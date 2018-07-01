Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Kirby, Brandon E., LeClaire, to Disterhoft, Mark P., Port Byron; 18619 43rd Ave. N., Port Byron; $191,000.
Ripple, David R. and Lynn K., Rock Island, to Frazier, Alexandra, Coal Valley; 1002 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $195,000.
Turner, Darin McClellan, Moline, to Chumbley, Joshua and Ashley, Moline; 1815 45th St., Moline; $146,000.
Bare, Michael H. and Jane A., co-trustees, Naples, Fla., to Tornes, Ralph and Sandra, Coal Valley; 112 W. 6th Ave., Coal Valley; $305,000.
Raymond, Ronald M., estate, Silvis, to Martinez, Roxann M. and Armando, Silvis; 1502 6th Ave., Silvis; $75,000.
JLJP, Rock Island, to Future Capital, Milan; 2817 19th St., East Moline; $56,000.
Black Box Equities, Milan, to Specialized IRA Services, Pompano Beach, Fla.; 2334 6th St. Court, East Moline; $61,500.
QCA Holdings, Milan, to NCGSA Asset Management, Tacoma, Wash.; 2200 7th Ave., Moline; $400,000.
Colvin, Chantill L. and Damon T., Rock Island, to Nesmith, Carletta, Rock Island; 2601 34th Ave. Court, Rock Island; $171,500.
Jensen, Christian D., Bettendorf, to Cruikshank, Eric, Moline; 927 25th St., Moline; $125,000.
Serrano, Gabriel, Rock Island, to Blaine, Joshua, Rock Island; 1102 40th St., Rock Island; $112,000.
Showplace Homes, Blue Grass, to Springer, Hannah, Moline; 2403 11th Ave. A, Moline; $97,000.
Russell, J. Scott and Tamra, Gravois Mills, Mo., to Wright, Theresa, Moline; 423 39th St., Moline; $80,100.
Cole, William C., trustee, Hillsdale, to Smith, Robert W., Prophetstown; 138.109 acres farmland, Hillsdale, Canoe Creek Township; $475,000.
Zink, Mary Lou, Coal Valley, to Randles, Paul, Silvis; 1110 26th Ave. Court, Silvis; $155,000.
Rose, Donald C. and Delma P., Concord, N.C., to Delp, Julie, Moline; 1643 53rd St., Moline; $222,000.
Widdell, Thomas F., Rock Island, to Creger, Casey J. and Katherine F., Milan; vacant land, Milan, Blackhawk Township; $84,500.
Hickman, Annie Maxine, Louisville, Miss., to Christine, Minani and Bimenyimana, Jean C., Rock Island; 1010 12th St., Rock Island; $20,000.
Blumberg, Lee R. and Lorrie R., Davenport, to Terran, Damon and Colvin, Chantill Leann, Rock Island; 3500 22nd St., Rock Island; $239,000.
Future Capital, Milan, to JRG Group, Urbandale, Iowa; 201 N. 20th St., East Moline; $160,000.
Wiese, Charlotte, Rock Island, to Lamoo, A. Hpi and Sho Ta, Rock Island; 2339 40th St. Court, Rock Island; $143,100.
Horn, Lonnie D. and Ronda J., Moline, to Snyder, Kelly S., Charlotte, Iowa; 4741 39th St., Moline; $30,000.
Horn, Lonnie D. and Ronda J., Moline, to Snyder, Kelly S., Charlotte, Iowa; 3801 49th Ave., Moline; $10,000.
Horn, Lonnie D. and Ronda J., Moline, to Snyder, Kelly S., Charlotte, Iowa; 4229 39th St., Moline; $10,000.
Horn, Lonnie D. and Ronda J., Moline, to Snyder, Kelly S., Charlotte, Iowa; 4742 39th St., Moline; $10,000.
Genesio, Jonathan R., Orion, to Kpandjar, Yendoumam, Silvis; 1809 12th St., Silvis; $171,000.
Ike’s All American Cafe and Catering Company, East Moline, to C J Real Estate Investment, Moline; 635 15th Ave., East Moline, commercial building; $28,750.
Camarillo, David, Silvis, to Titus, Donna and Charles, Moline; 1716 18th St. B, Moline; $109,000.
Ward, Darlene, East Moline, to Schild, Patricia, East Moline; 2120 5th St., East Moline; $64,000.
Work, Richard L. and Julie K., Milan, to Peterson Brothers Real Estate Investments, Rock Island; 117 W. 4th St., Milan; retail establishment; $40,000.
