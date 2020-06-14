Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 14, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Federal National Mortgage Association, to Koster, Nancy A., 552 E. Wells St., Geneseo; $68,500.
Sheldon Holdings, to DeLeu, Patricia and Donald, 2 Autumn Creek Ct., Coal Valley; $30,000.
Bell, Richard and Doss, Jane E., to Anderson, Tadd and Kathy, 416 N.E. 2nd St., Galva; $38,000.
Cervantez, Daniel M. and Susan M./ Weston, Susan M., to Jannie, Dillon J., 1015 Terry Ave., Kewanee; $132,000.
Johnson, John G., to Schnowske, Larry R. and Everett E., the southeast quarter of Section 20 in Township 15 North, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $480,000.
Uncle Walters Management Corporation, to Martinez, Estela, 215 West 8th St., Kewanee; $11,000.
Cook, Kenneth Jr., and Lauren, to Wilsey, James and Reeves, Karla Jo, 302 N. Spring St., Atkinson; $79,500.
Sopiak, Kenneth D. and Debra J., to Welch, Bruce A. and Vivian A., 1464 N. East St., Kewanee; $88,000.
Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Hernandez, Elsa I. Gevena, 601 Florence St., Kewanee; $16,000.
Oney, Shane L. and Andrea T., to Roberson, Drew M., 332 6th St., Colona; $127,000.
Buresh, James C. and Lynette J. to Sellman, Christopher E. and Summer E., 1333 Crimson King Ct., Geneseo; $395,000.
Edmund, Randall J. to David A. DeSmith Revocable Trust, rural route, Cambridge; $1,063,000.
Rumbold, Timothy J. to AICP Properties, 105 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; $125,000.
Carpenter, Joshua to Johnson, Robert Jay and Cheryle, 530 Elliott St., Kewanee; $55,000.
Doye, Virginia A., to Ince, Bobby E. and Connie F., 1309 Roseview Ave., Kewanee; $25,000.
Whitehouse Mobile Home Park, to Whitehouse House Estates, 109 S. Pearl St., Atkinson; $424,000.
Geneseo Prairie Developments, to Moe, Phillip C. and Michelle A., 150 Dragonfly Circle, Geneseo; $34,000.
Kluever, Victor A. and Angie M., to Specht, Amara, 217 N. Depot St., Annawan; $143,000.
Diffenbaugh, Christopher G. and Michelle M., to Smith, Robert W., and Murphy, Sarah T., 605 W. Division St. and 619 W. Division St., Kewanee; $65,000.
DeGrave, Louann K., to Martins, Brock D., 302 W. Main St., Atkinson; $25,000.
Cowser, Jimmy R. and Vanya L., to Boland, Ellen and Don, 3 tracts, West 4th St., Woodhull; $24,000.
Hepner, Rex A., to Yarger, Rick A. and Lisa K., 108 W. Locust St., Cambridge; $40,000.
WCKJJ and Wirth, Ki, to Bloomberg, Dennis and Linda L., 601 Rock Point Court, Colona; $40,000.
Huls, Levi J. and Alexxus V., to Foxsmith, John J. and Gillian Ann, 104 Carroll St., Colona; $145,000.
Clark, Nancy B., to Gierach, Lucas M. and Nicole M., 19 Skona Lake, Alpha; $205,000.
King, Thomas L. and Shawn R., to Perez, April and Ben Nun, Max, 63 Deer Path Court, Geneseo; $272,000.
Young, Roland C. and Sarah R., to ISCI Land Trust, 1.51 acres, Ridge Road, Kewanee; $35,000.
Kaiser, Lucille A., to Rodriguez, Marimar, a part of Lot 133 of the original town of Wethersfield, now a part of the city of Kewanee, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois; $51,000.
Rodriguez, Marimar, to Stroud, Larry D. and Pamela A., 546 Dwight St., Kewanee; $87,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Norton, Dan and Mary, LeClaire, to Lear, Doug and Nicole, Moline; 4623 49th Ave., Moline; $110,500.
Reimers, Patricia Mae, Coal Valley, to Naab, Christian S. and Andrea D., Rock Island; 3111 7th Ave., Rock Island; $37,000.
Amundsen, John and Rita, Coal Valley, to Aronson Group Properties, DeWitt; 5101 25th Ave. Ct., Moline, 12 unit apartment building; $534,000.
Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2018, by Kundaur Capital Corp., separate trustee, Orange, Calif., to Lagaisse, Jason A., Moline; 2501 46th St., Moline; $33,000.
