, Carol B., Moline; 3327 41st St. #3, Moline; $139,000.
Etheridge, Beverly A., Milwakee, Wis., to Gugelmeyer, Nicholas, and Soto, Rosio, Rock Island; 3905 11th St., Rock Island; $55,000.
Kiefer, Patrice A., Bettendorf, to Haddick, Mark L. and Vickie C., Moline; 7340 35th Ave. Ct., Moline; $303,000.
Tate, Joseph, Milan, to Jackson, Lucas and Melissa, Moline; 3509 56th St. Pl., Moline; $173,500.
Petersen, Katie L., Beardstown, Ill., to Sands, Keith, Rock Island; 2225 26dth St., Rock Island; $92,000.
Riot Renovations, Moline, to Linnenburger, Lucas, East Moline; 2420 1st St. A., East Moline; $140,900.
Wolfe, Anna Mae, trust, Moline, to Differenced Living, East Moline; 428 - 430 52nd St., Moline; $77,500.
Zude, Kimberley K., trust, Davenport, to Welch, Michael T. and Meghan D., Moline; 1416 34th Ave. B. Ct., Moline; $399,999.
Hitchcock, Rick and Shelby, Andalusia, to Rogers, Sally and Jeremy, Milan; 2343 39th St., Rock Island; $109,000.
Bernal, Rhonda, Rock Island, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 1323 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Dreon, Charlene, Rock Island, to Clark, Joshua R., and Thorpe, Taylor, Rock Island; 8104 8 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $93,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Pesch Properties, Bartlett, Ill.; 1156 45th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Woods, Daniel A., Silvis, to Cantrell, Joseph T., East Moline; 950 36 1/2 Ave., East Moline; $51,729.
Peterson, Daniel L., Rapids City, to Cassatt III, Robert E., Moline; Lot 11 of the final plat of Netties Hollow, vacant land, Rapids City; $65,000.
Lowe, Amber N., Rock Island, to Mack, Eric, Moline; 3143 4th St., Moline; $75,000.
Rock Island County Housing Authority, Rock Island, to Morehart, Nathan S., Rock Island; 809 4th Ave., Rock Island; $5,000.
Lyons, Lynn A., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Stone Financing, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 304 Pearsall Dr., Port Byron; $278,000.
Stone Financing, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Pegram, Zachary D., Port Byron; 304 Pearsall Dr., Port Byron; $278,000.
Carr, Derek, Moline, to Duckett, Harold and Brenda, Moline; 2826 32nd Ave. Dr., Moline; $215,000.
Gulley, Robert, Rock Island, to Davis, James P., Milan; 1213 Hilltop Dr., Milan; $128,000.
Stecker, Robert, Rock Island, to J&S Real Estate Holdings, Davenport; 325 18th St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Graham, Ana Rebeca and Marilyn Jo, Wheaton, Ill., to Swanson, David, Moline; 4034 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $45,000.
Swanson, Joyce A., Port Byron, to Swanson, Emilee A., East Moline; 903 1st Ave., Silvis; $51,667.
Brereton, Samuel L., Moline, to Vallejo, Felix B. and Mary A., Moline; 820 - 822 5th Ave. and 826 5th Ave., Moline; $125,000.
Van Pham, Suu., East Moline, to Nguyen, Tuyen and Lien, East Moline; 451 15th Ave., East Moline; $33,500.
Brozovich, Michael B., Blue Grass, to McCaulley, Grant, Rock Island; 2940 River Hgts Rd., Rock Island; $190,000.
Christiansen, James R. and Patricia J., Moline, to Black, Daniel C. and Joanna, Moline; 3700 39th St. Ct., Moline; $273,000.
Ryan, Ruth K., Paradise Valley, Ariz., to Bruss, Tyler, Rock Island; 2533 19th Ave., Rock Island; $130,400.
Watson, Jon, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 2049 46th St., Rock Island; $37,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Henson, Carmen L., East Moline; 1161 45th Ave., East Moline; $62,500.
Kays, Sharon L., Taylor Ridge, to Long, Paul, East Moline; 518 N. 1st Ave., East Moline; $89,999.
Hallam, Earl G., East Moline, to White III, David S., East Moline; 633 Island Ave., East Moline; $10,000.
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Mount Laurel, N.J., to EXR, Spring Valley, N.Y.; 708 25th St., East Moline; $7,000.
Hoffman, Jerry Lee and Teresa M., East Moline, to Chandler, Denise L., Silvis; 210 17th St., Silvis; $75,500.
Gotthardt, Joseph K. and Lori S., Rock Island, to Lenning, Brian L. and Debra J., Rock Island; 3320 47th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.
Bivens, Mary C., Moline, to Riverbend Properties, Bettendorf; 2372 29th St., Moline; $67,800.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to Lenninger, Darrell J., Davenport; 1850 30th St., Moline; $34,000.
