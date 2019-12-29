Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Atkinson, Susan B. Magerkurth, to Iest, Ryan C. and Tricia J., 9530 N. 1400th Avenue, Osco; $206,000.
Boelens, Jessika M., to Peed, Ralph, 1224 W. 3rd Street, Kewanee; $60,000.
Jones, Ronald A. and Bonita M., to Nilsson, John L. and Natasha A., 6 Timber Lane, Geneseo; $152,500.
Brown, Martin W. and Christine S., to Simoneaux, Tyler and Kuster, Jeanine, 602 N.W. 5th Street, Galva; $34,000.
Bryner, Brad L. and Dawn M., to Coutts, Victoria L., 25587 Ridge Road, Colona; $130,000.
Kitterman, Susan M.; Peterson, Kenneth D.; Mulder, Rose E., to McCombs, Jean E., 812 N.W. 5th Avenue, Galva; $48,000.
Mason, Rodney E. and Deborah D.H., to Stromquist, Kyle E. and Amy K. 208 and 206 N. Poplar, Cambridge; $68,000.
Lack, Richard E. and Denise M., to Quick, Blake J., 103-3rd Street, Colona; $30,000.
Miller, Brandon, to Stone, Gage R. and Kelsey I., 523 N.W. 4th Avenue, Galva; $142,500.
Perrine, Zachary and Rhonda K., to Jackson, Stephanie A., 535 N. College Avenue, Geneseo; $132,500.
Anderson, Joel L. and Kelly, to VerHoef, Todd M. and Emily R., 20467 Glenwood Road, Coal Valley; $235,000.
Doliewater, to Sopiars Construction, 1116 N. Main Street, Kewanee; $85,000.
Bryan, James R. and Tammy Saey/ Tamara Saey, to Walters, Skyelur, 413 E. First Street, Kewanee; $16,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 322 W. North Street, Geneseo; $10.00.
Riley, Robert J., to Coverdill, Ruth F. and Brock, 218 6th Street, Colona; $65,000.
Geneseo Communications Services, to Heald, Christina, 112 N. State Street, Geneseo; $60,000.
Guerrero, Martin and Margarita, to Teer, Carolyn L., 610 E. 2nd Street, Kewanee; $50,500.
Snyder, Rozann M., to Smith, Bruce S. and Drew B., 521 Rockwell Street, Kewanee; $27,000.
Wittenauer, Kevin E. and Linda S., to Jorgensen, Jeremy, 20067 Briar Bluff Road, Coal Valley; $268,000.
Geer, Lucas G. and Allison, to Matherly, Jason M. and Keerstyn E., 204 Central Park Avenue, Geneseo; $159,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association, to Wallace, Cody and David, 539 Mulberry Street, Andover; $25,000.
Osborn, Jacob, to Kehoe, Brent and Jacqueline, 337 E. Palace Row, Geneseo; $240,500.
Gateway Mortgage Group, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 3 in Block 16 of Ryan Gardens, a subdivision in Sect. 10, Twp. 17N, Range 1E of the 4th Principal Meridian, now situated in the city of Green Rock, in the county of Henry and state of Illinois, $10.00.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Parochetti, David A., trust, Moline, to Tranquility Properties, La Palma, Calif.; 1531 38th St., Rock Island, restaurant; $2,158,254.
McGehee, James Alex, East Moline, to Barnes, Danny Lee; Barnes, Sharon, and Barnes, Jacob; 4719 11th St., Unit 13, East Moline; $80,000.
Hines, Terry A., Hampton, to Byrd, Tammy S., Silvis; 521 16th St., Silvis; $107,000.
Johnston, Jeanette M., estate, Moline, to JMR Real Estate, Moline; 1617 19th Ave., Moline; $46,000.
Ellenburg, Florence Marie, Tulsa, Okla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1004 15th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Cline, Thomas M. and Sandra L., Davenport, to Benhart, Jacob P., Coal Valley; 12720 69th Ave., Coal Valley; $150,500.
Pulley, Bessie, Houston, Texas, to Vesey, Charity, Houston, Texas; 1720 7th St., Rock Island; $36,000.
