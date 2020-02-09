Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Wigant, Jerod and Rebecca, to Owens, Justin B. and Chelcee M., 820 N.E. 2nd St., Galva; $165,000.
Fields, Robert C. and Rose A., to Streeter, Rachel R., 410 Mckillop Street, Lynn Center; $60,000.
Owens, Justin B. and Chelcee M., to Owens, Brandon, 624 S. Center Ave., Galva; $133,000.
Winston, Charles; Banfield, Jane E./Winston, Jane E., to Rhoades, Andrew M. and Collette M., 103 12th Ave. W., Orion; $260,000.
Moyet, Nathan D., to Castaneda, Prisciliano C. Jr. and Hailey Jo, 708 S. Main St., Kewanee; $47,500.
Kroll, Gayla C., to Barnes, James A. and Patricia J., 830 S. Olive, Geneseo; $164,000.
Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Kilstrom, Gary L. and Carol M., 234 W. Church St., Kewanee; $8,000.
Osborne, Thomas L. and Renee L., to Hoogerwerf, Adam J. and Alecia M., 502 S. Depot St., Annawan; $89,000.
Ince, Rebecca A., to Marshall, Jason R., 1310 6th St., Orion; $126,000.
Swanson, Martin J.; Watts, Janet Morissette Swanson, to Swanson, Tyler J. and Fisher, Sarah D., 307 E. 2nd St., Atkinson; $63,000.
Carlson, Jason M. and Lindsey E., to Tomlin, Bradley, 263 W. 4th Ave., Woodhull; $107,000.
DeVries, Rodney and Pamela, to MacAdam, R. Scott and Laurie A., 310 Knox St., Bishop Hill; $82,000.
Fleming, Sandra S., to Guzman, Rachelle M., 645 Manchester Drive, Kewanee; $45,000.
Kuethe, Clay M. and Jessica A., to Whiting, Daniel Michael and Simpson, Trista Johanna, 316 E. Pearl, Geneseo; $150,500.
Aldrich, James D., to Murray Brothers Construction, 814 E. 2nd St., Kewanee; $1,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Albertson, Leland G. and Viola M., Alpharetta, Ga., to Carr, Terri Michelle, Milan; 1016 W. 7th St., Milan; $105,900.
McNeely, Gerry W. and Donna M., Fairmount, Ind., to McDowell, Deloris and Arrian, East Moline; $138,000.
Carpenter Nation, Bettendorf, to Turner, Arvie G., Silvis; 309 11th Ave. A Ct., Silvis; $9,800.
Masengarb, Ralph L., East Moline, to Voyage Real Estate, Davenport; 610 30th Ave., East Moline; $66,000.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Kennedy, Brandon M. and Nicole, Colona; 2328 24th St., Rock Island; $55,500.
Keegan, Troy A., Geneseo, to Pratt, Tonya, East Moline; 2825 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $106,500.
Rice, Justin, Rock Island, to Guo, Xinbin, Rock Island; 926 18th Ave., Rock Island; $71,500.
Huberts Jr., Theodore L., estate, Silvis, to Hampton Jr., Rodger L., East Moline; 3912 4th Ave. A., East Moline; $35,000.
O'Connor, Gary M. and Palko, Victoria L., Des Moines, to Gustafson, Glenn E. and Dana J., Moline; $13,000.
Dail, Zachary D. and Lisa E., Moline, to Armes, Melvin and Teresa L., Moline; 1605 15th Ave., Moline; $89,900.
Ludwig, Sherry, Geneseo, to Cer, Sui and Thawng Lin, Chan, East Moline; 2829 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $133,800.
McBride, Dennis L., Hampton, to Terry, Joshua, Port Byron; 510 N. Main St., Port Byron; $88,000.
Knaak, Anton N. and Julie E., Davenport, to Tuttle, Terry A., Moline; 1932 35th St., Moline; $80,000.
Henderson, Shane and Doree, Davenport, to Meeker, Tyler, and Neff, Brian J., Port Byron; 4117 208th St. Ct. N., Port Byron; $163,000.
Valenzuela, Jeffrey F., Silvis, to Daugherty Jr., Don W., East Moline; 219 37th Ave., East Moline; $184,000.
Mumma, Nicholas, Davenport, to Parker, Ryan, Moline; 540 17th Ave., Moline; $99,000.
DeJaegher, Michael J., Moline, to Nimrick, Dylan, Moline; 2602 17th Ave., Moline; $125,000.
