Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Anderson, James A. and Lynda M., to Stone Financing, 407 Swank Street, Galva; $235,000.
Stone Financing, to Wigant, Jerod J. and Rebecca R., 407 Swank Street, Galva; $235,000.
Gates, Terry Bruce; Stiner, Joyce L. and Ronald; Gates, Terry Jr.; Gates, Jeffrey; Bliss, Ruth Gates; Caulkins, Daniel; Gates, Joyce L; Gates, Ruth Bliss; Gates, Travis, to Balzer, Nicholas Todd and Roenfeldt, Nicole, 116 4th Street, Colona; $80,000.
Frantzen, Eric L., to Beighle, Rochelle, 25537 Ridge Road, Colona; $50,000.
Rexroat, Merwin K. and Kathleen A., to Anderson, Robert W. and Melinda L., the north half of Lot 1, VanDeWoestyne re-subdivision of Lot 2 of VanDeWoestyne subdivision, a subdivision located in the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $2,500.
Patterson, Craig A. and Kathleen A., to Volpe, John L. and Colgan, Mackenzie R., 4 Hickory Heights, Geneseo; $210,000.
Westefer, Brandon M. and Gerald E. Sr., to Boelens, Jessika M., 946 Simpson Avenue, Kewanee; $50,000.
Marrar, Khalil and Mohamad, to Adam, Jamie M. and Jennifer L., 699 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $149,000.
Kopp, Drucilla M. to Griffith Investment Group, 110 Houle Avenue, Kewanee; $45,000.
Kincaid, Lauretta M., to Kronfeld, Kristin M., 433 E. Chestnut Street, Geneseo; $103,000.
Johnson, Evan J. and McLaughlin, Wade C., to McKeag Vern L., 1013 Meadow Creek Lane, Lynn Center; $20,000.
Brants, Jacob and Kelly, to DeReu, James and Alicia, 943 Simpson Avenue, Kewanee; $8,000.
Kramer, Nathan, to Ryan, Sean A., Ouart, Leslie A./Ryan, Leslie A., 339 E. Division Street, Kewaneee; $77,000.
Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, to Corral, Manuel and Catarina, 417 Ross Street, Kewanee; $18,000.
Grace Lutheran Church, to Anderson, Hilary D., 115 Main Street, Ophiem, $10.00.
US Bank, to Turley, Richard A., 740 Morton Avenue, Kewanee; $42,000.
Geneseo Communications Services, to Central Bank Illinois, 100 East Exchange Street, Geneseo; $325,000.
Morey, Carla J., to Kidd, Jason and Carla; 26350 County Hwy. 14, Kewanee; $121,500.
Hood, Gregory T. and Banowetz, Alice, to Hood, David, 23867 Tower Road, Kewanee; $22,500.
Bank of New York Mellon, to Lang, Ernest C. Jr. and Peggy Sue; 316 S.E. 4th Street, Galva; $9,500.
Geneseo, City of, to St. Malachy Roman Catholic Congregation, 144 N. Stewart Street, Geneseo; $10.00.
Crowe Ford Sales Company, to 4 Auto Partners, a part of Lot 9 of Lot 8 of a resubdivision of Lot 1 of the east ½ of the NW ¼ of Sect. 28, T17N, R3E 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, IL except a part of Lot 9 of Lot 8 of a resubdivision of Lot 1 of the east ½ of the N ¼ of Sect. 28, T17N, R3E, 4th P.M., Henry County, IL. Also Lot 19 of Richmond Hill Estates, located in the city of Geneseo situated in the County of Henry, in the state of Illinois and a part of Lot 9 of Lot 8 of a resubdivision of Lot 1 of the east ½ of the N ¼ of Sect. 28, T17N, R3E, 4th P.M., Henry County, Illinois; $500,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Schumpert Jr., James R., Cordova, to Spears, Gage, Milan; 11603 18th St., Milan; $97,000.
Wolfe, Adam J. and Leah M., Lynn Center, to Reyna, Melissa, Moline; 1824 14th Ave., Moline; $130,000.
Ingersoll, Gary, Moline, to Trout, Nick, Coal Valley; 11 Crestview Dr., Coal Valley; $200,000.
Sellers, James R. and Karlene D., Fort Myers, Fla., to Lindquist, Frederick M. and Heather A., Rapids City; 131 14th St., Rapids City; $100,000.
