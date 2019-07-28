Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Garcia, Sandra L. to Kincaid, Keith A. and Linda S., 121 Rustic Lake Drive, Colona; $220,000.
Hallman, Charles A. Sr. and Debra, to Self, Rebecka, 1011 Rose St., Kewanee; $35,000.
Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Delgado, Jaira Michelle Ibarra, 201 S. Grove Street, Kewanee; $5,000.
Jensen, Melissa A., to Jensen, Thomas L., 233 Melrose Drive, Colona; $105,000.
Angell, Preston R. and Lindsay M./ Clark, Lindsay M., to Holschbach, Lindsey L. and Evan J., 261 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $213,000.
Castaneda, Nicholas and Christine, to Lyon, Blake L., 913 Cleveland Road, Colona; $93,000.
Rahmus, Jennifer J., to Wheeler, Nathan T. and Pearl E., 419 N. Vail Street, Geneseo; $168,000.
Perez, Jeffrey A. and Emma, to O'Brien, Kevin A., 209 Hilltop Street, Colona; $127,000.
Bryner, Brad L. and Dawn, to Kewanee CUSD #229, 315 W. 6th Street, Kewanee; $107,500.
Ufkin, Patricia M., to Olson, Wayne L. Living Trust and Olson Rita M Living Trust, rural route, Hoopdale; $286,500.
Brinkman, Timothy J. and Andrea L., to Storm, Marsha R., 626 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $155,000.
First Generation Properties and Vandersnick Tiedeman Series, to Wolf, Cherry N., 823 S. Spring Street, Geneseo; $129,000.
Marchand, Dennis J. and Marie L., to Sturtevant, Michael A., 814 David Street, Kewanee; $130,000.
Gentry, James G. and Audrey A., to Gentry, Adam Aric and Edie Pauline, 207 S. State Street, Atkinson; $220,000.
Whiteside, Sarah H., to Pinnick, Randy J., 600 E. Second Street, Kewanee; $6,500.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, to York Martin R. and Jody L., 14696 N. 350th Avenue, Cambridge; $70,500.
Lee, Steven P. to, Lively, James M. and Ashlie Ann, 28565 County Hwy. 1, Erie; $211,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to We Buy Houses, LeClaire; 419 50th St., Moline; $25,000.
Sullivan, Kathleen, Moline, to Hilburn, Andrew James, Hillsdale; 922 265th St. N., Hillsdale; $175,000.
Timmer, Richard and Marie, Moline, to Caras, Matthew and Justine, Rock Island; 4118 35th St., Rock Island; $154,000.
Johnson, Kathleen E., trust, Milan, to Pearson, Keith W. and Kay S., Taylor Ridge; 13816 140th St., Taylor Ridge; $147,000.
Curtis Investments, Davenport, to Hall, Ryan J., Rock Island; 904 44th St., Rock Island; $63,900.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Grant, Brianna, Moline; 2125 44th St., Moline; $114,900.
Plavak, Debra S., Walcott, to Patel, Pritesh R., East Moline; 2713 9th St., East Moline; $125,000.
DeMink, Christopher, Sherrard, to Keith, Michael, Moline; 3430 38th St., Moline; $120,500.
Larson, Matthew G. and America International Relocation Solutions, Pittsburgh, Pa., to Fowler, Jessica R., Moline; 2932 8th St., Moline; $125,000.
Baker, Beverly R., Moline, to Jennisch, Richard L., Moline; 4073 28th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.
Jennisch, Richard, Moline, to Paw EH, Rock Island; 4073 28th Ave., Rock Island; $98,000.
Pribyl, Barrett, Denver, Colo., to Ramirez, Gildardo P., Moline; 225 54th St., Moline; $72,000.
Arcos, Rolando, East Moline, to Dokambire, Lelitibe and Kolani, Yendoumame, East Moline; 359 28th Ave., East Moline; $186,500.
Shepard, Milo and Cynthia, Delavan, Ill., to Taylor, Cassandra L., East Moline; 231 37th Ave., East Moline; $175,000.
Peterson, Daniel L. and Kristene L., Rapids City, to Anders, Andrea M. and Shaune M., Port Byron; 7 Netties Hollow, Port Byron; $469,000.
Hess-Haughey, Joseph, Burlington, to Downey, Aubrey, Moline; 515 29th Ave., Moline; $63,000.
Nichols, Joe and Rebecca, LeClaire, to Stanley, Stephanie, Rock Island; 2416 McMillan Court, Rock Island; $57,500.
Aguilar, Jose L. and Josefina, Coal Valley, to Thompson Avenue, Milan; 3411 6th Ave., Rock Island, apartment building; $50,000.
Kain, Earl E. and Virginia K., Moline, to Kain, Earl D., Kristy L.; 514 21st St., Rock Island; $14,000.
Geiger, Kenneth C., Rock Island, estate, to Big River Investments, Silvis; 832 16th Ave., East Moline; $21,000.
Rutledge, Adam W. and Valarie M., Port Byron, to Toland, Robert and Jolinda, Hillsdale; 3231 N. 265th St., Hillsdale; $350,000.
Short, Lloyd E. and Roberta L., Hillsdale, trust, to Stockwell, Ronald L., and DeClerk, Karen I., Rapids City; 1202 8th Ave., Rapids City; $262,000.
Griffin, Warren and Joanne, Geneseo, to Future Capital, Milan; 355 12th St., East Moline; $5,000.
Parker, Mark, Moreno Valley, Calif., to Rotz, William and Lorna, East Moline; 246 S. State Ave., Hampton; $85,000.