Hawthorne, Raye E., Chicago, to Williams, Roger and Elaine, Rock Island; 8503 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island; $109,000.
Kallenbach, Jerry F. and Linda M., Silvis, to Howell, Kendra, Rock Island; 1315 25th Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.
Dunn, Charles A. and Shirley A., Aledo, to Askam, Derek Craig Phillips and Kelli Jean, Illinois City; 30020 180th Ave. W., Illinois City; $388,000.
Mason, Frederick R., Silvis, to Maupin, Derrick and Bridget, Port Byron; 2007 Deerwood Lane, Port Byron; $197,000.
Future Capital, Milan, to Prime Stamp Capital, Fresno, Calif.; 721 21st St. A, Moline; $80,000.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Harlow, James L. and Donna L., to Warner, Julie R.; 114 Houle Ave., Kewanee; $24,000.
Morgan, Mary E. Daniel, to Dunn, Sadie L.; 709 E. 9th St., Kewanee; $46,000.
Crabtree, Chase D. and Sarah A., to Milem, Douglas M. and Candice K.; 800 Pine St., Kewanee; $26,000.
Lois Lee Ashley Estate, to Moore, John and Kalyn; 450 E. Main St., Geneseo; $105,000.
Logue, Jr., Lawrence D. and Carolyn L., to Hufnagel, Josie E.; 832 9th St., Colona; $90,000.
Clarke, Robert E. and Bette A., to Sells, Matthew D. and Dawn M.; 15 Circle O, Colona; $150,000.
Woodley, Joyce E., to Stropes Properties, LLC; 414 10th Ave., Orion; $71,500.
Larson, Brian D. and Lori L., to Lough, Parker L. and Arron R.; 520 Locust St., Andover; $49,000.
Howell, III, Kenneth W. and Kinney, Alyson R., to Smith, Jason R. and Kremer, Johanna E.; 35 Deer Court, Geneseo; $206,000.
Kovacic, Kyle S. and Jamie, to Vols, Gary; 226 3rd St., Colona; $126,000.
Kolls, Todd E. and Sharon K., to Howell, III, Kenneth W. and Kinney, Alyson R.; 341 Sullivan Dr., Colona; $185,000.
Schnurr, David W. and Gwendolyn S., to Shepard, Justin M. and Angela C.; 300 E. Court St., Cambridge; $97,500.
Virginia M. Patty Estate, to Halsall, Larry D. and Deborah L.; 304 N.W. 4th St., Galva; $62,500.
Mikenas, Ashley L., to Savage, Berk S. and Diane M.; 137 Dwight St.; Kewanee; $49,000.
Debusschere, Julie L., to McCann, Patricia E.; 680 Neptune St., Geneseo; $208,000.
McDaniel, Rick and McDaniel, Gena L., to Theofilis, Cheryl M.; 208 Misty Lane, Colona; $250,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association, to Kittelson, Nicole; 428 N. State St., Geneseo; $82,000.
Timmerman, John T. and Jackie L., to Debusschere, Julie L.; 25132 Stagecoach Road, Geneseo; $117,000.
De Reu, Doris, to Utenage, Rebekah M.; 743 Rockwell St., Kewanee; $62,000.
Derew, Barbara J. to Swanson, Lori L.; 208 N. Depot St., Annawan; $70,000.
Charlet, Richard L. and Heather D. to Charlet, Robin G.; 214 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $406,000.
Pribble, Nicholas E. to Corban, Amanda; 1128 Meadow Land, Colona; $196,000.
Frank, Bryan A. and Angela M. to Allen, Jeffrey; 314 W. Main St., Hooppole; $72,500.
Robert D. Westfall and Sherry L. Westfall Declaration of Trust to Knoll, Mary F.; 722 Virginia St., Geneseo; $285,000.
Palmer, Craig E. and Janette M. to Johnson, Daniel E. and Chelsea M.; 204 S. 3rd St., Cambridge; $175,000.
McQuillan, Kevin and Jennifer to Sardakowski, Nate; 122 E. North St., Geneseo; $174,000.
Mitchell, Batty J. to Britt, Michael E. and Debra D.; 422 E. College St., Kewanee; $35,000.
Nordstrom, Lisa M. to Verbeke, Monae; 230 W. Pearl St., Geneseo; $120,000.
Union Federal Savings and Loan to Sturtevant, Tate R. and Kari R.; 330 S. Cottage St., Kewanee; $30,000.
Larson, Joseph A. to Houlihan, Robert M. and Mary W.; 128 New St., Cambridge; $143,000.