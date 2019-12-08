Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wilson, Jay A., to Hulting, Albert G., 27463 N. 1500 Avenue and 27083 N. 1500 Avenue, Annawan; $873,000.

Hoffman, Teresa M., Atkin, Debra L., Leftwich, Jeffrey L., Leftwich, Lillian R. Estate, to Ulner, Matthew, Lot No. 118 in Green Park subdivision, a subdivision of a part of the west half of the southwest quarter of Sect. 11, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, according to the recorded plat thereof, situated in Henry County, Illinois; $62,500.

Anderson, Bradley S. and Aubry A., to Struble, Mary Ann and Tim, 526 Colleen Street, Woodhull; $138,500.

Heitzler, Jerad and Elizabeth J., to Shrum, Robert G. and Rachel J., 20 Pleasant View Drive, Annawan; $143,000.

Zaiss, Daniel M. and Evanna D., to Galloway, Dylan J., 14494 E. 2400 Street, Annawan; $120,000.