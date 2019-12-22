Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Rexroat, Merwin K. and Kathleen A., to Fowler, Donna J. and Marvin, the south half of Lot 1, VanDeWoestyne resubdivision of Lot 2 of VanDeWoestyne Subdivision, a subdivision located in the SE quarter of Sect. 15, Twp. 17 N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $2,500.
Peach, Jerry Lee, to Montemayor, Juan, 815 Pleasantview Avenue, Kewanee; $7,500.
Hagerty, Richard Todd and Amy J., to Heberer, Ryan C., 418 N.W. 4th Street, Galva; $90,000.
Cuchra, Robert F. and Christine L., to Russell, Michael and Jodie L., 7416 N. 2300th Avenue, Geneseo; $198,500.
Mejias, Juan Carlos Diaz and Dansbach, Mary C., to Geer, Lucan Gavin and Allison H., 410 Meadowbrook Lane, Colona; $204,500.
Canter, W. Benjamin and Patricia C., to Dillin, Gail and Tamra, 234 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $79,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association, to Nick, Vivian, 201 S.E. 2nd Street, Galva; $18,000.
Massengill, Wyatt D., to Piester, Shawn W. and Jennifer L., 511 N.W. 10th St., Galva; $71,500.
Ashdown, Michael S. and Liane, to Heston, Mikael S. and Rachel M., 921 Neptune Street, Geneseo; $425,000.
Bharwani, Brian B. and Amy L. Fields/Fields, Amy L. Bharwani, to Gernant, Steven J., 530 Victoria Drive, Andover; $112,000.
Lamb, Betty M., to Boone, Jessica, 822 S. Congress Street, Geneseo; $121,000.
Anderson, Bradley A. and Britton A., to Heavener, Brent and Innis, Brenda, 28476 N. 1500 Avenue, Sheffield; $203,000.
Peterson, Todd R.; Jeffrey K. and Smith, Jennifer L., to Burdett, Andrea; Inch, David and Collin, Jerry J. Life Estate, 223 Briargate Drive, Colona; $160,000.
Coonfield, Mary to Hernandez, Patrick Franco and Tina F., 312 Hillcrest Drive, Geneseo; $155,000.
Callear, Darian J., Dalton S. and Callear, Rochel E. Estate, to Nicke, Glenda A., 19115 E. 950 Street, Geneseo; $110,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association, to Nguyen, Anthony, 824 Wilson Street, Kewanee; $12,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Meteor Holdings, San Francisco, Calif., to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1701 25th St., Rock Island; $103,000.
Jarosz, Matthew E. and Ashley R., Cambridge, to Ponce, Juventino and Carol, Moline; 2413 19th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Willcox, Samuel J. and Stephanie M., Moline, to Burrough, Stephanie, and McFarren, Cole E., Moline; 3522 39th St., Moline; $168,000.
Kisner, Betty, trust, Matherville, to Phu, Ma, Rock Island; 2720 9th St., Rock Island; $87,000.
B.M. Bagby, East Moline, to Loter, Roger W. and Colleen M., Milan; 11814 32nd St. Ct. W., Milan; $287,667.
Loter, Colleen M., Milan, to Loter, Jill and Chris, East Moline; 2381 5th St., East Moline; $190,000.
Frank Jr., Michael, Milan, to St. Clair, Kimberly, Milan; 678 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; $125,800.
Gardella, Bret A., Rosenberg, Texas, to Bare, Daniel and Toni, Rock Island; 1323 26th Ave., Rock Island; $164,000.
Kramer, Michael W., Taylor Ridge, to Rangel, Andrew, Moline; 2037 4th St., Moline; $96,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to RIOT Renovations, Moline; 2420 1st St. A., East Moline; $57,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to RIOT Renovations, Moline; 830 15th St., Moline; $30,000.
Housby, Dennis J., Rock Island, to Davalos, Hilda, Rock Island; 1526 39th St., Rock Island; $83,000.
Love, Jennifer A., Colona, to Krouth, Logan, East Moline; 730 23rd Ave., East Moline; $86,000.
Odey, Timothy, Bettendorf, to Fuller, Wess A., Moline; 4512 51st St., Moline; $109,000.
Dudley Jr., Melvin E. and Tammy, Port Byron, to Pearson, Alex, and Avena, Alexia, Rock Island; 9412-13 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $115,000.
Corbin, Veronica L., Rock Island, to Pittman, John and Joyce, Moline; 1112 38th St. Ct., Moline; $95,000.
Taylor, Beryl E., estate, Coal Valley, to Steiger, Ahren N. and Mary S., Coal Valley; 10005 80th St., Coal Valley; $25,000.
Loy Jr., Michael W., LeClaire, to Williams, Arianne J., Moline; 431 49th St., Moline; $126,500.
Kruger, Jerry and Kristine, Silvis, to Kruger, Austin and Jessica, Port Byron; 204 Buchanan St., Port Byron; $172,000.
