Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Rexroat, Merwin K. and Kathleen A., to Fowler, Donna J. and Marvin, the south half of Lot 1, VanDeWoestyne resubdivision of Lot 2 of VanDeWoestyne Subdivision, a subdivision located in the SE quarter of Sect. 15, Twp. 17 N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $2,500.

Peach, Jerry Lee, to Montemayor, Juan, 815 Pleasantview Avenue, Kewanee; $7,500.

Hagerty, Richard Todd and Amy J., to Heberer, Ryan C., 418 N.W. 4th Street, Galva; $90,000.

Cuchra, Robert F. and Christine L., to Russell, Michael and Jodie L., 7416 N. 2300th Avenue, Geneseo; $198,500.

Mejias, Juan Carlos Diaz and Dansbach, Mary C., to Geer, Lucan Gavin and Allison H., 410 Meadowbrook Lane, Colona; $204,500.