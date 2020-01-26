Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Purcell, Dennis R. and Kathleen A., to Busch, Alyssa S. and Hartweg, Carl E., 800 Cypress Drive, Colona; $166,000.
Springer, Danielle E./ Cavanagh, Danielle E. and Adam J., to Bollinger, Richard W., 633-635 Madison Ave., Geneseo; $158,000.
Coffman, Jason M. and Lori B., to Cavanagh, Danielle Elizabeth, 105 N. 3rd St., Colona; $190,000.
Clark, Jerry L. and E. Patsy, to Rusk, Sydney L., 758 N. Center St., Geneseo; $75,000.
Engels, Joshua M. and Lynn, to Epperson, Megan E., 544 E. 3rd St., Woodhull; $46,000.
Gerlach, Stephen L., to Porch Light Property Solutions, 521 E. Park St., Geneseo; $37,500.
Christianson, Curtis E. and Scott, to DePauw, Jill B., 524 N. Russell Ave., Geneseo; $145,000.
Davis, David G., to VanWynsberg, Carmen and Richard J., 1315 Lake St., Kewanee; $62,500.
1022 Holdings, to Stohl, Brittany, 623 Oak St., Andover; $123,000.
Gamez, Mariana V., to Ramos, Diana I. Mercado/Mercado, Diana I. Ramos; Parrilla, Pablo A. Torres/Torres, Pablo A. Parrilla, 901 Elmwood Ave., Kewanee; $40,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Roberson, Susan M., East Moline, to Arcos, Rolando, East Moline; 1339 8th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
Mealman, Michael A. and Amy R., Rock Island, to VanHoutte, Jason, Rock Island; 3801 32nd St., Rock Island; $122,000.
Lancour, Calvin F., estate, Rock Island, to Sabey, Kristiin, Dunedin, Fla.; 547 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $27,000.
Suarez, Shirley A. and Eugene A., trustees, Suarez, Shirley A., trust, Venice, Fla., to DuBree, Douglas J. and Cynthia A., Rock Island; $202,000.
Dunn, Aaron, Carbon Cliff, to Gustafson, Lori, Carbon Cliff; 634 N. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $68,000.
Sigler, Jay J., and Caldwell-Sigler, Sonya G., Long Grove, to Alvarez, Martina, Rock Island; 3608 25th Ave., Rock Island; $145,900.
Viking Investments, LeClaire, to King, Shawn, Hampton; 1012 5th St., Hampton; $159,000.
Habel, Jamison, Lynn Center, to Farr, Cody A., Coal Valley; 2309 E. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $64,500.
Allison, Douglas and Amy, Moline, to Cobb, Mark and Jacqulyn, Moline; 1131 24th Ave., Moline; $160,000.
Williams, Darlene M., Plymouth, Minn., to Hooker, David and Sherry, Hampton; 103 N. 20th St., East Moline; $3,000.
Alaniz, Alexander J., Trempealeau, Wis., to Clarkson, E. Duane, Orion; 515 16th Ave., Silvis; $57,313.
Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Prine, Matthew, Coal Valley; 1802 E. 6th St. A., Coal Valley; $250,000.
Farber, Mike Wayne, co-executor, Farber, June J., estate, Coal Valley, to Camfield, Timothy K. and Rose A., Coal Valley; vacant land/lot, Coal Valley; $27,000.
Butler, Joe, Rock Island, to Forrest, Melvin, Rock Island; 1500 9th St., Rock Island; $36,000.
Pegg, Robert D. and Lori A., Austin, Tex., to Minyard, John, Milan; 238 W. 4th Ave., Milan, land/lot; $6,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Barton, Kevin and Dana, Rock Island; 814 43rd St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Armstrong, Nicholas and Nicole, Moline, to Redmon, Jeffrey K. and Laura J., Moline; 2224 11th Ave., Moline; $139,000.
Howell, Rodney C., Bettendorf, to Spurgets, Alex M., Moline; 1100 34th St. Ct., Moline; $270,000.
Chicago Title Land Trust Company, Chicago, to Quad City Missing Persons Network, Rock Island; 2754 12th St., Rock Island; $149,000.
Fragogiannis, Efstathia, Berkeley Springs, W.Va., to Morris, Lamoyne, Moline; 230 44th St., Moline; $109,000.