Taylor, Steven A. and Mary F., Rock Island, to Zaki, Mahmoud S., and Najm, Bouchra, Rock Island; 2907 29th St., Rock Island; $152,000.
GSA Construction, Geneseo, to Killian, Joshua A. and Jami B., Moline; 3721 Woodland Ct., Milan; $5,000.
McFarren, Cole E., Moline, to Whittington, Rich, Hillsdale; 31304 N. 122nd Ave., Hillsdale; $87,000.
Verville, Gary F. and Patricia A., Green Valley, Ariz., to Johnson, Jerry R. and Peggy E., Rock Island; 2506 38th Ave., Rock Island; $162,000.
Kays, Kylee M., Pueblo, Colo., to Voyage Real Estate, Silvis; 2310 8th St., Silvis; $48,000.
Hahn, Diane, Rock Island, to Morgan, Sharon, Rock Island; 7911 8th St. W., Rock Island; $100,000.
Brinkopf, Harold L., trust, Lenexa, Kan., to Arkle, Jeanette and Kelsey, Moline; 12 Wildwood Drive, Moline; $230,000.
Lewison, Aileen K., Davenport, to Garland, Gloria, Moline; 3069 4th St., Apt. 3, Moline; $60,000.
Vaszuez, Samuel A., Davenport, to Martinez-Garcia, Fernando, Moline; 2509 6th Ave., Moline; $30,000.
Vanderbleck, Brian and Lisa, Cape Coral, Fla., to Vasquez, Juan, and Mack, Hannah, East Moline; 423 26th Ave., East Moline; $161,000.
Kirkhove, Zachery K. and Kasey, Milan, to Smet, David C. and Deanna M., Rock Island; 1225 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Elsenpeter, Robert L. and Lisa L., Bloomington, to Johnston, Linda, East Moline; 3001 16th St., East Moline; $153,500.
Mumma, Kenneth A., East Moline, to Overton, Marilyn, East Moline; 1121 48th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.
Morrison, Bradley, New Boston, to Future Capital, Davenport; 841 18th Ave. A., Moline; $43,500.
You have free articles remaining.
Adam, Johnna H., and Hunter, Chad R., co-trustees, Hunter, John R., trust, Moline, to Marvin, Trevor, and Schauer, Bobbi, Elcho, Wis.; 21 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $115,000.
Perkins, Deborah L., Rock Island, to Richard, David, Rock Island; 28 Woodley Road, Rock Island; $134,000.
Sanders, Randall W. and Jacinda J., East Moline, to Vroman, Kevin L. and Trina, Port Byron; 21629 60th Ave. N., Port Byron; $385,000.
Argo, Wade S. and Denise A., Coal Valley, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2413 12th St., Rock Island; $38,500.
Bestian, Mary Ann, trust, Johnstown, Colo., to Hamerlinck, Noah S., Aledo; 11211 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $90,120.
Christ Church of the Quad Cities, Colona, to Graves, Antoine, Moline; 1895 24th Ave., Ct., Moline; $163,000.
Standaert Family Trust, Rock Island, to Sheesley, Donald H. and Janice P.; 636 20th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $128,000.
Lee, Kathleen, Tucson, Ariz., to Hart, James, East Moline; 1803 35th Ave., East Moline; $111,700.
Heater, Mary F., Davenport, to Moton III, John; 2439 4th Ave., Moline; $17,000.
Baldwin, Bruce, executor, estate of Brems, Mark A., Coal Valley, to Ziegler Holdings; 112 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $90,000.
Lewis, Carol A., Rock Island, to Bush, Dennis R. and Diana S., Rock Island; 3001 31st St., Unit B., Rock Island; $125,000.
Dirck, Mark A. and Beth A., Cape Coral, Fla., to Rich, Jon S., and Dick, Erin, East Moline; 228 32nd Ave., East Moline; $139,000.
Blaser, Luke E., Palm Coast, Fla., to Blaser, Ryan A., Moline; 5010 5th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Jennings, Hollis E. and Lola F., trust, East Moline, to Martin, Maggie M., East Moline; 3501 3rd St. A., East Moline; $93,000.
Goldstone, Joel, co-executor, estate of Goldstone, Edward A., Aurora, Ill., to Estate Property Liquidations, Bettendorf; 4903 52nd Ave., Moline; $85,000.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Carlson, Michael Dean, Moline; 2561 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $71,085.
Aguilera, Cathy, Moline, to Ziegler Holdings, Coal Valley; 407 W. 2nd Ave. #2, Coal Valley; $65,000.
Weber, Daniel J. and Carla J., Mediapolis, Iowa, to Haines, Stephen R. and Carolyn J., Moline; 1105 2nd St., Moline; $197,500.
Steffens, Janet K., Stockton, Ill., to Cullor, Francis C. and Carol A., trust, Coal Valley; 1709 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $185,000.