Houston, H. Ray, trust, Bettendorf, to Moenck, Fred and Melissa, East Moline; 635 2nd Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
We Buy Houses, LeClaire, to Claypool, Lori, Moline; 915 42nd St., Moline; $76,000.
Whitehair, Tyler S., Hartwell, Ga., to Jacobs, Dakoatah, Milan; 325 17th Ave. W., Milan; $117,000.
Pauwels, Christopher C., Moline, to Adams, Lucas, Moline; 2909 11th Ave. A., Moline; $120,000.
Solomon, Carmen M., Colona, to Dudley, Melvin, Port Byron; 3828 233rd St. N., Port Byron; $180,000.
Tubbs, Phillip, estate, Bettendorf, to Abarca, Jonathan, Moline; 513 27th St., Moline; $40,000.
Sneed, Dorothy A., Silvis, to Hubbard, George and Sharon, Silvis; 636 5th St., Silvis; $75,000.
The Fifth Bucket, Debary, Fla., to Tealco, Milan; 1410 11th St. W., Milan, warehouse and office; $6,046,703.
Jones, Eleanor A., Moline, to McGough, Rick L. and Valera G., Moline; 3734 22nd Ave., Moline; $154,500.
Overton, Mary E., Smyma, Ga., to Future Capital, Davenport; 3206 4th St., Moline; $50,000.
Rodriguez, Mario L. and Anne E., Bettendorf, to Harris, Kenneth P. and Jennifer A., Rock Island; 13 Foxwood Ct., Rock Island; $239,900.
Wakula, Susan, Chicago, to Sanderlin, James and Jillian, Rock Island; 2450 26th St., Rock Island; $127,500.
Samuelson, Bette J., Rock Island, to Young, Linda, Rock Island; 3115 36th Ave., Rock Island; $186,000.
Farrey, Bernard and Lois, Arlington, Texas, to Kirkhove, Zachery and Kasey, Milan; 12818 W. 42nd St., Milan; $179,000.
Bundy, Angela, Hillsdale, to Gushi, Peter, and Walker, Amy, Hillsdale; 547 Johnson St., Hillsdale, land/lot; $30,300.
Varble, Joseph, Rock Island, to Hung, Kee, Rock Island; 2556 32nd St., Rock Island; $70,000.
Meteor Holdings, San Francisco, Calif., to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1701 25th St., Rock Island; $103,000.
Jarosz, Matthew E. and Ashley R., Cambridge, to Ponce, Juventino and Carol, Moline; 2413 19th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Willcox, Samuel J. and Stephanie M., Moline, to Burrough, Stephanie, and McFarren, Cole E., Moline; 3522 39th St., Moline; $168,000.
Kisner, Betty, trust, Matherville, to Phu, Ma, Rock Island; 2720 9th St., Rock Island; $87,000.
B.M. Bagby, East Moline, to Loter, Roger W. and Colleen M., Milan; 11814 32nd St. Ct. W., Milan; $287,667.
Loter, Colleen M., Milan, to Loter, Jill and Chris, East Moline; 2381 5th St., East Moline; $190,000.
Frank Jr., Michael, Milan, to St. Clair, Kimberly, Milan; 678 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; $125,800.
Gardella, Bret A., Rosenberg, Texas, to Bare, Daniel and Toni, Rock Island; 1323 26th Ave., Rock Island; $164,000.
Kramer, Michael W., Taylor Ridge, to Rangel, Andrew, Moline; 2037 4th St., Moline; $96,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to RIOT Renovations, Moline; 2420 1st St. A., East Moline; $57,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to RIOT Renovations, Moline; 830 15th St., Moline; $30,000.
Housby, Dennis J., Rock Island, to Davalos, Hilda, Rock Island; 1526 39th St., Rock Island; $83,000.
Love, Jennifer A., Colona, to Krouth, Logan, East Moline; 730 23rd Ave., East Moline; $86,000.
Odey, Timothy, Bettendorf, to Fuller, Wess A., Moline; 4512 51st St., Moline; $109,000.
Dudley Jr., Melvin E. and Tammy, Port Byron, to Pearson, Alex, and Avena, Alexia, Rock Island; 9412-13 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $115,000.
Corbin, Veronica L., Rock Island, to Pittman, John and Joyce, Moline; 1112 38th St. Ct., Moline; $95,000.