Hayles, Paul R. and Victoria J., trust, Fort Madison, Iowa, to Abel, Jacob T., East Moline; 336 15th Ave., East Moline; $64,000.
Baumgartner, Thomas, and Neil-Baumgartner, Michelle, Taylor Ridge, to Meyer, Karli and Chad, Rock Island; 2701 32nd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $222,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Chicago, to Banker, Chris, Moline; 403 48th St., Moline; $14,000.
Baker, Kenneth L. and Marilyn I., East Moline, to Clayton, Terry W., Moline; 431 & 433 17th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Sturm, Dave and Sharen, Coal Valley, to Tertipes, David and Jennifer, Coal Valley; Lot 17 of the Ridge of Coal Valley, land/lot, Coal Valley; $2,000.
Sandoval, Emma, Silvis, to Valenzuela, Jeffrey D., Silvis; 160 3rd St., Silvis; $163,200.
Morehouse, Henry A. and Nancy H., Naples, Fla., to Gisi, Katie, Rock Island; 2415 19th Ave., Rock Island; $145,000.
Talley, Adam and Nicole, Milan, to Lue, Sarah M., Rock Island; 1312 95th Ave. W., Rock Island; $90,500.
El Bahi, Said, Moline, to Ryan, Judy, Moline; 1015 41st St., Moline; $69,900.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to The Jackson Group, Rock Island; 609 20th Ave., Rock Island; $33,900.
Bush, Dennis R. and Diana S., Rock Island, to Baumgartner, Thomas and Michelle, Taylor Ridge; 9317 108th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $255,000.
Curphy, Diana J., Sherrard, to Agan, Olen and Jonathan, East Moline; 325 7th St., East Moline; $30,000.
Martel, Larry A., Moline, to QC Investment Property Group, Moline; 1143 13th Ave., Moline; $37,000.
Ellis, Jarett and Callista M., Clayton, N.C., to McManus, Chevy and Breanna, Taylor Ridge; 9317 142 St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $180,000.
Carlson, Carol J., estate, Detroit, Mich., to Laud, Kenneth, East Moline; 4820 6th Ave. Dr., Moline; $85,000.
VanLancker, Steven A., Moline, to Model P Inc., Rock Island; 310 15th St., Moline; $190,000.
Schneider, David and Peggy, Silvis, to Purdum, John and Shannon, Silvis; 906 11th Ave. C Ct., Silvis; $255,000.
Fry Jr., Eugene B and Konnie L., Colona, to Krogman, John and Vanessa, Port Byron; 2103 Timber Ridge, Port Byron; $315,000.
Williams, Robert L., Rock Island, to Morelock, Jason, Milan; 12405 48th St. Ct., Milan; $340,000.
Hanna, Steve and Karen, Moline, to Gray, Travis J., Moline; 2365 32nd St., Moline; $91,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, to Sherbeyn, Bernard S., Moline; 1636 26th Ave., Moline; $70,875.
Reinbold, Jeana K., trustee, Springfield, Ill., to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 4206 27th Ave., Rock Island; $59,850.
Streit-Weber, Candyce, Ridgeway, Ohio, to Nino, Davis, Moline; 1160 22nd St., Moline; $34,900.
Crummy, Harold and Teresa, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 3921 6th St., Rock Island; $5,084.
Martinez, Jr., Ruben and Dolores G., Moline, to Bloomer, Robert E., trust, Rock Island; 1916 6th Ave., Moline; $20,000.
U.S. Bank National, Owensboro, Ky., to Reuther, Debra Dee and Randy Lee, Illinois City; 19801 W. 183rd Ave., Reynolds; $54,020.
Village At Deer Meadows, Moline, to Gary Hodge, Moline; 1232 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $28,000.
Gary Hodge, Moline, to Schneider, David W. and Peggy S., Silvis; 1232 33rd Ave., Circle; $273,116.
Whitaker, Emily E., Denver, Colo., to Fox, William C., Rock Island; 1433 40th St., Rock Island; $91,000.
Bayview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Barrera Lopez, Julio, Moline; 3520 14th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.
Batey, Janna, Durant, to Bergheger, Kathy, Rock Island; 1015 44th St., Rock Island; $79,900.
Cornmesser, Thomas and Rhonda, Bettendorf, to DePoorter, Barry and Jean, Rock Island; 1412 W. 98th Ct., Rock Island; $218,500.
Baraks II, Ronald W., Bettendorf, to Nordholm, Jeremy, Hampton; 510 14th Ave., Hampton; $127,400.
Hamstra, Marsha L., Moline, to Millhollin, Kyle, East Moline; 2312 5th St., East Moline; $101,500.
