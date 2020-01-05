Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Winter, Richard H. Sr., to Collis, Shelley, 710 N.W. 7th Ave., Galva; $85,000.
Bybee, Judith Ann and Jacobsen, Ronald M., to Helms, Betty J. and Gaylord H. Jr., 101 Sherwood Drive, Andover; $190,000.
Stropes, Ray E. and Susan L., to Schenk, Margery E. and John E., 1001 14th Ave. Unit 2, Orion; $124,000.
Frantzen, Eric, to Fulcher, Devin J. and Stacie L., Lot 9082 Quarry Rd., Colona; $43,000.
Washburn, Anthony J. and Christina N., to Classen, Shane and Cheryl, 4769 N. 1200th Ave., Orion; $190,000.
Dubin Investment Company, to Collins, Joseph A., 7701 Quarry Rd., Colona; $14,000.
Miller, Jill M., to Salisbury, Jeramy R. and Angela S., 26864 N. 830 Ave., Kewanee; $10,000.
Kidd, Bruce A., to Peterson, Rolland L., 201 West E. St., Alpha; $56,000.
WCKJJ, to Veloz, Eric S. and Jill C., 601 Rock Point Ct., Colona; $39,500.
Kewanee Public Hospital, to Kewanee Historical Society, 127 N. Tremont St., Kewanee, $10.00.
Schriver, Jeff S. and Ashley R., to Lambert, Robert A. Jr., 913 Willow St., Kewanee; $77,000.
VanDeWoestyne, Ryan M. and Kimberly A., to Thurman, Christopher Michael and Andrea Jo, 123 N. Ward St., Geneseo; $113,000.
Williams, Gayle A. and Wendy L., to Moller, Michael J., 7 Cottonwood Lane, Colona; $132,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Wince, James R., East Moline, to Quinn, Cheryl, Moline; 4814 45th Ave., Moline; $122,000.
Schneider Jr., Joseph A., executor, estate of Schneider, Bess J., Davenport, to Peve, Richard L. and Wanda L., Port Byron; $107,000.
Neal, Julia D., East Moline, to Stern, Terry and Susan, Silvis; 604 12th St., Silvis; $83,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Serra, Christopher, Moline; Lot 81 Holly Hill Estates, Milan; $20,000.
Martin, Angela K., Rockwall, Texas, to Peterson, Nathan L., Moline; 1927 11th St., Moline; $124,500.
Strahl, Julie A., Bettendorf, to Beaulieu, Sarah, Milan; 4805 116th Ave. Ct., Milan; $195,000.
Segura-Miller, Diane, East Moline, to Debruyckere, Julie, East Moline; 1315 30th Ave., East Moline; $104,000.
Robinson, Norman E. and Terri E., Milan, to Old Oaks Winery Properties, Moline; 10802 1st St. W., vacant lot, Milan; $72,000.
Deere Employees Credit Union, Moline, to JMR Real Estate, Moline; 1124 24th St., Moline; $52,000.
Belowske, Patricia A., Silvis, to Billingsley, Theodore L. and Brenda L., East Moline; 442 31st Ave., East Moline; $158,000.
Moline, Dana L., Tipton, to Hulett, Judith E., trustee of Hulett, Wilbert K. and Judith E., East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 10-D, East Moline; $120,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Ehlers, Kevin, Moline; 1018 40th St., Moline; $78,900.
Hoyt, Kassondra L., Muscatine, to Phimsak, Preeda, Rock Island; 41 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island; $90,000.
Myers, Susan J. and Terry C., Milan, to Future Capital, Davenport; 840 15th St. A., Moline; $17,000.
Armstrong, Brenda, Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1848 3rd St., Moline; $57,000.
West, Jerry, Moline, to Weedon, Norma, Moline; 1827 16th Ave., Moline; $100,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Borkhardt, Kelli, Moline; 1907 24th St., Moline; $88,100.
Weede, Chad E., Moline, to DeVrieze, Dallas, Moline; 3426 51st St., Moline; $196,000.
U.S. Bank, Irving, Texas, to Ellis, Ryan and Andrea, Moline; 1006 28th Ave., Silvis; $196,000.
Martensen, Mary, Port Angeles, Wash., to Logsdon, Steve, Hillsdale; 25629 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $33,000.
Ayers, Marcus T., Rock Island, to Helton, Olivia, Rock Island; 6 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $89,500.