Pennymac Loan Services, Westlake Village, Calif., to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.;830 15th St., Moine; $100.
U.S. Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, to 2608 2nd St. Ct. trust, Denver, Colo.; 2608 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $22,500.
Beaver Builders, Rock Island, to Toland, Tessa, Moline; 6109 34th Ave. A. Ct., Moline; $249,000.
Sepler, Joseph W., Moline, to ACDC Investments, Moline; 1536 44th St., Moline; $22,500.
MTGLQ Investors, Irvine, Calif., to Hodge, Benjamin, Rock Island; 2206 35th St. Ct., Moline; $61,000.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Riley, Robert and Andrea, Moline; 5412 19th Ave., Moline; $250,000.
Camarillo, Arnulfo and Beatriz, Moline, to Odey, Timothy, Bettendorf; 4512 51st St., Moline; $103,255.
Mendoza, Jason M. and Julie A., Vista, Calif., to Bartlett, Susan C., Moline; 2443 27th St., Moline; $205,000.
Costas, Zachary J. and Jessica M., Coal Valley, to Epperly, Elizabeth J., Davenport; 5605 120th Ave., Coal Valley; $170,000.
Buckrop, Brian D. and Susan S., Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 3803 26th St., Moline; $33,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Arnold, Michael and Angela, Hamilton, Ga.; 1425 11th St. A., Moline; $99,900.
Suzanne Wells Estate, Chicago, to Gripp, Gina M., Moline; 2414 30th St., Moline; $101,000.
Synergy Property Holdings, Chicago, to Leveraged Holdings, Davenport; 485 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, office; $732,500.
Mejia, Pedro, Aledo, to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 1112 14th St., Silvis; $37,500.
Derry, Taylor K., Rock Island, to Derry, Shannon, Rock Island; 2318 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $67,500.
QC Land Development, Dallas, Texas, to Quad City Investment Property Group, Rock Island; 1152 13th Ave., Moline; $18,250.
Anderson, Jacob M., Moline, to Brewer, Shavonne and Singleton, Demetriyone D., Rock Island; $113,000.
Shields, David, executor, McAnna, Janice, estate, Matherville, to Hainline, Daulton M., Milan; 11417 15th St. Ct. Milan; $103,500.
Wenthe, Rachel E., Fort Worth, Texas, to Pankey, Ashley and Ryan, Moline; 3712 14th Ave., Moline; $59,000.
King, Susan B., Roxboro, N.C., to Beitel, Ashley and Joyce W., Champaign, Ill.; 2529 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $160,000.
CCF 2, Minneapolis, Minn., to SNS Entertainment, Milan; 1228 - 1230 15th St., Rock Island; $65,000.
Brown, Sandra K., Hampton, to Brown, Stacey, Hampton; 304 7th St., Hampton; $195,000.
Norris, Brenda G., Rock Island, to Woodford, Douglas C., Rock Island; 3918 4th St., 72 Shore Acres, Rock Island; $31,049.
Gay, Pharaoh Jamal, Orion, to Feldman, Benjamin J. and Shirley C., Rock Island; 3003 42nd St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Withers, Cheryl, trustee, Johnson, Milton R. and Beverly J., trust, East Moline, to Phillips, Kenneth and Janet, Moline; 2606 38th St., Moline; $132,900.
Perry, Kathleen, Moline, to Perry, Kathleen, trust, and Trapkus, Christopher A., trust, Moline; 730 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $152,500.
Harris, Sara T., Silvis, to Neuleib, Ladonna, Silvis; 1007 21st Ave., Silvis; $125,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Good Real Estate, Davenport; 1705 5th St., Rock Island; $37,370.
Good Real Estate, Davenport, to Downard, Kathryn, Rock Island; 1705 5th St., Rock Island; $55,000.
Nightingale, Fred M. and Kimberly A., trust, Orion, to Viager, Jason D. and Brandee N., Orion; $25,627.
B. M. Bagby, East Moline, to Lofgren, Mark A. and Alina M., Port Byron; 21625 42nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $488,949.
Mosley, Brent, Coal Valley, to Bowman, Timothy J. and Cathy I. East Moline; 335 43rd Ave., East Moline; $219,000.
Wynn Real Estate, Andalusia, to Brown, Kimberly and David, Reynolds; 505 N. Bush St., Reynolds; $141,000.
Frey, Michael E. and Christine M., Independence, Kan., to Garza, Paul J. and Melissa L., Port Byron; $260,000.
Jarrett, Jason D., trust, East Moline, to Garcia, Juan, Moline; 240 43rd St., Moline; $25,000.
Zinga, Andrea Lane, Wonder Lake, Ill., to Johnson, Nathaniel and Melissa, Coal Valley; 510 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $258,400.
Pilichowski, Wendy, Moline, to Anderson, Jacob M., Moline; 729 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $173,000.
Barclift, Richard, Moline, to Knepp, Jack D. and Mary M., Rock Island; 110 19th St. #205, Rock Island; $129,500.
Miller, Charlotte V., St. George, Utah, to Hintz, Stefani, Moline; 2528 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $94,000.
Moore, Theresa A., Milan, to Future Capital, Davenport; 430 2nd Ave. W., Milan; $32,850.
Healy, Joseph M. and Tammie J., Rock Island, to Stern, Matthew J., Rock Island; 1420 4th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot; $2,000.
Day, Ronald G. and Patrice E., Rock Island, to Gordon Enterprises, Coal Valley; 400 9th St., Rock Island; $170,000.