Taylor, Beryl E., estate, Coal Valley, to Steiger, Ahren N. and Mary S., Coal Valley; 10005 80th St., Coal Valley; $25,000.
Loy Jr., Michael W., LeClaire, to Williams, Arianne J., Moline; 431 49th St., Moline; $126,500.
Kruger, Jerry and Kristine, Silvis, to Kruger, Austin and Jessica, Port Byron; 204 Buchanan St., Port Byron; $172,000.
Taylor, Steven A. and Mary F., Rock Island, to Zaki, Mahmoud S., and Najm, Bouchra, Rock Island; 2907 29th St., Rock Island; $152,000.
GSA Construction, Geneseo, to Killian, Joshua A. and Jami B., Moline; 3721 Woodland Ct., Milan; $5,000.
McFarren, Cole E., Moline, to Whittington, Rich, Hillsdale; 31304 N. 122nd Ave., Hillsdale; $87,000.
Verville, Gary F. and Patricia A., Green Valley, Ariz., to Johnson, Jerry R. and Peggy E., Rock Island; 2506 38th Ave., Rock Island; $162,000.
Kays, Kylee M., Pueblo, Colo., to Voyage Real Estate, Silvis; 2310 8th St., Silvis; $48,000.
Hahn, Diane, Rock Island, to Morgan, Sharon, Rock Island; 7911 8th St. W., Rock Island; $100,000.
Brinkopf, Harold L., trust, Lenexa, Kans., to Arkle, Jeanette and Kelsey, Moline; 12 Wildwood Drive, Moline; $230,000.
Lewison, Aileen K., Davenport, to Garland, Gloria, Moline; 3069 4th St., Apt. 3, Moline; $60,000.
Vaszuez, Samuel A., Davenport, to Martinez-Garcia, Fernando, Moline; 2509 6th Ave., Moline; $30,000.
Vanderbleck, Brian and Lisa, Cape Coral, Fla., to Vasquez, Juan, and Mack, Hannah, East Moline; 423 26th Ave., East Moline; $161,000.
Kirkhove, Zachery K. and Kasey, Milan, to Smet, David C. and Deanna M., Rock Island; 1225 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Elsenpeter, Robert L. and Lisa L., Bloomington, to Johnston, Linda, East Moline; 3001 16th St., East Moline; $153,500.
Mumma, Kenneth A., East Moline, to Overton, Marilyn, East Moline; 1121 48th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.
Morrison, Bradley, New Boston, to Future Capital, Davenport; 841 18th Ave. A., Moline; $43,500.
Adam, Johnna H., and Hunter, Chad R., co-trustees, Hunter, John R., trust, Moline, to Marvin, Trevor, and Schauer, Bobbi, Elcho, Wis.; 21 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $115,000.
Perkins, Deborah L., Rock Island, to Richard, David, Rock Island; 28 Woodley Road, Rock Island; $134,000.
Sanders, Randall W. and Jacinda J., East Moline, to Vroman, Kevin L. and Trina, Port Byron; 21629 60th Ave. N., Port Byron; $385,000.
Argo, Wade S. and Denise A., Coal Valley, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2413 12th St., Rock Island; $38,500.
Bestian, Mary Ann, trust, Johnstown, Colo., to Hamerlinck, Noah S., Aledo; 11211 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $90,120.
Christ Church of the Quad Cities, Colona, to Graves, Antoine, Moline; 1895 24th Ave., Ct., Moline; $163,000.
Standaert Family Trust, Rock Island, to Sheesley, Donald H. and Janice P.; 636 20th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $128,000.
Lee, Kathleen, Tucson, Ariz., to Hart, James, East Moline; 1803 35th Ave., East Moline; $111,700.
Heater, Mary F., Davenport, to Moton III, John; 2439 4th Ave., Moline; $17,000.
Baldwin, Bruce, executor, estate of Brems, Mark A., Coal Valley, to Ziegler Holdings; 112 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $90,000.
Lewis, Carol A., Rock Island, to Bush, Dennis R. and Diana S., Rock Island; 3001 31st St., Unit B., Rock Island; $125,000.
Dirck, Mark A. and Beth A., Cape Coral, Fla., to Rich, Jon S., and Dick, Erin, East Moline; 228 32nd Ave., East Moline; $139,000.