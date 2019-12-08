Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Wilson, Jay A., to Hulting, Albert G., 27463 N. 1500 Avenue and 27083 N. 1500 Avenue, Annawan; $873,000.
Hoffman, Teresa M., Atkin, Debra L., Leftwich, Jeffrey L., Leftwich, Lillian R. Estate, to Ulner, Matthew, Lot No. 118 in Green Park subdivision, a subdivision of a part of the west half of the southwest quarter of Sect. 11, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, according to the recorded plat thereof, situated in Henry County, Illinois; $62,500.
Anderson, Bradley S. and Aubry A., to Struble, Mary Ann and Tim, 526 Colleen Street, Woodhull; $138,500.
Heitzler, Jerad and Elizabeth J., to Shrum, Robert G. and Rachel J., 20 Pleasant View Drive, Annawan; $143,000.
Zaiss, Daniel M. and Evanna D., to Galloway, Dylan J., 14494 E. 2400 Street, Annawan; $120,000.
Lindberg, Mitchel J., to Lane, Jeffrey E. and Lane, Alexander J., farmland, Galva; $107,500.
Wright, Steven and Rebekah, to Mueting, Courtney, 204 Clover Drive, Colona; $164,000.
Skinner, Roy W. and Barbara A., to Crew, Daniel R. and Isis Y., 450 First Street, Colona; $75,000.
Gosch, Christy L., to DeVault, Heaven L., 214 E. 7th Street, Kewanee; $24,000.
Iest, Ryan C. and Tricia J., to Geneseo First United Methodist Church, 20736 County Hwy. 14, Atkinson; $10.00.
Buskirk, Mark and Rochelle, to Lewis, Carol A. and Jason L., Lot 26 in Oak View Estates 1st Addition, situated in the county of Henry, Illinois and part of Lot 27 of Oak View Estates 1st Addition, in the city of Coal Valley, County of Henry, Illinois; $495,000.
Gibler, Phyllis A., to Stenzel, Carolyn A., 702 Meadowlawn Drive, Geneseo; $164,000.
Avey, Steven D., to Wiesbrook, Wendy S., 16498 County Hwy. 5, Atkinson; $110,000.
DeClercq, Matthew J. and Ashtin M., to Verway, Denise and Matthew D., 1206 Cambridge Road, Kewanee; $125,000.
Wherry, Diana L., to Kommer, Joseph L., 811 10th Avenue., Orion; $110,000.
Callow, Melvin L. and Brenda J., to Callow, Ashley R., 904 7th St., Colona; $100,000.
Tellier, Waimon; Tellier, Joseph R./Joseph Robert, to Davis, Joseph, 200 E. Central Blvd., Kewanee; $86,500.
Hege, Kameron R. and Chantel, to Dynes, Taylor L., 203 N. Meadow Circle, Annawan; $78,000.
Steinert, William L., to Lindell, Jeffrey S., 17719 E. 2100 Street, Atkinson; $147,000.
Lobaito, Mary E., to Wurslin, Thomas M. and Jessica L., 518 E. Pearl Street, Geneseo; $152,000.
VonHolten, Blake R. and Lindsay R., to Hege, Kameron R. and Chantel, 15 Pleasant View Drive, Annawan; $134,000.
Hall, Michael S., to LaFont, Michael, 211 N. East Street, Kewanee; $30,000.
Younglove, David R. and Connie S., to Willits, Logan W. and Claire K., 237 Birch Place, Kewanee; $172,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Graham, Claire E., Bettendorf, to Lord, Adam T., Moline; 3215 7th St., Moline; $151,500.
B&B QCA Rentals, Rock Island, to Dowell, Jonathan, Moline; 1620 19th Ave., Moline; $74,500.
Hicks, Mona A.; Johnson, Mary L.; Adifinger, Martin E.; Adifinger, Brian M. and Adifinger, Albert Christopher, Norwalk, Iowa, to Brandau, Emilie, East Moline; 1159 48th Ave., Unit 30, East Moline.
Arivett, Bryan, Huntington, W.Va., to Wright, Jacob, Moline; 1841 34th St., Moline; $89,500.
Nelson, Jordan Christopher, Ada, Mich., to Freedom Investment Team, Albuquerque, N.M.; 1312 25th St., Moline; $89,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Lopez, Megdaleno K., Moline; 144 6th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Walsh, Suzanne M., Moline; 1875 25th Ct., Moline; $114,900.
Federal National Mortgage, Plano, Texas, to Matthews, John, Temple Terrace, Fla.; 1410-12 20th Ave., Silvis; $61,800.
