Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

Crowe Ford Sales Company, to 4 Auto Partners, a part of Lot 9 of Lot 8 of a resubdivision of Lot 1 of the east ½ of the NW ¼ of Sect. 28, T17N, R3E 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, IL except a part of Lot 9 of Lot 8 of a resubdivision of Lot 1 of the east ½ of the N ¼ of Sect. 28, T17N, R3E, 4th P.M., Henry County, IL. Also Lot 19 of Richmond Hill Estates, located in the city of Geneseo situated in the County of Henry, in the state of Illinois and a part of Lot 9 of Lot 8 of a resubdivision of Lot 1 of the east ½ of the N ¼ of Sect. 28, T17N, R3E, 4th P.M., Henry County, Illinois; $500,000.