Setser, Paul E. and Mary Ellen, Venice, Fla., to Lievens, Noah, Moline; 525 22nd Ave., Moline; $160,000.
Jones, Joshua J., Reynolds, to Morford, Ryan W. and Valerie B., Taylor Ridge; 511 N. Williams St., Reynolds; $25,000.
R & D Holdings, Bettendorf, to QC Dirtworx, Rock Island; 8109 29th St. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $420,000.
Ellis Renovation, Silvis, to Wages, Jordan, Moline; 4827 48th Ave., Moline; $146,150.
Salinas, Pablo G., East Moline, to Smith, Mark P. and Tarre B., Westminster, Colo.; 1465 19th St., East Moline; $61,500.
Schmidt, Judith, Moline, to Alderson, Lisa, Rock Island; 3624 38th St. Unit 7, Rock Island; $183,000.
Dunn, John Joseph, Chicago, to Moton III, John, Davenport; 1120 22nd St., Moline; $18,000.
Oberg, Doris A., Golden Valley, Minn., to Sink, Vicki C., Moline; 1322 27th Ave., Moline; $92,500.
Shewell, Doree Jeanine, Rock Island, to Rice, Keith, Rock Island; 1812 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $35,000.
Fuhr, Darlene M., Rock Island, to Parchert, Colten, Andalusia; 928 W. 5th Ave., Andalusia; $142,500.
Vandamme, Beverly A., estate, Moline, to Mukhtar, Sajawal, and Akhund, Rabiyah, Moline; 3503 36th St., Moline; $127,500.
Tollenaer, Tara, Rock Island, to Tin, Mu, Rock Island; 926 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $63,000.
Gryp, Gary M., Milan, to Lopez-Escobar, Blanca L., East Moline; 120 16th Ave., East Moline; $124,900.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Tollenaer, Michael and Mary, Rock Island; 2045 32nd St., Rock Island; $45,000.
Dodd, Dustin and Jessica, Viola, to Allen, Kathleen, Milan; 9023 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $139,000.
Volz, Timothy, Moline, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 2412 41st St., Moline; $125,000.
Bassford Construction, Davenport, to Volz, Timothy T., Moline; 1485 41st St., Moline; $299,900.
Vogler, Gaylord, East Moline, to Cox, Marcia, East Moline; 528 Island Ave., East Moline; $75,000.
Miller, Janice, Milan, to Garrett, Randy J., Milan; 620 W. 3rd Ave., Milan; $40,000.
MTGLQ Investors, Irving, Calif., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 8307 Ridgewood Rd., Rock Island; $60,000.
Carey, Gerturde E., estate, Carey, Ronald E., executor, De Soto, Ill., to Andrade, Carlos, Milan; 3310 5th ST. Ct. W., Milan; $129,900.
HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Trevino, Marisol, Moline; 4310 14th Ave., Rock Island; $28,800.
Washburn, Gene, Moline, to Reynolds, Chris, Rock Island; 4017 24th St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Ditech Financial, Tempe, Ariz., to Castle 2020, West Harrison, N.Y.; 407 38th St., East Moline; $10,000.
Gibson, Steve and Judi, Port Byron, to Elsom, Kyle B., and Zach-Elsom, Susan M., Port Bryon; 1322 Hunter Dr., Port Byron; $497,000.
Darnell, Andrea L., Davenport, to Burdick, Marta A., Rock Island; 3218 26th St., Rock Island; $99,990.
Newenham, Mary Jane, successor trustee of the Bennett, V. Max, trust, Rock Island, to Flosi, Carole R. and Jackson, Charles A., Rock Island; 1204 45th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Ohrstrom, Carl and Sherie A., Taylor Ridge, to Wieskamp, Scott and Michelle, Taylor Ridge; 9120 143rd St. W., Taylor Ridge; $210,000.
Anderson, Barbara B., trust, Silvis, to Bancroft, Terry A., Moline; 5220 26th Ave. A. Ct., Moline; $125,000.
Doyle, Connie S., estate, Milan, to Melody, Randall W. and Michelle, Rock Island; 7905 7th ST. W., Rock Island; $104,000.
Williams, Sr., Anthony T., and Marable-Williams, Felicia M., Orlando, Fla., to Smith, Monica, Rock Island; 3620 38th St., Unit 3, Rock Island; $145,000.
Swartout, Eleanor, heirs of, by Shipp, Michelle, representative, Moline, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 108 2nd Ave. E., Milan; $30,000.
Flachs, trust, Hillsdale, to RDF, Davenport; 29725 Rte. 2 N. and vacant lot, Hillsdale; $99,450.