Tysma, Andrew A. and Heather L., East Moline, to Sloan, Angela L., Moline; 2416 31st St., Moline; $125,900.
Hauser Jr., Charles J., and Sheryl L., Moline, to Lue, Kenneth A., Moline; 910 54th St. B, Moline; $124,000.
Radosevich, Derek and Megan, Coal Valley, to Ontiveros, Christopher G., Moline; 513 Bruce Ave., Milan; $167,000.
Atkins, Catherine D., estate, Moline, to Sang, Tuan, East Moline; 933 35th Ave., East Moline; $89,999.
Zeltner, Jeffery D., Galesburg, to Covault, Ryan and Emma, Rock Island; 2366 39th St., Rock Island; $141,000.
Anderson, Lindsay, Milan, to Tremback, Cynthia, and Schulenberg, Donna S., Milan; 3530 Prairie Ct., Milan; $304,900.
Gaskins, Robert and Niki, New London, Wis., to Tate, Joseph, Milan; 11619 9th St., Milan; $239,900.
Izquierdo, Linda, N Fond Du Lac, Wis., to Alsamarai, Jamal Naji and Mardi L., Rock Island; 14 Wilderness Ct., Rock Island; $299,900.
Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Hanna, Chase J., Rapids City; 909 13th St., Rapids City; $231,295.
Droste, Eric J., Moline, to Lashbrook, Kasey Ann, and Battin, Cody f., Moline; 725 53rd St., Moline; $132,000.
We Buy Houses, LeClaire, to Scott, Patricia Diane, Moline; 1858 16th Ave., Moline; $36,000.
Siebenmann, Frederic J., Portland, Ore., to Stover, Robert T., Moline; 834 37th St., Moline; $115,900.
Anderson, Larry K., East Moline, to Twin Shores Properties, East Moline; 1333 13th St., East Moline, manufacturing building; $900,000.
Bachman, Steve A., Smithville, Ariz., to Duncan, Joshua, Port Byron; 1002 18th St., Port Byron; $170,400.
Carl Williams Group, Pleasant Grove, Utah, to Rosales, Rogelio Madrigal, East Moline; 112 17th Ave., East Moline; $10,000.
Slater, Michael, executor, Sawyers, Richard, estate, Coal Valley, to Davis Jr., William R. and Kelly, Moline; 1029 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; $58,000.
Ace Illinois Investments, Erie, Colo., to Future Capital, Davenport; 4618 12th St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Evans, Brondel and Anna, Port Byron, to Hobbs, Amber and Jacob, Port Byron; 403 Barber Creek Rd., Port Byron; $255,000.
Yazigi, Diana, trust, Bettendorf, to Tharp, Dale, Rock Island; 3510 36th St., Moline; $90,000.
Sanders, Debera K., Silvis, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 402 46th St., Moline, church; $21,190.
Clark, Lance and Amy, Sherrard, to Sherrard, Michael and Ruth, Rock Island; 1608 33rd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $400,000.
Haycraft, James R. and Mary Lynn, Moline, to Carlson, Matt and Clarissa D., Moline; 2405 14th Ave., Moline; $116,000.
Goodpaster, V. Dale and JoAnn, East Moline, to Arnold, Caleb, Moline; 2520 12th Ave., Moline; $97,000.
Pittman, John F. and Joyce E., East Moline, to Tysma, Heather L. and Andrew A., East Moline; 3898 1st St., East Moline; $159,900.
Maple Ridge Limited Partnership, Rockford, Ill., to Maple Ridge Affordable; 3700 5th St., Rock Island, 162 unit apartment building; $4,000,000.
Putnam, Grant, Sherrard, to Argo, Wade and Denise, Coal Valley; 4914 81st Ave., Coal Valley; $235,000.
Spavin, Jake E. and Miranda K., Land of Lakes, Fla., to Galindo, Jaime and Christine, Moline; 2025 14th St., Moline; $123,500.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Hill, Duane and Joy, Rock Island; empty lot parcel No: 105038, Rock Island; $858.
You have free articles remaining.
Martin, Jody, Taylor Ridge, to Madson, Erik and Candice, Milan; 1229 4th St. W., Milan; $134,900.
