Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Kirby, Brandon E., LeClaire, to Disterhoft, Mark P., Port Byron; 18619 43rd Ave. N., Port Byron; $191,000.

Ripple, David R. and Lynn K., Rock Island, to Frazier, Alexandra, Coal Valley; 1002 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $195,000.

Turner, Darin McClellan, Moline, to Chumbley, Joshua and Ashley, Moline; 1815 45th St., Moline; $146,000.

Bare, Michael H. and Jane A., co-trustees, Naples, Fla., to Tornes, Ralph and Sandra, Coal Valley; 112 W. 6th Ave., Coal Valley; $305,000.

Raymond, Ronald M., estate, Silvis, to Martinez, Roxann M. and Armando, Silvis; 1502 6th Ave., Silvis; $75,000.

JLJP, Rock Island, to Future Capital, Milan; 2817 19th St., East Moline; $56,000.

Black Box Equities, Milan, to Specialized IRA Services, Pompano Beach, Fla.; 2334 6th St. Court, East Moline; $61,500.

QCA Holdings, Milan, to NCGSA Asset Management, Tacoma, Wash.; 2200 7th Ave., Moline; $400,000.

Colvin, Chantill L. and Damon T., Rock Island, to Nesmith, Carletta, Rock Island; 2601 34th Ave. Court, Rock Island; $171,500.

Jensen, Christian D., Bettendorf, to Cruikshank, Eric, Moline; 927 25th St., Moline; $125,000.

Serrano, Gabriel, Rock Island, to Blaine, Joshua, Rock Island; 1102 40th St., Rock Island; $112,000.

Showplace Homes, Blue Grass, to Springer, Hannah, Moline; 2403 11th Ave. A, Moline; $97,000.

Russell, J. Scott and Tamra, Gravois Mills, Mo., to Wright, Theresa, Moline; 423 39th St., Moline; $80,100.

Cole, William C., trustee, Hillsdale, to Smith, Robert W., Prophetstown; 138.109 acres farmland, Hillsdale, Canoe Creek Township; $475,000.

Zink, Mary Lou, Coal Valley, to Randles, Paul, Silvis; 1110 26th Ave. Court, Silvis; $155,000.

Rose, Donald C. and Delma P., Concord, N.C., to Delp, Julie, Moline; 1643 53rd St., Moline; $222,000.

Widdell, Thomas F., Rock Island, to Creger, Casey J. and Katherine F., Milan; vacant land, Milan, Blackhawk Township; $84,500.

Hickman, Annie Maxine, Louisville, Miss., to Christine, Minani and Bimenyimana, Jean C., Rock Island; 1010 12th St., Rock Island; $20,000.

Blumberg, Lee R. and Lorrie R., Davenport, to Terran, Damon and Colvin, Chantill Leann, Rock Island; 3500 22nd St., Rock Island; $239,000.

Future Capital, Milan, to JRG Group, Urbandale, Iowa; 201 N. 20th St., East Moline; $160,000.

Wiese, Charlotte, Rock Island, to Lamoo, A. Hpi and Sho Ta, Rock Island; 2339 40th St. Court, Rock Island; $143,100.

Horn, Lonnie D. and Ronda J., Moline, to Snyder, Kelly S., Charlotte, Iowa; 4741 39th St., Moline; $30,000.

Horn, Lonnie D. and Ronda J., Moline, to Snyder, Kelly S., Charlotte, Iowa; 3801 49th Ave., Moline; $10,000.

Horn, Lonnie D. and Ronda J., Moline, to Snyder, Kelly S., Charlotte, Iowa; 4229 39th St., Moline; $10,000.

Horn, Lonnie D. and Ronda J., Moline, to Snyder, Kelly S., Charlotte, Iowa; 4742 39th St., Moline; $10,000.

Genesio, Jonathan R., Orion, to Kpandjar, Yendoumam, Silvis; 1809 12th St., Silvis; $171,000.

Ike’s All American Cafe and Catering Company, East Moline, to C J Real Estate Investment, Moline; 635 15th Ave., East Moline, commercial building; $28,750.

Camarillo, David, Silvis, to Titus, Donna and Charles, Moline; 1716 18th St. B, Moline; $109,000.

Ward, Darlene, East Moline, to Schild, Patricia, East Moline; 2120 5th St., East Moline; $64,000.

Work, Richard L. and Julie K., Milan, to Peterson Brothers Real Estate Investments, Rock Island; 117 W. 4th St., Milan; retail establishment; $40,000.