Parkwild Properties, Bettendorf, to Senne Property Investments, Davenport; 1441 5th Ave., Moline, 15 unit apartment building; $1,400,000.
Parochetti, David A., trust, Moline, to Tranquility Properties, La Palma, Calif.; 4120 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, restaurant; $2,035,974.
Parochetti, David A., trust, Moline, to Tranquility Properties, La Palma, Calif.; 4600 16th St., Moline, restaurant; $1,659,259.
Parochetti, David A., trust, Moline, to Tranquility Properties, La Palma, Calif.; 1531 38th St., Rock Island, restaurant; $2,158,254.
McGehee, James Alex, East Moline, to Barnes, Danny Lee; Barnes, Sharon, and Barnes, Jacob; 4719 11th St., Unit 13, East Moline; $80,000.
Hines, Terry A., Hampton, to Byrd, Tammy S., Silvis; 521 16th St., Silvis; $107,000.
Johnston, Jeanette M., estate, Moline, to JMR Real Estate, Moline; 1617 19th Ave., Moline; $46,000.
Ellenburg, Florence Marie, Tulsa, Okla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1004 15th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Cline, Thomas M. and Sandra L., Davenport, to Benhart, Jacob P., Coal Valley; 12720 69th Ave., Coal Valley; $150,500.
Pulley, Bessie, Houston, Texas, to Vesey, Charity, Houston, Texas; 1720 7th St., Rock Island; $36,000.
Tysma, Andrew A. and Heather L., East Moline, to Sloan, Angela L., Moline; 2416 31st St., Moline; $125,900.
Hauser Jr., Charles J., and Sheryl L., Moline, to Lue, Kenneth A., Moline; 910 54th St. B, Moline; $124,000.
Radosevich, Derek and Megan, Coal Valley, to Ontiveros, Christopher G., Moline; 513 Bruce Ave., Milan; $167,000.
Atkins, Catherine D., estate, Moline, to Sang, Tuan, East Moline; 933 35th Ave., East Moline; $89,999.
Zeltner, Jeffery D., Galesburg, to Covault, Ryan and Emma, Rock Island; 2366 39th St., Rock Island; $141,000.
Anderson, Lindsay, Milan, to Tremback, Cynthia, and Schulenberg, Donna S., Milan; 3530 Prairie Ct., Milan; $304,900.
Gaskins, Robert and Niki, New London, Wis., to Tate, Joseph, Milan; 11619 9th St., Milan; $239,900.
Izquierdo, Linda, N Fond Du Lac, Wis., to Alsamarai, Jamal Naji and Mardi L., Rock Island; 14 Wilderness Ct., Rock Island; $299,900.
Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Hanna, Chase J., Rapids City; 909 13th St., Rapids City; $231,295.
Droste, Eric J., Moline, to Lashbrook, Kasey Ann, and Battin, Cody f., Moline; 725 53rd St., Moline; $132,000.
We Buy Houses, LeClaire, to Scott, Patricia Diane, Moline; 1858 16th Ave., Moline; $36,000.
Siebenmann, Frederic J., Portland, Ore., to Stover, Robert T., Moline; 834 37th St., Moline; $115,900.
Anderson, Larry K., East Moline, to Twin Shores Properties, East Moline; 1333 13th St., East Moline, manufacturing building; $900,000.
Bachman, Steve A., Smithville, Ariz., to Duncan, Joshua, Port Byron; 1002 18th St., Port Byron; $170,400.
Carl Williams Group, Pleasant Grove, Utah, to Rosales, Rogelio Madrigal, East Moline; 112 17th Ave., East Moline; $10,000.
Slater, Michael, executor, Sawyers, Richard, estate, Coal Valley, to Davis Jr., William R. and Kelly, Moline; 1029 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; $58,000.
Ace Illinois Investments, Erie, Colo., to Future Capital, Davenport; 4618 12th St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Evans, Brondel and Anna, Port Byron, to Hobbs, Amber and Jacob, Port Byron; 403 Barber Creek Rd., Port Byron; $255,000.
Yazigi, Diana, trust, Bettendorf, to Tharp, Dale, Rock Island; 3510 36th St., Moline; $90,000.
Sanders, Debera K., Silvis, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 402 46th St., Moline, church; $21,190.
Clark, Lance and Amy, Sherrard, to Sherrard, Michael and Ruth, Rock Island; 1608 33rd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $400,000.
Haycraft, James R. and Mary Lynn, Moline, to Carlson, Matt and Clarissa D., Moline; 2405 14th Ave., Moline; $116,000.
Goodpaster, V. Dale and JoAnn, East Moline, to Arnold, Caleb, Moline; 2520 12th Ave., Moline; $97,000.
Pittman, John F. and Joyce E., East Moline, to Tysma, Heather L. and Andrew A., East Moline; 3898 1st St., East Moline; $159,900.