Knollman, Betty, trustee, Knollman Family Trust, Rock Island, to Estes, William E., and Livingston, Gina L., Rock Island; 3605 34th St., Rock Island.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Hernandez, Hugo, Silvis; 179 17th Ave., East Moline; $49,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to McCune, Laurie, Moline; 124 5th St., Carbon Cliff; $30,000.
White, Patricia L., Batavia, Ill., to Zwicker, James A., Orion; vacant lot, 37 acres, Orion; $133,690.
Burr, Franklin H. and Lois E., Muscatine, Ill., to Parchertt III, William F. and Deanna L., Illinois City; 148th Ave. W. and 154th Ave. W., 95 acres farm, Illinois City; $84,500.
Carpenter Nation, Bettendorf, to Lance, Richard S., Moline; 5 acres land/lot only, Andalusia; $7,500.
Dean, Patrick L. and Erin, Mount Prospect, Ill., to Hoffeditz, Mick, Rock Island;1804 85th Ave. W., Rock Island; $137,000.
Newberry, Christopher and Amber, Maricopa, Ariz., to Strosahl, Angela, Moline; 1912 23rd St., Moline; $88,000.
Naftzger Properties, Prophetstown, to Differenced Living, East Moline; 513 22nd St., Moline; $40,000.
Mahieu, Cindy, and Hodson, Timothy, Moline, to ED Holdings, Bettendorf; 2603 10th Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Bradt, Sharon, East Moline, to McCarty, Kyle, Port Byron; 616 Cherry St. Ct., Port Byron; $142,500.
Mitchell, Phyllis Marie, Moline, to Smith, Chevy V., Silvis; 1125 1st St., Silvis; $71,900.
Ortiz, Marcos, Moline, to Dekhead Properties, Davenport; 501 17th Ave., Moline; $50,000.
Robinson, Jay, Aledo, to Beaird, Scott, Silvis; 116 5th St., Silvis; $72,500.
Tomlinson, James E., estate, Seward, Tanya L., executor, East Moline, to Fillman, Dale K., Colona; $78,000.
Burgess, Helen J., Silvis, to Pizano, Carmina, Silvis; 127 14th St., Silvis; $76,500.
Bartels, Beverly, estate, Milan, to Gutierrez, Diana, and Rivera, Fulgencio, Moline; 1911 35th St., Moline; $124,000.
JPTP, Moline, to Cochuyt, Albert, Coal Valley; 4 Hilltop Dr., Coal Valley; $280,000.
Carrington Mortgage Services, Anaheim, Calif., to Martin, Charlie, Illinois City; 258 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $27,000.
Quad City Bank and Trust, Davenport, to Barrera, Pedro, Cleveland, Ill.; 254th 8th St., Silvis; $29,900.
Van Ryn, Shirley R., Moline, to Fredrickson, Carol, Moline; 1118 33rd Ave., Moline; $50,000.
Betcher, Pamela B., Geneseo, to McCord, Steven D. and Amanda M., Geneseo; 529 28th Ave., Moline; $65,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Lloyd, Deborah L., Milan; 608 6th Ave. E., Milan; $67,000.
Tubbs, Daniel J., Rock Island, to Hoffman, Emily, Rock Island; 2430 45th St., Rock Island; $129,900.
Ovenden, Lynn K., Aledo, to Big River Investments, Port Byron; 13524 137th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $51,138.
Bateman, Karla J., Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2505 15th Ave., Moline; $40,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Pelcher, Stephen, Greenville, S.C.; 4212 6th Ave., Rock Island; $107,500.
The Project of the Quad Cities, Moline, to Laud, Jack, Moline; 1202 4th Ave., Moline; $200,000.
1st Community Bank, Aledo, to Platinum Quality Development, Davenport; 841 24th St., Rock Island; 236 15th Ave., East Moline; 2418 4th Ave., Moline; 2316 45th St., Moline; $269,948.
Quad City Bank and Trust Company, Davenport, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2310 44th St., Moline; $35,000.
Bennett, Joann, East Moline, to Dekhead Properties, Davenport; 940 17th St., Unit 11; $41,000.
Thompson, Jr., Charles G., Taylor Ridge, to JKZ, Moline; 4110 15th St., Moline; $10,000.
OFI Properties, Driggs, Idaho, to Smeltzly, Gary L. and Christine M., trust, Hillsdale; 15506 Rt. 84 N., Cordova; $20,772.
HUD, Atlanta, to Bain, Kevin, Illinois City; 235 9th St., Silvis; $38,000.
