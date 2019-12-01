Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Mullin, Rita M., to Timbrook, Marta J. and Thomas, 739 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $152,500.
Gehn, Kurt A., to Gehn, Matthew G. and Michaela, 21479 E. 720th Street, Geneseo; $200,000.
Welch, Gary L. and Betty L., to Kiger, Francis and Dawn, 710 S. State Street, Geneseo; $145,000.
Illinois Orion, 2880 North 1100 Avenue LLC, to TEGNA Broadcast Holdings LLC, 2880 North 1100 Avenue, Orion; $854,000.
Querry, Rodney and Nancy, to Lavine, Adam L., 805 Cypress Drive, Colona; $177,500.
Holtschult, Brean J., to McGuire, Charles, 515 Franklin Street, Kewanee; $56,500.
DeBackere, Richard D. and Teresa J., to Martin, Clayton and Danielle, 302 National Court, Cambridge; $148,000.
Johnston, Benjamin P. and Jennifer E., to DeBackere, Richard D. and Teresa J., 306 W. Center Street, Cambridge; $138,000.
VerHeecke, Robert L., to Murphy, Caroline K. and Brubaker, Terry M., 901 Monroe Street, Kewanee; $32,000.
Dixline, to Trademark National LLC, 112 N. Exchange Street, Galva; $13,000.
Whitlow, Shirleyan and Robert E., to Smith, Michael R. and Rhonda, 307 7th Avenue, Colona; $212,000.
Balmes, William T. and William J., to VanDeVoorde, Robert and Meuwissen, Jennifer, 6 Ridge Road, Kewanee; $182,000.
Carroll, John, to Carroll, James and Nicole, 8 Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $37,500.
Pennymac Loan Services, to Specht, James B. and Barbara I., 203 N. Russell Avenue, Geneseo; $155,000.
Polowy, Charles A. and Amy J., to Friedline, Ron and Heather, 16381 E. 900 Street, Osco; $170,000.
Lampo, James A. and Melissa A., to Boe, Blake A. and Amy, 2 Ponderosa Lane, Colona; $507,000.
Denzer, Teresa M./ Ross, Teresa M., to Mercer, Theodore J. Jr., and Jennifer M., 327 Lyle Street, Kewanee; $100,000.
DeReu, James/ DeReu, Jim and Alicia, to Stevenson, Willie Jr., 412 Park Street, Kewanee; $6,500.
Fulkerson, John T. II and Tabitha, to Allen, Brian and Hepner, Sarah, 1003 13th Street, Orion; $126,500.
Beam Bros, to Beam, Michael R. and Jessica J., farmground, Cambridge; $49,000.
Coppejans, Patrick J. and Katherine E., to Beam, Michael R.. and Jessica J., 9846 E. 1400 St., Cambridge and 4 other tracts of farmland; $307,500.
Bollinger, Jason L. and Tulisa M., to Priester, Patricia L., 1305 5th Street, Orion; $117,000.
Keutzer, Sarah K., to Shoemaker, Justin M. and Valerie E., 304 N.. Ward Street, Geneseo; $139,000.
Green, M. Duane and Marsha K., to Zakula, Autumn D., 100 S. 2nd Street, Cambridge; $134,000.
Dickerson, Barbara J., to Shepherd, Bailee J., 1106 12th Avenue, Orion; $92,000.
Wilson, Brian Edward and Cynthia, to Mathias, Dylan, 807 3rd Street, Colona; $42,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Bradshaw III, Edward and Sarah-Lynn J., East Moline, to Munoz Villagomez, Jesus, and Munoz, Blanca, East Moline; 1727 10th Ave., East Moline; $73,500.
Downing, Kenneth L. and Norma J., Sherrard, to Stannke, Patricia, Rock Island; 3318 36th St., Rock Island; $109,000.
Stannke, Patricia, Rock Island, to Schroeder, Adam, Coal Valley; 12714 92nd Ave., Coal Valley; $149,900.
Asleson, Eugene, Moline, to Baxter, Jamie L. and James R., Jr.; 4823 51st Ave., Moline; $124,000.
Lehmann, Gregory W. and Brooke A., Bettendorf, to Hensley, Dana, Moline; 4706 20th Ave., Moline; $144,140.
Smeltzer Jr., Donald H., Rock Island, to Krantz, Karla, Rock Island; 1838 35th St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Dungan, Joshua A., and Morgan-Dungan, Tiffany R., Brentwood, Calif., to Zamora, Martin and Guadalupe Rodriquez, Maria, East Moline; 404 N. 20th St., East Moline; $122,500.