Kruckenberg, Mark D., trust, Port Byron, to DePauw, Thomas, Port Byron; 26618 122nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $100,000.
Lockwood, Gary M. and Marilyn F., Hampton, to Wilson, Cynthia A., trust, Hampton; 301 2nd Ave., Hampton; $255,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Martinez, Robert H., East Moline; 744 20th Ave., East Moline; $104,900.
Fravert, Mark R. and Lisa M., Fond Du Lac, Wis., to Schilb, Lisa A., Rock Island; 2330 39th St., Rock Island; $87,000.
Oliva, Jose, Moline, to Christianson, Tobias, Rapids City; 21001 N. 52nd Ave., Rapids City; $310,000.
Christianson, Tobias, Orion, to Simms, Brandon R. and Alicia K., Rapids City; 21001 52nd Ave. N., Rapids City; $300,000.
Essary, Jason M. and Rachael L., Sherrard, to Kolls, Todd E.; Kolls, Sharon K., and Kolls, Kelly A., Moline; 5021 46th Ave. Ct., Moline; $139,000.
Underwood, Bobby and Petra, Moline, to Martinez, Daniel, Moline; 5003 52nd Ave., Moline; $118,000.
Intveld, Linda K., Eldridge, to Davis, Tim and Brenda, Moline; 3015 36th St., Moline; $190,000.
Dellitt, Jeff, Moline, to Bellali, Mokhtar, Moline; 2802 4th St., Moline; $127,900.
Simms, Brandon R., Rapids City, to Neff, James A., and Jennifer R., Port Byron; 2212 Parkway Dr., Port Byron; $279,000.
Wince, James R., East Moline, to Quinn, Cheryl, Moline; 4814 45th Ave., Moline; $122,000.
Schneider Jr., Joseph A., executor, estate of Schneider, Bess J., Davenport, to Peve, Richard L. and Wanda L., Port Byron; $107,000.
Neal, Julia D., East Moline, to Stern, Terry and Susan, Silvis; 604 12th St., Silvis; $83,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Serra, Christopher, Moline; Lot 81 Holly Hill Estates, Milan; $20,000.
Martin, Angela K., Rockwall, Texas, to Peterson, Nathan L., Moline; 1927 11th St., Moline; $124,500.
Strahl, Julie A., Bettendorf, to Beaulieu, Sarah, Milan; 4805 116th Ave. Ct., Milan; $195,000.
Segura-Miller, Diane, East Moline, to Debruyckere, Julie, East Moline; 1315 30th Ave., East Moline; $104,000.
Robinson, Norman E. and Terri E., Milan, to Old Oaks Winery Properties, Moline; 10802 1st St. W., vacant lot, Milan; $72,000.
Deere Employees Credit Union, Moline, to JMR Real Estate, Moline; 1124 24th St., Moline; $52,000.
Belowske, Patricia A., Silvis, to Billingsley, Theodore L. and Brenda L., East Moline; 442 31st Ave., East Moline; $158,000.
Moline, Dana L., Tipton, to Hulett, Judith E., trustee of Hulett, Wilbert K. and Judith E., East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 10-D, East Moline; $120,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Ehlers, Kevin, Moline; 1018 40th St., Moline; $78,900.
Hoyt, Kassondra L., Muscatine, to Phimsak, Preeda, Rock Island; 41 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island; $90,000.
Myers, Susan J. and Terry C., Milan, to Future Capital, Davenport; 840 15th St. A., Moline; $17,000.
Armstrong, Brenda, Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1848 3rd St., Moline; $57,000.
Big River Investments, Silvis, to Baum, Courtney, Moline; 3606 19th Ave., Moline; $68,000.
West, Jerry, Moline, to Weedon, Norma, Moline; 1827 16th Ave., Moline; $100,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Borkhardt, Kelli, Moline; 1907 24th St., Moline; $88,100.
Weede, Chad E., Moline, to DeVrieze, Dallas, Moline; 3426 51st St., Moline; $196,000.
U.S. Bank, Irving, Texas, to Ellis, Ryan and Andrea, Moline; 1006 28th Ave., Silvis; $196,000.