Lampkin, Carl Gene, Rock Island, to Steele, Alex, Milan; 916 21st Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
Swanberg, Derek, West Des Moines, Iowa, to Vale Ramos, Juan Carlos, Flushing, N.Y.; 1311 9th ST. #B, Moline; $45,000.
Northpoint Commercial Credit, Rock Island, to Stewart, Rayshaunda, Moline; 1626 12th Ave., Moline; $62,000.
Fix, Jason and Kay, Davenport, to Lopez, John, East Moline; 4404 6th St., East Moline; $187,500.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Mann, Rose M., Rock Island; 1441 40th St., Rock Island; $57,000.
Bend Land Development Company Phase II, East Moline, to EM Expo, East Moline; 1100 3rd St., East Moline, land/lot, convention center; $1,500,000.
49th Ave., London, ON, to M & J Holdings Moline, Racine, Wis.; 4000 49th Ave., Moline, warehouse; $709,897.
U.S. Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., to Sequoia Rei Spring Valley, Oregon, Ill.; 29 Wildwood Dr., Rock Island; $93,000.
Hanson, Misty M., Davenport, to Smith, Larry, Milan; 449 E. 5th St., Milan; $75,000.
Stolbom, Steven, Normal, Ill., to Herron, Allison, Moline; 2418 44th St., Moline; $89,900.
Coulter, Heather R., New Boston, Ill., to Hampton, Charles G., New Boston; 18720 W. 350th St., New Boston; $40,000.
DePooter, Timothy J. and Susan J., Milan, to Foster, Jeff, Rock Island; 8109 7th St. W., Rock Island; $95,000.
Newman-Lee, Adell V., Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 540 15th Ave., Silvis; $28,000.
DeRoo, Thomas E., Rock Island, to JPTP, Moline; 550 17th Ave., Moline; $46,000.
Johnson Bros Realty, Rock Island, to Owens, Christine, Rock Island; 21 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $72,500.
McKay, Jeffrey, Bismarck, Ariz., to Culp, William, Port Byron; 402 N. High St., Port Byron; $107,900.
Konrardy, Sallie and Tyler, Davenport, to Sunny, Sherin, Sunnyvale, Calif.; 825 42nd St., Rock Island; $70,408.
Nationstar Hecm Acquisition, trust, Coppell, Tex., to Jones, Craig W., Moline; 3901 S. Shore Dr., Moline; $63,000.
Depauwarosa Farms, Illinois City, to Langman Construction, Rock Island; vacant farmland, 296 acres, Illinois City; $1,500,000.
Stalsberg, Rodney and Lorri, Port Byron, to Stalsberg, Joshua and Jordan, Port Byron; 1001 N. High St., Port Byron; $176,506.
Boland, Joseph P. and Gina L., Moline, to Hicks, Shawn, Milan; 3221 - 3225 18th Ave., Rock Island, 4 unit apartment building; $160,000.
Baker, John P. and Melissa, Silvis, to EZ Housing Concepts, Coal Valley; 230 9th St., Silvis; $65,000.
Malone, Darin, Greensboro, N.C., to Carlson, April, Moline; 2419 6th Ave., Moline; $72,250.
Bassford Construction, Davenport, to Decker, Jamie L., Moline; 5348 7th Ave., Moline; $133,500.
Sheesley, Donald H. and Janice P., East Moline, to Sheesley, Phillip and Sherrie, East Moline; $145,000.
Bolis, Arlene J., estate, Milan, to Emelyne, Niragira, and Jire, Ndayikengurukiye, Rock Island; 2428 20th Ave., Rock Island; $96,000.
Smith, Dustin D. and Daryla V., Colona, to Meister, Nathan and Jessica, Moline; 2017 13th St., Moline; $98,000.
Ledbetter, John and Kayla R., Milan, to Tubbs, Daniel and Stephanie, Rock Island; 1433 34th Ave., Rock Island; $208,000.
Foster, Kenneth and Kimberly S., Geneseo, to Taets, Megan, Milan; 3200 158th Ave. W., Milan; $376,000.
Veric, Bettendorf, to McClintock, Richard, Colona; 609 14th St., Silvis; $77,000.
McClintock, Richard, Colona, to Warden, Sr., Nathaniel, Silvis; 609 14th St., Silvis; $197,000.
Terrace Park Properties, Coal Valley, to Lang, Adam, Moline; 3069 4th St., #9, Moline; $55,500.
Martinez, Francisco, Rio, Ill., to Arreguin Gonzalez, Jose, Moline; 428 17th Ave., Moline; $87,900.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, to Richardson, Terry, Rock Island; 1226 16th St., Rock Island; $44,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.