Hawthorne, Raye E., Chicago, to Williams, Roger and Elaine, Rock Island; 8503 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island; $109,000.

Kallenbach, Jerry F. and Linda M., Silvis, to Howell, Kendra, Rock Island; 1315 25th Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.

Dunn, Charles A. and Shirley A., Aledo, to Askam, Derek Craig Phillips and Kelli Jean, Illinois City; 30020 180th Ave. W., Illinois City; $388,000.

Mason, Frederick R., Silvis, to Maupin, Derrick and Bridget, Port Byron; 2007 Deerwood Lane, Port Byron; $197,000.

Future Capital, Milan, to Prime Stamp Capital, Fresno, Calif.; 721 21st St. A, Moline; $80,000.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Harlow, James L. and Donna L., to Warner, Julie R.; 114 Houle Ave., Kewanee; $24,000.

Morgan, Mary E. Daniel, to Dunn, Sadie L.; 709 E. 9th St., Kewanee; $46,000.

Crabtree, Chase D. and Sarah A., to Milem, Douglas M. and Candice K.; 800 Pine St., Kewanee; $26,000.

Lois Lee Ashley Estate, to Moore, John and Kalyn; 450 E. Main St., Geneseo; $105,000.

Logue, Jr., Lawrence D. and Carolyn L., to Hufnagel, Josie E.; 832 9th St., Colona; $90,000.

Clarke, Robert E. and Bette A., to Sells, Matthew D. and Dawn M.; 15 Circle O, Colona; $150,000.

Woodley, Joyce E., to Stropes Properties, LLC; 414 10th Ave., Orion; $71,500.

Larson, Brian D. and Lori L., to Lough, Parker L. and Arron R.; 520 Locust St., Andover; $49,000.

Howell, III, Kenneth W. and Kinney, Alyson R., to Smith, Jason R. and Kremer, Johanna E.; 35 Deer Court, Geneseo; $206,000.

Kovacic, Kyle S. and Jamie, to Vols, Gary; 226 3rd St., Colona; $126,000.

Kolls, Todd E. and Sharon K., to Howell, III, Kenneth W. and Kinney, Alyson R.; 341 Sullivan Dr., Colona; $185,000.

Schnurr, David W. and Gwendolyn S., to Shepard, Justin M. and Angela C.; 300 E. Court St., Cambridge; $97,500.

Virginia M. Patty Estate, to Halsall, Larry D. and Deborah L.; 304 N.W. 4th St., Galva; $62,500.

Mikenas, Ashley L., to Savage, Berk S. and Diane M.; 137 Dwight St.; Kewanee; $49,000.

Debusschere, Julie L., to McCann, Patricia E.; 680 Neptune St., Geneseo; $208,000.

McDaniel, Rick and McDaniel, Gena L., to Theofilis, Cheryl M.; 208 Misty Lane, Colona; $250,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association, to Kittelson, Nicole; 428 N. State St., Geneseo; $82,000.

Timmerman, John T. and Jackie L., to Debusschere, Julie L.; 25132 Stagecoach Road, Geneseo; $117,000.

De Reu, Doris, to Utenage, Rebekah M.; 743 Rockwell St., Kewanee; $62,000.

Derew, Barbara J. to Swanson, Lori L.; 208 N. Depot St., Annawan; $70,000.

Charlet, Richard L. and Heather D. to Charlet, Robin G.; 214 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $406,000.

Pribble, Nicholas E. to Corban, Amanda; 1128 Meadow Land, Colona; $196,000.

Frank, Bryan A. and Angela M. to Allen, Jeffrey; 314 W. Main St., Hooppole; $72,500.

Robert D. Westfall and Sherry L. Westfall Declaration of Trust to Knoll, Mary F.; 722 Virginia St., Geneseo; $285,000.

Palmer, Craig E. and Janette M. to Johnson, Daniel E. and Chelsea M.; 204 S. 3rd St., Cambridge; $175,000.

McQuillan, Kevin and Jennifer to Sardakowski, Nate; 122 E. North St., Geneseo; $174,000.

Mitchell, Batty J. to Britt, Michael E. and Debra D.; 422 E. College St., Kewanee; $35,000.

Nordstrom, Lisa M. to Verbeke, Monae; 230 W. Pearl St., Geneseo; $120,000.

Union Federal Savings and Loan to Sturtevant, Tate R. and Kari R.; 330 S. Cottage St., Kewanee; $30,000.

Larson, Joseph A. to Houlihan, Robert M. and Mary W.; 128 New St., Cambridge; $143,000.