Martensen, Mary, Port Angeles, Wash., to Logsdon, Steve, Hillsdale; 25629 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $33,000.
Ayers, Marcus T., Rock Island, to Helton, Olivia, Rock Island; 6 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $89,500.
Bricker, Corey D., Taylor Ridge, to Lawson, Eric, Andalusia; 215 8th St. W., Andalusia; $142,000.
Ferkel, Bailey Justin, Menominee, Mich., to Burns, Steve and Amy, Moline; 1826 10th St., Moline; $82,400.
Welch, Daniel J. and Enid K., East Moline, to Earl, Rodney and Sharon, East Moline; 2330 5th St., East Moline; $273,000.
Carter, John H., trust, Moline, to Robinson, Norman E. and Terri E., Milan; 704 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; $85,000.
Anderson, Greg C. and Paula M., trust, Batavia, Ill., to Brown, Patricia L., Moline; 3041 55th St. Dr., Moline; $163,000.
Ryden, Robert M. and Linda S., Silvis, to Lundquist, Mitchell A. and Mary J., Milan; 3024 143rd Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $170,500.
Lillybeck, Steven P. and Susan L., Moline, to Nelson, Courtney, Moline; 2709 24th Ave., Moline; $89,900.
Burns, Amy J. and Steve, Moline, to Taets, Abigail, Moline; 5231 26th Ave. A. Ct., Moline; $45,000.
Dowsett, Joseph G., estate, Colona, to Rowan, Thomas R., Silvis; 708 Greenwood Ct., Silvis; $50,000.
Hancock, Theresa A., and Ford, Barbara L., Erie, to Rowan, Thomas R., Silvis; 708 Greenwood Ct., Silvis; $50,000.
Colmark, Cheryle A., Sterling, to Formosa Land Holdings, Schaumburg; 745 13th St., Moline; $20,000.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, West Palm Beach, Fla., to Peak Odell, Denver, Colo.; 1005 17th Ave., Rock Island; $4,500.
Gilman-Vallejo, Andrea S., Prescott, Ariz., to Carbo, Teresa, Silvis; 1629 13th St., Hampton; $123,600.
Fegueroa-Garcia, Alberto and Lydia, East Molinej, to Finley, James and Phyllis, East Moline; 902 37th Ave., East Moline; $98,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Nashville, Tenn., to Whitte, Rosetta, Moline; 4927 48th St., Moline; $80,000.
Dewilfond, Carol, East Moline, to Sellers, Veronica, Moline; 2429 19th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Odean, W. Reid, Rock Island, to Win, Hla and Win Win, Thin, and Win, Ma Khin, Rock Island; 1541 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $108,000.
Spriet, Gregg and Sandra, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 1818 9th St., Moline; $57,250.
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, Davenport, to Viyegbe, Joel J. and Aurelie A., Moline; 201 5th Ave., Moline; $98,000.
Orange Rock Illinois, Schomberg, Ontario, Canada, to The Jackson Group, Rock Island; 2008 15th St., Moline; $42,000.
Chappell, Misty, Eldridge, to Jensen, Mark, Rock Island; 2839 25th Ave., Rock Island; $108,000.
Lack, Jerry W. and Catherine, East Moline, to Lake, McKenna, East Moline; 3647 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $113,000.
Sensabaugh, Ronald D. and Joyce L., Silvis, to Dohogne, Julie A., Silvis; 1202 8th Ave., Silvis; $145,000.
Ward, David A., and Courtright, Jane E., Eagle Ridge, Wis., to Hull, Beverly J., and Dailey, Julie Ann, Rock Island; $150,000.
Begyn, Michael and Janet, Milan, to Mowery, Jerame and Faith, Milan; 2601 E. 12th St., Milan; $59,000.
Pierce, Jason and Alma, Oroville, Calif., to Douglas, Matthew, Moline; 1822 40th St. Ct., Moline; $205,000.
Wagner, Jerry, Maryville, Tenn., to Walkup, Christopher, Rock Island; 3605 24th Ave., Rock Island; $230,000.
Walkup, Christopher, Rock Island, to Newberg, Michael, East Moline; 3664 1st St., East Moline; $249,900.