Carey, Jeffrey E. and Leslie A., Milan, to Kistler, Gary A. and Evelyn M., Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Andalusia; $58,000.
Neziroski, Burim, Bettendorf, to Pyles, Gregory, Hampton; 219 8th Ave., Hampton; $252,000.
Mac, Freddie, Carrollton, Texas, to Debo, Mitchell, Rock Island; 920 12th Ave., Moline; $34,000.
Tyus, Michael, Belleville, Ill., to Noumovi, Bossou, East Moline; 498 45th Ave., East Moline; $139,000.
Beitel, Patricia, Landenberg, Pa., to Henning, Chelena, and Saberton, Corey, Moline; 1923 13th St., Moline; $120,000.
Boyer, Deron and Paige, Allen, Texas, to Bunge, Bryan, Cordova; 612 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $212,000.
Batten, Richard A. and Julia A., trust, East Moline, to Wilson, Kiah, East Moline; 1857 30th St., Moline; $88,000.
Dumolien, Della D., estate, Davenport, to Beals, Chad and Beth, East Moline; 182 15th Ave., East Moline; $99,900.
Cross Trail Properties, Colona, to Leonard, Lisa, East Moline; 3714 Morton Dr., East Moline; $80,000.
Catterton, Joetta, East Moline, to Webster, Leslie, East Moline; 4739 11th St., East Moline; $110,000.
Ernst, Lee M. and Lauren Leigh, Davenport, to The Calvin D. Lee, trust, Moline; 1162 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $173,500.
Nelson, Jeffrey A. and Lori J., Moline, to Mumma, Leah, Moline; 1022 24th St., Moline; $135,000.
Ward, David A., and Courtright, Jane E., Eagle Ridge, Wis., to Hull, Beverly J., and Dailey, Julie Ann, Rock Island; $150,000.
Lillybeck, Steven P. and Susan L., Moline, to Nelson, Courtney, Moline; 2709 24th Ave., Moline; $89,900.
Big River Investments, Silvis, to Baum, Courtney, Moline; 3606 19th Ave., Moline; $68,000.
Wentz, Bradley J., Coal Valley, to Future Capital, Davenport; 3400 14th Ave., Rock Island; $32,000.
Vandyke, Edmond, Woodhull, to Tisor, Clifford, Carbon Cliff; 500 S. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $79,900.
Jones, Janice M., Moline, to Phillips, Vera, Rock Island; 2412 11th St., Rock Island; $75,000.
Basala, Joshua Douglas and Tiffany, Moline, to Bartleson, Elizabeth, Moline; 2753 11th Ave. Ct., Moline; $107,500.
Grawe, Kimberlee K. and Ken, Davenport, to Laud, Austin E., Moline; 547 26th Ave., Moline; $150,000.
Ott, Donna, Moline, to Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline; 2535 5th St., Moline; $40,750.
Dixon, Elaine I., Rock Island, to Amy, Kevin and Kara, Andalusia; 408 4th Ave. W., Andalusia; $100,000.
Dream Real Estate, Moline, to Kellogg, Dan, Taylor Ridge; 6922 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $265,000.
Behr, Joseph, Milan, to McManus, Josh, Taylor Ridge; 13603 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $182,000.
Schwabe, Jack and Anna Fae, trust, Moline, to Masengarb, Sydney M., Moline; 5321 10th Ave., Moline; $108,000.
Hawkins, Paul D., Rock Island, to Young, Eric and Michelle, Orion; 2005 27th St., Rock Island; $50,230.
Fries, Lester L., Silvis, to Magana Chavez, Eric, Coal Valley; 13119 70th Ave., Coal Valley; $185,000.
Hunt, John R. and Therese A., estate, San Diego, Calif., to Gooch, Matthew J., Silvis; 326 1st Ave., Silvis; $92,700.
Blunk, Debra L., Bernard, Iowa, to Fries, Lester L. and Dee Anna R., Silvis; 2417 10th St., Silvis; $152,000.
Muscovalley, Charles L., Rock Island, to Miller, Jeffrey A. and Kimberlee L., Rock Island; 1846 9th St., Rock Island; $47,000.
Ringsdorf, Robert D. and Susan L., Davenport, to Lawrence, Scott E. and Annette L., Davenport; land/lot only, East Moline; $20,000.