Petaros Family Trust, Washington, D.C., to Skinner, David and Ramos, David, Moline; 1422 18th Ave., Silvis; $100,000.
JDH of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Lahley, Sarah E., Rock Island; 4543 12th Ave., Rock Island; $147,000.
Dooley, Louis D. and Anessa M. Colona, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 1022 15th Ave., East Moline; $165,000.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, West Palm Beach, Fla., to Brumbaugh, Carlara, Rock Island; 1817 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $21,500.
HSBC Bank USA, West Palm Beach, Fla., to 2019 Castle, White Plains, N.Y.,; 2517 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $5,600.
Schroeder, David, Norfolk, Neb., to Rendleman, John and Rebecca, Rock Island; 2047 36th St., Rock Island; $63,000.
Sedam, Ronald and Sandra, Rock Island, to Begyn, Michael and Janet, Milan; 2601, vacant lot, Milan; $12,000.
Veryzer, Chad and Jennifer, Moline, to Pitlik, Tyler, Rock Island; 2324 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $91,500.
Lauer, Todd, Mayville, to Olvera-Fout, Nicole, Moline; 5239 26th Ave. A Ct. #18, Moline; $67,500.
Bradley, Laurie R., Ocean Springs, Miss., to Garcia, Gema, Moline; 1804 17th Ave., Moline; $10,000.
Johnson, Earle P. and Jay B., Moncks Corner, S.C., to Larson, Carol Suzanne and Jodi M., Rock Island; 3704 16th Ave., Rock Island; $116,000.
Gutierrez Gomez, Martin, and Gutierrez, Susana, Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1025 24th St., Moline; $8,780.
Clemmons, Joyce B., trust, Milan, to Dunn, Aaron C. and Tina R., Carbon Cliff; 634 N. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $56,000.
Bermes Properties, Silvis, to Future Capital, Davenport; 963 41st St., Moline; $55,000.
Stanforth, Sheila, Moline, to Future Capital; 2330 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $55,000.
Golden, Timothy, Rock Island, to Rock Island Housing Authority, Rock Island; 312-314 11th St., Rock Island; $36,000.
Lappin, Mary Beth, trust, Fairfax, Iowa, to Moore, Theresa A., Rock Island; 4519 25th Ave., Rock Island; $101,900.
Deblaey, Robert and Patricia, Rapid City, to Cardenas, Samantha, and Aguilar, Ramiro, Moline; 1419 18th Ave., East Moline; $5,000.
Northwest Bank & Trust Company, Davenport, to City of East Moline, East Moline; 3936 4th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $5,000.
Lammers, Catherine A. and Timothy A., Apple Valley, Minn., to Danek, Andrew and Jessica, Moline; 3110 26th Ave. Ct., Moline; $252,000.
D & R Treetop Properties RI, Dubuque, Iowa, to Smith, Dillon P., Rock Island; 617 32nd St., Rock Island; $60,000.
D & R Treetop Properties RI, Dubuque, Iowa, to Smith, Dillon P., Rock Island; 602 32nd St., Rock Island; $70,000.
Alderson, Scott and Lisa, Davenport, to Saucedo, Moses R., East Moline; 580 Forest Rd., East Moline; $280,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Schulte, Jason and Stephanie, Rock Island; $19,900.
Eastman, Gary, New Windsor, to Villarreal Sr., Edwardo, Rock Island; 1229 25th Ave., Rock Island; $57,000.
Ott, Thomas and Rebecca, Moline, to Ott, Kevin and Julie, Moline; 3401 15th St. A., Moline; $145,000.
Weaver, Kevin E., Coal Valley, to Riner, Tabitha, Coal Valley; 2716 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $140,000.
Flynn, John R. and Sherita F., Bettendorf, to Ott, Thomas G. and Rebecca, Moline; 3366 Park 16th St., Moline; $169,000.
Phipps, Billy J., Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1543 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $25,000.
Desmet, Dennis L. and Margaret M., trust, Rock Island, to Roberts, Tori M. and Brandon L., East Moline; $272,000.
Mueller, Gary A. and Karla R., Reynolds, to Martin, Jody L., Taylor Ridge; 6321 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $160,000.
Bermes Properties, Silvis, to Pettit, Katryna, Silvis; 2309 8th St., Silvis; $85,000.
Applestone Homes, Davenport, to Carter, Davita, East Moline; 4449 8 1/2 St. Ct., East Moline; $410,151.
Mickelson, Carol E., trustee, Eldridge, to Todts, Kevin D. and Heather M., Moline; 3413 56th St. Place, Moline; $162,700.
