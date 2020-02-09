Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wigant, Jerod and Rebecca, to Owens, Justin B. and Chelcee M., 820 N.E. 2nd St., Galva; $165,000.

Fields, Robert C. and Rose A., to Streeter, Rachel R., 410 Mckillop Street, Lynn Center; $60,000.

Owens, Justin B. and Chelcee M., to Owens, Brandon, 624 S. Center Ave., Galva; $133,000.

Winston, Charles; Banfield, Jane E./Winston, Jane E., to Rhoades, Andrew M. and Collette M., 103 12th Ave. W., Orion; $260,000.

Moyet, Nathan D., to Castaneda, Prisciliano C. Jr. and Hailey Jo, 708 S. Main St., Kewanee; $47,500.

Kroll, Gayla C., to Barnes, James A. and Patricia J., 830 S. Olive, Geneseo; $164,000.

Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Kilstrom, Gary L. and Carol M., 234 W. Church St., Kewanee; $8,000.