Rock Island Economic Growth Corp., Rock Island, to Mayfield, Jasper, Rock Island; 1419 5th St., land/lot only, Rock Island; $500.
Moran Hayley, Iowa City, Iowa, to JLJP, Moline; 1524 23rd Ave., Moline; $44,000.
Robinson, Aaron E., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Kolander, Joel, Taylor Ridge; 6009 W. 93rd Ave., Taylor Ridge; $161,000.
Cox, James A., and Kinder, Dena L., Lake City, Fla., to Snyder Jr., Wallace E. and Linda M., East Moline; 546 30th Ave., East Moline; $152,000.
U.S. Bank National, Hopkins, Minn., to Ilene Sideways, Moline; 1833 23rd St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Reichow, Collin and Anna, Chula Vista, Calif.; 1806 12th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Branham, Caroline, Silvis, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1706 16th Ave., Moline; $23,000.
Caras, Peter G., Rock Island, to Cooper, Joseph M. and Gay E., Sun City, Ariz.; 4008 26th Ave., Rock Island; $129,000.
JICTB, Champaign, Ill., to Calderon Lopez, Silvia, Moline; 429 4th Ave., Moline; $26,000.
McManus, Joshua T. and Macy M., Taylor Ridge, to Tomlinson, Carly Jean, Moline; 4308 11th St. A., Moline; $99,000.
Grell Enterprises, Rock Island, to South Rock Island Township, Rock Island; 4330 11th St., Rock Island; $275,000.
Heuchelin, Bruce, trust, Friendswood, Texas, to Walker Jr., Maxie Dee and Joe Dene, Port Byron; 8904 217th St. N. and vacant lot, Port Byron; $240,000.
Welvaert, Christopher P. and Amber D., Eldridge, to Armstrong, Nicholas and Nicole, Moline; 3622 73rd St., Moline; $281,200.
Platinum Quality Development, Davenport, to Juergens, Brendelyn A., Coal Valley; 302 W. 6th Ave. Place, Coal Valley; $292,000.
Collins III, George M., Ankeny, Iowa, to Strub, Mary L., Hampton; 323 8th Ave., Hampton; $242,000.
Leonard, Thomas M., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Wagner, Amber, Rock Island; 8901 W. 20th St., Rock Island; $205,000.
Milan WG, Omaha, Nebr., to Milan Development Group, Green Bay, Wis.; vacant land, Milan, Blackhawk Township; $285,000.
MBC Real Estate, Moline, to 40 LOVE, Moline; 1901 7th St., Moline; $135,000.
Pikuza, Judith Ann, Moline, to Fosbinder, Michael V., Moline; 2515 27th St., Moline; $153,000.
MacDonald, Michael, East Moline, to Johnson, Matthew and Meghan, Rock Island; 2918 44th St., Rock Island; $154,500.
Coe & Associates, East Moline, to No Whammies, East Moline; 804/810 16th Ave., East Moline, office building; $140,000.
Duyvejonck, Kent J. and Kathleen J., Davenport, to Fee, Rick A. and Anne, Rock Island; 1601 35th Ave., Rock Island; $201,500.
Anderson, Roberta, Davenport, to Holdorf, Jolene C., East Moline; 610 33rd Ave., East Moline; $67,500.
Waeyaert Garman, Diana, and Garman, Max W., Moline, to Farber, John W., Belleaire Bluffs, Fla.; 3880 6th Ave., Moline; $155,000.
The McGehee Family Limited Partnership, Silvis, to McGehee, James Alex, East Moline; 1505 1st ave. and 4430 & 4426 11th St., Silvis and Rock Island; Hampton and South Rock Island Township, retail establishment; $800,000.
Bublitz, Jerry, High Point, N.C., to Viking Investments, LeClaire; 216 W. 5th Ave., Milan; $70,300.
Moline Municipal Credit Union, Moline, to Moody, Patrick J. and Melissa J., Andalusia; 403 39th St., Moline; $37,500.
Hanna, Steven W. and Karen C., Moline, to Allen, Martin A. and Rebecca L., East Moline; 3415 Dennhardt Rd., East Moline; $153,000.
Moody, Margaret R., estate, Welch, Dale A., executor, Colona, to Davis, Donald J., East Moline; 2729 4th St. Ct., East Moline; $168,000.