Hendricks, Mary L., trust, Bettendorf, to Reeser, Jerry W. an David J., East Moline; 1800 7th St. #12 A., East Moline; $109,000.
Swang Kim, Sung, Millwood, N.Y., to Burkett, Rhonda, East Moline; Lots 1 & 2, Block 2, Mrs. L.N. Warner's 3rd Addition, vacant land/lot, East Moline; $10,000.
Larson, Donn R. and Beverly G., East Moline, to Simpson, Robert L. and Kathleen A., Cordova; 21504 River Road N., Cordova; $585,000.
Craig, Sharon, Bettendorf, to Hawk, Jon and Cheryl, Rock Island; 2014 44th St., Rock Island; $109,900.
Olson, Jon A. and Annette L., trustees, Saratoga, Calif., to Exposito, Norge, Rock Island; 2616 18th Ave., Rock Island; $71,000.
McMeen, Dorothy L., Milan, to McMeen, Scott A., Milan; 1013 7th St. W., Milan; $80,000.
Riner, Jamie L. and Tabitha A., Coal Valley, to Radosevich, Derek and Megan, Coal Valley; 501 E. 13th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $266,000.
Bennett, Jayson, Orion, to Schone, Roger and Deborah, Orion; 16425 Knoxville Rd., Orion; $220,000.
Lundeen, Nathan, and Houtekier, Jacquleline E., Rock Island, to Booth, Brett, Rock Island; 2529 19th Ave., Rock Island; $114,900.
Hatch, Guadalupe, Surprise, Ariz., to Guerrero, Francisco and Pizano, Alejandra, Rock Island; 4330 18th Ave., Rock Island; $104,900.
Pearson, Tyler J., Rock Island, to Upshaw, Phillip, Rock Island; 4013 28th Ave., Rock Island; $93,500.
Graham, Claire E., Bettendorf, to Lord, Adam T., Moline; 3215 7th St., Moline; $151,500.
B&B QCA Rentals, Rock Island, to Dowell, Jonathan, Moline; 1620 19th Ave., Moline; $74,500.
Hicks, Mona A.; Johnson, Mary L.; Adifinger, Martin E.; Adifinger, Brian M. and Adifinger, Albert Christopher, Norwalk, Iowa, to Brandau, Emilie, East Moline; 1159 48th Ave., Unit 30, East Moline.
Arivett, Bryan, Huntington, W.Va., to Wright, Jacob, Moline; 1841 34th St., Moline; $89,500.
Nelson, Jordan Christopher, Ada, Mich., to Freedom Investment Team, Albuquerque, N.M.; 1312 25th St., Moline; $89,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Lopez, Megdaleno K., Moline; 144 6th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Walsh, Suzanne M., Moline; 1875 25th Ct., Moline; $114,900.
Federal National Mortgage, Plano, Texas, to Matthews, John, Temple Terrace, Fla.; 1410-12 20th Ave., Silvis; $61,800.
Aitken, Robert R., Moline, to Vruble, Sandra S., Taylor Ridge; 3316 38th St., Moline; $170,000.
Brooks, Terrance L., estate, Bettendorf, to Markley, Norman, Moline; 1023 Arbor Drive, Moline; $170,000.
Mcafee, Michelle, Viola, to Conner, Amy, Rock Island; 814 24th St., Rock Island; $64,999.
MHB 1, Eldridge, to Hanig, Thomas and Patricia, Moline; 2323 11th St., Moline; $154,700.
Loter, Jill A. and Chris, East Moline, to Broderick-Uhle, Brittany Ann, East Moline; 2916 5th St., East Moline; $134,500.
Multani, Narinda, and Kaur, Bhupinder, Bettendorf, to Eckermann, Michael A., Rock Island; 2705 47th Ave., Rock Island; $63,500.
Slater, Michael, executor, Martin, Virginia L., estate, Coal Valley, to Davis, William R. and Kelly J., Moline; 3806 11th Ave., Moline; $58,000.
Versluis, Donalda A., Rock Island, to Hollenback, Owen D. and Beverly Y., Rock Island; 3360 31st Ave., Rock Island; $117,500.
Oltmanns, Nancy, co-executor of Krukow, Lenora, estate, Sterling, to Goodson, Paul, East Moline; 1325 Blue Spruce Dr., Cordova; $164,000.
Bowling, Mark and Marie, Lamar, S.C., to Bradley, Dylan, Rock Island; 1850 39th St., Rock Island; $115,000.