Bloemsma, Esther, estate, Milan, to Erenberger, Joseph, Bettendorf; 1834 29th St., Moline; $50,000.
Bank of America, Anaheim, Calif., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 507 17th Ave., Moline; $62,610.
Graham, Timothy, Harpersville, Ala., to Preston, Jared R., Taylor Ridge; 7112 W. 134th Ave., Taylor Ridge; $129,200.
First Midwest Bank Wealth Management, guardian of Verkruysse, Kenneth P., estate, Moline, to Kelly, Brad E., Cordova; 1320 2nd St. S., Cordova; $49,000.
Holland, Susan, trustee, Tolmie, Robert, trust, East Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Moline; 3713 11th Ave., Moline; $45,000.
Secretary of Veteran Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Bermes Properties, Silvis; 1611 9th Ave., Rapids City; $97,000.
McClean, Jr., John Richard and Jane E., Rock Island, to Swanson, David A., Moline; 4040 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $45,000.
DeWispelaere, Richard H., estate, Crays Lake, Ill., to Petersen, Tyler R., Moline; 2003 19th St., Moline; $85,000.
JMC Remodeling, Bettendorf, to Gile, Joseph P., Rock Island; 3532 12th St., Rock Island; $66,200.
Johns, Ernest D. and Juanita A., trust, Colona, to Hungate, Zachery, Moline; 3512 32md Ave., Moline; $68,500.
Kenney, Wayne M., Moline, to Huether, Robert J., Silvis; 2626 4th St., Moline; $61,500.
Hampton, William J., trust, Coal Valley, to Spavin, Jake E., Coal Valley; 608 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $282,000.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Macke Properties, Bettendorf; 1621 20th Ave., Moline; $50,000.
Quad City Bank & Trust, Davenport, to Lincoln, Nicholas S., Milan; 2520 7th St., East Moline; $88,075.
Mitchell, Dr., Jerry E., trustee, Shellenberger, Laraine M., trust, Galesburg, to Veys, Janice L., Rock Island; 2805 17th St., Rock Island; $164,900.
Stockdale, Joan, Rock Island, to Thompson Avenue, Milan; 1312 32nd St., Rock Island; $59,000.
Killian, Joshua, Moline, to Crouch, Greg, Milan; 3721 Woodland Ct., Milan, land/lot only; $4,700.
Ward, Christopher A., estate, Walcott, to Good Real Estate, Davenport; 2613 8th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Fort Worth, Texas, to 7300 34th Ave., New York, N.Y., skilled nursing facility; 7300 34th Ave., Moline; $2,640,000.
Superior Title & Escrow of Kansas City, Overland Park, Kan., to US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Fort Worth, Texas; 7300 34th Ave., Moline; $100.
Voyage Real Estate Investors, Davenport, to Carlson, Travis C., Moline; 3307 15th St. A., Moline; $159,000.
Hurtado, Luis, Moline, to Lopez, Alejandro, Moline; 207 5th Ave., Moline; $27,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Rade, Timothy and Dalla, Rock Island; 1844 39th St., Rock Island; $40,000.
D & A Development, Moline, to Susmita Dahal Rental Properties, Moline, four unit apartment building; 3402 56th St. Place, Moline; $290,000.
Harksen, Daniel J. and Cara A., Rock Island, to Hiner, Gregory A., Rock Island; 3527 30th St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Brose, Adam David Louis and Leslie Maria, Melbourne, Fla., to Fowler, Jeffrey Scot and Victoria Lenay, Milan; 14114 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $362,000.
Bellmyer, Lisa D., Cowley, Wyo., to Camacho Ojeda, Francisco O., and Garrett, Christiane Rae, Moline; 816 47th St., Moline; $90,000.
Grafton, David and Stephanie, Silvis, to Wros, Steffani, Silvis; 796 25th Ave., Silvis; $195,900.
JPTP, Moline, to Parker, Nicholas, East Moline; 1960 3rd St., East Moline; $129,800.
Traywick, Maudie, Silvis, to Cedeno, Roberto, Rock Island; 508 & 510 6th St., Rock Island, residence and lot; $10,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to HenHouse Investments, Westlake Village, Calif.; 730 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $155,000.
Bassford Construction, Davenport, to Strahl, Julie, Rock Island; 8905 Highland Ct., Rock Island; $279,500.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Campos-Flores, Alberto, Moline; 3910 32nd Ave., Moline; $54,600.
Rock Island Housing Authority, Rock Island, to L and C Properties, Davenport; 913 10th Ave., Rock Island; $8,002.
Rock Island Housing Authority, Rock Island, to L and C Properties, Davenport; 815 9th St., Rock Island, empty office building; $55,100.
Vronch, Timothy K. and Rachael, Chippewa Falls, Wis., to Hartwick, Lauren J. and James E., Andalusia; $195,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.