Taber, Timothy W., Moline, to Lopez, Aaron and Candy A., Rock Island; 2301 92nd Ave. W., Rock Island; $340,000.
Panicucci, Arno and Vivian M., Moline, to White, Charles E., trust, Moline; 242 Island Ave., East Moline; $46,000.
Chance Living Trust, East Moline, to Gauley, Robert B. and Pamela A., Milan; 15308 28th St. W., Milan; $164,500.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, to Huffman, Robert K. and Brittany N., Moline; 1714 11th Ave., Moline; $77,647.
Future Capital, Davenport, to DeLeon Jr., Francisco, Chicago; 1543 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Hartman, Ryan G., Rock Island, to Pyle, Todd A., and Kenward, Linnea B., Moline; 1103 26th St., Moline; $57,000.
Strafford, Myrna K., Moline, to Oceanside50five, Moline; 1014 - 1016 15th Ave., East Moline, store/apartment; $25,000.
Trask, Jeff and Shea, Taylor Ridge, to Blanchard, Jay, Moline; 2416 33rd St., Moline; $94,000.
McBride, Daniel J. and Heather A., Moline, to Simaytis, Sean M., Moline; 2028 13th St., Moline; $107,000.
Morelock, Jason M. and Summer L., Milan, to Leal Yeara, Luis, and Leal, Blanca E., Rock Island; 2016 43rd St., Rock Island; $102,000.
Laermans, Cassandra R., Hampton, to Kennedy, Cynthia A., Moline; 2422 28th St., Moline; $133,000.
Rote, Shirley M., Moline, to Trost, John, Rock Island; 927 43rd Ave., Rock Island; $69,000.
Duffee, Jeramy J., Moline, to Boyd, Deirdre, Moline; 3823 10th Ave. Place, Moline; $69,250.
Miller, Steven M., Moline, to Dosseh, Vivian, Moline; 5523 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $117,750.
Stawicki, Lois M., trust, Silvis, to Fortner, Jared, East Moline; 4405 6th St., East Moline; $149,900.
Queck, Carol Ann, Rock Island, to Trout, Anthony J., Rock Island; 2545 28th St., Rock Island; $128,000.
Saey, Jeffrey P., trustee, Saey, Michael P. and Connie M., Rock Ford, to Possoli, Ashangou, Silvis; $200,000.
Moorhouse, Jeffrey B. and Catherine A., Silvis, to Hussain, Zahida M., Moline; 4209 35th Ave., Moline; $170,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to Williams, Robert, Rock Island; 9101 Highland Ct., Rock Island; $175,000.
Tharp, Heather L., Bettendorf, to Anderson, Billie Jo, Milan; 1206 8th Ave. W., Milan; $75,000.
Warhurst, Harry W., Moline, to Drain, Sarah E., Moline; 3221 Park 16th St., Moline; $121,400.
Richardson, Lee E., Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1121 19 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $15,000.
Matthews Enterprises, Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 4212 6th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.
Matthews Enterprises, Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 4210 6th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Wooten, Stephen A., South Daytona, Fla., to Carleton, Brandon and Amanda, Rock Island; 800 41st St., Rock Island; $87,000.
Tuttle, Clay D., Georgetown, Texas, to Youngman III, Kenneth R. and Sylvia R., Rock Island; 4107 45th St. Ct., Rock Island; $141,500.
George, Christopher M. and Rickie, Atlantic City, to Tutakafika, Patricia, and Mulumba, Jean Claude, Moline; 1728 11th St., Moline; $127,000.
Raygoza, Arturo, Moline, to Martinez-Delgado, Alvaro, East Moline; 1537 10th Ave., East Moline; $32,000.
Carpentier, Doris, East Moline, to Baker, John, Rock Island; 4325 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $118,900.
Cleland, Amanda K., Galesburg, to Pavelonis, Chase, East Moline; 4116 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $139,900.
OHP 5, Davenport, to Garibay, Fermin, Moline; 2630 4th Ave., Moline; $39,000.
Bartell, Darlene, Rock Island, to TDL Properties, Bettendorf; 2229 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Fickling, Christine A., trust, East Moline, to Sisson, Matthew R. and Grace, East Moline; 2411 Whispering Oaks Ct., East Moline; $105,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Minneapolis, to Roman, Brian, Silvis; 2322 8th St., Silvis; $64,000.
Grue, Lucille, East Moline, to Minton, Angela and Kenneth, Moline; 5102 25th Ave. Ct., Unit 103, Moline; $48,000.