Bricker, Corey D., Taylor Ridge, to Lawson, Eric, Andalusia; 215 8th St. W., Andalusia; $142,000.
Ferkel, Bailey Justin, Menominee, Mich., to Burns, Steve and Amy, Moline; 1826 10th St., Moline; $82,400.
Welch, Daniel J. and Enid K., East Moline, to Earl, Rodney and Sharon, East Moline; 2330 5th St., East Moline; $273,000.
Carter, John H., trust, Moline, to Robinson, Norman E. and Terri E., Milan; 704 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; $85,000.
Anderson, Greg C. and Paula M., trust, Batavia, Ill., to Brown, Patricia L., Moline; 3041 55th St. Dr., Moline; $163,000.
Ryden, Robert M. and Linda S., Silvis, to Lundquist, Mitchell A. and Mary J., Milan; 3024 143rd Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $170,500.
Burns, Amy J. and Steve, Moline, to Taets, Abigail, Moline; 5231 26th Ave. A. Ct., Moline; $45,000.
Dowsett, Joseph G., estate, Colona, to Rowan, Thomas R., Silvis; 708 Greenwood Ct., Silvis; $50,000.
Hancock, Theresa A., and Ford, Barbara L., Erie, to Rowan, Thomas R., Silvis; 708 Greenwood Ct., Silvis; $50,000.
Colmark, Cheryle A., Sterling, to Formosa Land Holdings, Schaumburg; 745 13th St., Moline; $20,000.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, West Palm Beach, Fla., to Peak Odell, Denver, Colo.; 1005 17th Ave., Rock Island; $4,500.
Gilman-Vallejo, Andrea S., Prescott, Ariz., to Carbo, Teresa, Silvis; 1629 13th St., Hampton; $123,600.
Fegueroa-Garcia, Alberto and Lydia, East Moline, to Finley, James and Phyllis, East Moline; 902 37th Ave., East Moline; $98,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Nashville, Tenn., to Whitte, Rosetta, Moline; 4927 48th St., Moline; $80,000.
Dewilfond, Carol, East Moline, to Sellers, Veronica, Moline; 2429 19th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Odean, W. Reid, Rock Island, to Win, Hla and Win Win, Thin, and Win, Ma Khin, Rock Island; 1541 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $108,000.
Spriet, Gregg and Sandra, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 1818 9th St., Moline; $57,250.
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, Davenport, to Viyegbe, Joel J. and Aurelie A., Moline; 201 5th Ave., Moline; $98,000.
Orange Rock Illinois, Schomberg, Ontario, Canada, to The Jackson Group, Rock Island; 2008 15th St., Moline; $42,000.
Chappell, Misty, Eldridge, to Jensen, Mark, Rock Island; 2839 25th Ave., Rock Island; $108,000.
Lack, Jerry W. and Catherine, East Moline, to Lake, McKenna, East Moline; 3647 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $113,000.
Sensabaugh, Ronald D. and Joyce L., Silvis, to Dohogne, Julie A., Silvis; 1202 8th Ave., Silvis; $145,000.
Begyn, Michael and Janet, Milan, to Mowery, Jerame and Faith, Milan; 2601 E. 12th St., Milan; $59,000.
Pierce, Jason and Alma, Oroville, Calif., to Douglas, Matthew, Moline; 1822 40th St. Ct., Moline; $205,000.
Wagner, Jerry, Maryville, Tenn., to Walkup, Christopher, Rock Island; 3605 24th Ave., Rock Island; $230,000.
Walkup, Christopher, Rock Island, to Newberg, Michael, East Moline; 3664 1st St., East Moline; $249,900.
Hammond, Robert and Delores, East Moline, to Earnest, Joel and Julia, Moline; 4825 49th Ave., Moline; $85,000.
Rehnberg, Leif C. and Kelly J., Davenport, to Seidel, Hunter, M., and Lee, Mayci J., Rock Island; 2916 43rd St., Rock Island; $132,900.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Brunell, Alyssa, Elk River, Minn.; 2416 44th St., Moline; $105,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to S&P Property Holdings, Granada Hills, Calif.; 532 21st Ave., Rock Island; $82,500.
Harrell, Carmel, San Jose, Calif., to Cohen-First, Rena, Rock Island; 1623 12th Ave. #2, Rock Island; $140,150.
Selander, Ruth A., estate, Geneseo, to Sang, Van Biak, East Moline; 618 30th Ave., East Moline; $123,000.