Aitken, Robert R., Moline, to Vruble, Sandra S., Taylor Ridge; 3316 38th St., Moline; $170,000.
Brooks, Terrance L., estate, Bettendorf, to Markley, Norman, Moline; 1023 Arbor Drive, Moline; $170,000.
Mcafee, Michelle, Viola, to Conner, Amy, Rock Island; 814 24th St., Rock Island; $64,999.
MHB 1, Eldridge, to Hanig, Thomas and Patricia, Moline; 2323 11th St., Moline; $154,700.
Loter, Jill A. and Chris, East Moline, to Broderick-Uhle, Brittany Ann, East Moline; 2916 5th St., East Moline; $134,500.
Multani, Narinda, and Kaur, Bhupinder, Bettendorf, to Eckermann, Michael A., Rock Island; 2705 47th Ave., Rock Island; $63,500.
Slater, Michael, executor, Martin, Virginia L., estate, Coal Valley, to Davis, William R. and Kelly J., Moline; 3806 11th Ave., Moline; $58,000.
Versluis, Donalda A., Rock Island, to Hollenback, Owen D. and Beverly Y., Rock Island; 3360 31st Ave., Rock Island; $117,500.
Oltmanns, Nancy, co-executor of Krukow, Lenora, estate, Sterling, to Goodson, Paul, East Moline; 1325 Blue Spruce Dr., Cordova; $164,000.
Bowling, Mark and Marie, Lamar, S.C., to Bradley, Dylan, Rock Island; 1850 39th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Crouch, Gregory, Milan, to J & J Miller Family Properties, West Des Moines, Iowa; 2804 47th St., Moline; $160,000.
Kuhlenbeck, Joseph M. and Ashly L., Milan, to Wykle, Justin, and Noel, Jordan, Davenport; 1205 90th Ave. Ct. W., Rock Island; $208,000.
Vanacker's, Bettendorf, to Mann, Rock Island; 622 17th St., Rock Island; $14,000.
Keller, Leo A., estate, Rock Island, to Keller, Thoams L. and Stacey L., Rock Island; 3610 30th Ave., Rock Island; $122,000.
Applestone Homes, Davenport, to Anderson, Lindsay E., Milan; 3708 Woodland Ct., Milan and land; $465,685.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Peterson, Bryan M., East Moline; 560 29th Ave. East Moline; $120,500.
Kujula, Hayden and Cassidy, Griffin, Ga., to Smith, Angela, Milan; 5114 109th Ave., Milan; $182,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Romeo, Jay, Rock Island; 31 Berkshire Dr., Rock Island; $54,362.
Cox, David James, Moline, to Talbot, Michelle, and Smith, Jerry, Moline; 1663 30th Ave., Moline; $171,000.
Gradert, Marvin and Donna, trust, Geneseo, to Dewilfond, Carol, East Moline; 416 24th Ave., East Moline; $111,500.
Denham, Deborah, Davenport, to Anders, Montgomery, Joy; 20626 183rd Ave. W., Buffalo Prairie; $71,000.
Land, Mary L., Silvis, to Richardson, Boris, Silvis; 1512 12th St., Silvis; $130,800.
McCarty, Shaun P., Davenport, to Hayes, Kayla M., Rock Island; 1528 41st St., Rock Island; $84,000.
Hollenback, Owen D. and Beverly Y., Rock Island, to Susmita Dahal Rental Properties; 3385 37th Ave., Moline; $161,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Steward, Mary Beth, Davenport; 2415 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $140,831.
Winbridge Investments, Moline, to Gaylord, Whitney, Moline; 1439 24th Ave., Moline; $87,750.
Dye, Chad A., Silvis, to Miner, Austin T., Silvis; 512 9th Ave., Silvis; $82,500.
Morelock, Sue Ann, executor of estate of Crouse, Joanne, Davenport, to Mosenfelder, Nancy, Rock Island; 2825 21 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $83,000.
Simonis, Darrell, Rock Island, to Dodd, Curtis, Milan; 7509 24th St., Milan; $90,000.
Acosta, Georgina, Blue Grass, to Heritage Wesleyen Church, Rock Island; 334 5th Ave., Moline; $21,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, East Moline, to Bermes Properties, Silvis; 2339 4th St. A., East Moline; $114,000.
Anderson, Duane E. and Ann C., Altona, Ill., to Lancour, Talon L., East Moline; 510 34th Ave., East Moline; $116,000.