Merrill, Gail E., Foley, Ala., to Anderson, Elizabeth, Moline; 2518 23rd Ave. B., Moline; $117,000.
Schafman, Bradley A. and Andrea L., Milan, to Whitcomb, Corey and Anna E., Milan; 2707 151st Ave. W., Milan; $342,000.
Vyncke, Nicholas, East Moline, to Kennedy, Faith, Milan; 1031 E. 3rd St., Milan; $68,000.
Davison, Lisa M., Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 3521 18th Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.
Pulsifer, Roy, Bettendorf, to JPTP, Moline; 3908 15th St., Moline; $41,000.
On Track Properties, Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1007 29th St., Moline; $45,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to S&P Property Holdings, Granada Hills, Calif.; 2848 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Williams, Erin, East Moline, to Jorgensen, Bruce, East Moline; 4104 9th St., East Moline; $62,000.
Scifo, Joseph and Ruth, Crystal Lake, Ill., to Blomquist, Chad Alan, Rock Island; 2052 3rd Ave, Unit B & C, Rock Island; $146,000.
Bahnks, William B., estate, Bettendorf, to Hoppenjan, Thomas, Moline; 3533 49th St., Moline; $150,000.
Sprague, Jordan, Davenport, to Morgensen, Garrett, Moline; 1521 45th St., Moline; $85,000.
Lohman, David J., Hillsdale, to Daugherty, Jarrett E. and Savannah L., East Moline; Timberline Dr. and 214th St. N., Port Byron, land/lot; $22,000.
Rennison, Kevin L. and Kristina, Rock Island, to Rennison, Kristina M., Rock Island; 4207 27th Ave., Rock Island; $136,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Big River Investments, Silvis; 1316 15th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
Whitcomb, Corey and Anna, Milan, to Ostrand, Ryan, Milan; 1107 6th St., Hampton; $185,000.
Brocksieck, Leroy, Moline, to Gibson, Ashley, Milan; 511 32nd Ave. W., Milan; $77,500.
Kline, Joseph, trust, Cordova, to Kline, Charles A. and Tamara L., Hillsdale; 13501 277th St. N., Cordova; $400,000.
Albertson, Leland G. and Viola M., Alpharetta, Ga., to Carr, Terri Michelle, Milan; 1016 W. 7th St., Milan; $105,900.
McNeely, Gerry W. and Donna M., Fairmount, Ind., to McDowell, Deloris and Arrian, East Moline; $138,000.
Carpenter Nation, Bettendorf, to Turner, Arvie G., Silvis; 309 11th Ave. A Ct., Silvis; $9,800.
Masengarb, Ralph L., East Moline, to Voyage Real Estate, Davenport; 610 30th Ave., East Moline; $66,000.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Kennedy, Brandon M. and Nicole, Colona; 2328 24th St., Rock Island; $55,500.
Keegan, Troy A., Geneseo, to Pratt, Tonya, East Moline; 2825 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $106,500.
Rice, Justin, Rock Island, to Guo, Xinbin, Rock Island; 926 18th Ave., Rock Island; $71,500.
Huberts Jr., Theodore L., estate, Silvis, to Hampton Jr., Rodger L., East Moline; 3912 4th Ave. A., East Moline; $35,000.
O'Connor, Gary M. and Palko, Victoria L., Des Moines, to Gustafson, Glenn E. and Dana J., Moline; $13,000.
Dail, Zachary D. and Lisa E., Moline, to Armes, Melvin and Teresa L., Moline; 1605 15th Ave., Moline; $89,900.
Ludwig, Sherry, Geneseo, to Cer, Sui and Thawng Lin, Chan, East Moline; 2829 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $133,800.
McBride, Dennis L., Hampton, to Terry, Joshua, Port Byron; 510 N. Main St., Port Byron; $88,000.
Knaak, Anton N. and Julie E., Davenport, to Tuttle, Terry A., Moline; 1932 35th St., Moline; $80,000.
Henderson, Shane and Doree, Davenport, to Meeker, Tyler, and Neff, Brian J., Port Byron; 4117 208th St. Ct. N., Port Byron; $163,000.
Valenzuela, Jeffrey F., Silvis, to Daugherty Jr., Don W., East Moline; 219 37th Ave., East Moline; $184,000.
Mumma, Nicholas, Davenport, to Parker, Ryan, Moline; 540 17th Ave., Moline; $99,000.