Deverill, Shane M. and Elizabeth H., Rock Island, to Welch, Scott M. and Kathy M., Rock Island; 1600 28th St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Stone, Renee L., Davenport, to Cumberworth, Timothy, Moline; 1816 53rd St., Moline; $59,900.
Fletcher, James W., Port Byron, to Salazar, Ethan and Kate, Port Byron; 106 Cherry St., Port Byron; $155,000.
Scranton, James C., Rock Island, to Miller, Jennifer Lynn, Rock Island; 4533 13th Ave., Rock Island; $134,000.
Lykam, Brenda, South Pasadena, Fla., to Lemon, Justin and Alexis, Moline; 2355 34th St., Moline; $155,500.
Richards, Elida R., Rock Island, to Perkins, Beth A., Rock Island; 2221 39th St., Rock Island; $122,690.
Besse, Brenda, Erie, to Goodney, Jonathan and Teresa, Davenport; 28705 Route 2N, Hillsdale; $281,090.
Williamson, Beau T. and Nallely J., Tallahassee, Fla., to Kler, Eh N., Rock Island; 2429 20th Ave., Rock Island; $99,900.
DeCap, Michelle R., trust, Hampton, to Dombrowski, Gregory J. and Corey L., Hampton; 32 Villa Dr., Hampton; $200,000.
Rursch, David R., Reynolds, to Rursch, Donald K., Taylor Ridge; 16408 119th St. W., Reynolds, 198 acre farm; $634,300.
Rursch, Donald K., Reynolds, to Rursch, David R., Reynolds; 16408 119th St. W., Reynolds; $75,000.
Nees Jr., Robert Duane and Rhonda Rena, Moline, to Herring, Lucas D., Moline; 1615 28th Ave., Moline; $95,000.
GSA Construction, Geneseo, to Obermiller, Jeffrey L. and Jana M., East Moline, land/lot; $7,500.
Norris, Jodi, Hampton, to Haskins, Kevin, East Moline; 3701 8th Ave., East Moline; $118,000.
Greenwood, Diane, Rock Island, to Klick, Alton and Brenda, Rock Island; 1705 85th Ave. W., Rock Island; $176,900.
Hahn, Arnold and Constance, Milan, to Groothaert, Matthew H., Milan; 2806 56th Ave. W., Milan; $5,000.
Appel, Ralph, East Moline, to Barry, Kayla M., Milan; 11327 16th St., Milan; $55,000.
Johnson, Jerry R. and Peggy E., Rock Island, to Scranton, James C. and Nichole J., Rock Island; 13 Forest Rd., Rock Island; $255,000.
Douglas, Matthew and Vanessa, Moline, to Azzazi, Rania, family trust, Rock Island; 1816 43rd St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Seesland, Alberta L., trust, Moline, to McGee, John and M. Mileen, East Moline; 744 51st Ave., East Moline; $139,000.
Carbiener, Norman D. and Judith I., trust, Geneseo, to Hanna, James C. and Nancy H., Moline; 1109 2nd St., Moline; $182,500.
GBL, Milan, to JKL Investments, Davenport; 2907 25th Ave., Moline; $88,500.
Dare, Robert D., Moline, to Exbom, Jason, Moline; 2139 13th St., Moline; $138,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Apsarton, Angeline, Ardsley, N.Y.; 1524 12th St., Rock Island; $82,500.
Ortega, Alexander C., Davenport, to Peterson, Ellyn H., Rock Island; 2130 28th St., Rock Island; $86,000.
Nelson, Dennis E. and Joan K., Scottsdale, Ariz., to Schaver, Michael L. and Tammy M., Coal Valley; 12123 93rd Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $355,000.
Hooks, Ethel B., estate, Moline, to Macik Family, trust, Moline; 2439 32nd St., Moline; $119,600.
Groe, Jonathan L., Annissa J., Redwood Falls, Minn., to Phipps, Billy J., Milan; 11229 9th St., Milan; $140,900.
Ries, Mary Lou, trustee, Ries, Robert L. and Mary Lou, trust, Silvis, to Robinson, Michael J. and Sally A., Rock Island; 8504 Ridgewood Rd., Unit 601, Rock Island; $94,900.
WWB Properties, Moline, to Ewoldt, Patricia, Donahue, Iowa; 1835-1837 13th Ave., Moline; $95,000.
Fieldler, Michelle Christine, estate, Orion, to Carlson, Judy, Milan; 1611 116th Ave., Milan; $56,000.