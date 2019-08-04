Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Taylor, Judith G., to Huffman, Adam C. and Stephenie A., 1335 Rockwell Street, Kewanee; $36,500.
Beck Oil Company, to Arya, Anika, 525 W. Main Street, Geneseo; $500,000.
Kraft, Richard E. and Barbara J., to Nelson, Nicki J., 235 N. College Avenue, Geneseo; $157,000.
Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, to Bowman, Frank W. Jr., 829 Wilson Street, Kewanee; $35,000.
Newman, Merwyn and Mary, to Oldeen, Robert A., 2015 Burlington Avenue, Kewanee; $112,000.
Holtz, Dan H. and Wanda L., to Bourne, Gary L. and Marilynn L. Living Trust, Lots 96 and 97 of Country Manor, a subdivision located in the northeast quarter of Sect. 15, Township 17N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in the City of Geneseo, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois; $277,500.
Powers, Clayton D. and Danielle, to Russell, Christopher J. and Bridget A., 602 Rock Point Road, Colona; $247,500.
Peck, Marvin R., to McKelvain, Stephen and Kathryn C., 1509 Crimson King Court, Geneseo; $600,000.
Chaney, Mark M.. and Laura K., to Schlichter, Frederick C. and Karen L., 17 Mary Lane Court, Geneseo; $268,000.
McArthur, Damon and Friedman, Janean, to Eastman, Kyria K., 300 Hillside Drive, Kewanee; $176,500.
Warren, Marcus, to Powell, Sarah E. and Byrd, Joseph W., 5228 W. Washington St., Colona; $109,000.
Ash, Dean E. and Mary Ann, to Johnson, Rachel N., 1404 12th Street, Orion; $174,000.
Aubert, Michael A. and Cynthia C., to Stropes Properties, 520 5th Street, Andover; $30,000.
Benson, Julia and Daniel and Steele, Dellie M., to Short, Kamille V. and Lamay, Justine M. and James A., 603 6th Street, Colona; $103,500.
Lack, John M., to McCord, Steven D. and Amanda M.,715 5th Street, Colona; $96,500.
Litwiler, Kathleen A. and Medley, Ronald H. and Gina L., 195 E. 4th Avenue, Woodhull; $32,000.
Shepherd, John and Amanda L., to Wolfe, Leah Marie, Adam James and Adam, 10703 E. 100th Street, Lynn Center; $256,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Future Capital, Davenport, to Arnold, Michael and Angela, Hamilton, Ga.; 1425 11th St. A., Moline; $99,900.
Suzanne Wells Estate, Chicago, to Gripp, Gina M., Moline; 2414 30th St., Moline; $101,000.
Synergy Property Holdings, Chicago, to Leveraged Holdings, Davenport; 485 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, office; $732,500.
Mejia, Pedro, Aledo, to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 1112 14th St., Silvis; $37,500.
Derry, Taylor K., Rock Island, to Derry, Shannon, Rock Island; 2318 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $67,500.
QC Land Development, Dallas, Texas, to Quad City Investment Property Group, Rock Island; 1152 13th Ave., Moline; $18,250.
Anderson, Jacob M., Moline, to Brewer, Shavonne and Singleton, Demetriyone D., Rock Island; $113,000.
Shields, David, executor, McAnna, Janice, estate, Matherville, to Hainline, Daulton M., Milan; 11417 15th St. Ct. Milan; $103,500.
Wenthe, Rachel E., Fort Worth, Texas, to Pankey, Ashley and Ryan, Moline; 3712 14th Ave., Moline; $59,000.
King, Susan B., Roxboro, N.C., to Beitel, Ashley and Joyce W., Champaign, 2529 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $160,000.
CCF 2, Minneapolis, Minn., to SNS Entertainment, Milan; 1228 - 1230 15th St., Rock Island; $65,000.
Brown, Sandra K., Hampton, to Brown, Stacey, Hampton; 304 7th St., Hampton; $195,000.
Norris, Brenda G., Rock Island, to Woodford, Douglas C., Rock Island; 3918 4th St., 72 Shore Acres, Rock Island; $31,049.
Gay, Pharaoh Jamal, Orion, to Feldman, Benjamin J. and Shirley C., Rock Island; 3003 42nd St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Withers, Cheryl, trustee, Johnson, Milton R. and Beverly J., trust, East Moline, to Phillips, Kenneth and Janet, Moline; 2606 38th St., Moline; $132,900.
Perry, Kathleen, Moline, to Perry, Kathleen, trust, and Trapkus, Christopher A., trust, Moline; 730 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $152,500.
Harris, Sara T., Silvis, to Neuleib, Ladonna, Silvis; 1007 21st Ave., Silvis; $125,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Good Real Estate, Davenport; 1705 5th St., Rock Island; $37,370.
Good Real Estate, Davenport, to Downard, Kathryn, Rock Island; 1705 5th St., Rock Island; $55,000.
Nightingale, Fred M. and Kimberly A., trust, Orion, to Viager, Jason D. and Brandee N., Orion; $25,627.
B. M. Bagby, East Moline, to Lofgren, Mark A. and Alina M., Port Byron; 21625 42nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $488,949.
Mosley, Brent, Coal Valley, to Bowman, Timothy J. and Cathy I. East Moline; 335 43rd Ave., East Moline; $219,000.
Wynn Real Estate, Andalusia, to Brown, Kimberly and David, Reynolds; 505 N. Bush St., Reynolds; $141,000.
Frey, Michael E. and Christine M., Independence, Kan., to Garza, Paul J. and Melissa L., Port Byron; $260,000.
Jarrett, Jason D., trust, East Moline, to Garcia, Juan, Moline; 240 43rd St., Moline; $25,000.
Zinga, Andrea Lane, Wonder Lake, to Johnson, Nathaniel and Melissa, Coal Valley; 510 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $258,400.
Pilichowski, Wendy, Moline, to Anderson, Jacob M., Moline; 729 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $173,000.
Barclift, Richard, Moline, to Knepp, Jack D. and Mary M., Rock Island; 110 19th St. #205, Rock Island; $129,500.
Miller, Charlotte V., St. George, Utah, to Hintz, Stefani, Moline; 2528 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $94,000.
Moore, Theresa A., Milan, to Future Capital, Davenport; 430 2nd Ave. W., Milan; $32,850.
Healy, Joseph M. and Tammie J., Rock Island, to Stern, Matthew J., Rock Island; 1420 4th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot; $2,000.
Day, Ronald G. and Patrice E., Rock Island, to Gordon Enterprises, Coal Valley; 400 9th St., Rock Island; $170,000.
The Judicial Sales Corp., Chicago, to CRC of Iowa, Bettendorf; 318 31st Ave., East Moline; $109,376.
Hull, Bonnie L., estate, Rock Island, to Voyage Real Estate Investors, Davenport; 2536 37th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.
Beciri, Sam, Silvis, to Hynd Farms Junto Group, Bettendorf; 902 17th Ave., Silvis; $25,000.
Hynd Farm Junto Group, Bettendorf, to Beciri, Sam, Silvis; vacant lot, Silvis, Hampton Township; $25,000.
Phillips, Kenneth and Janet, Moline, to Hoyt, Dan and Dawn, Moline; 3416 50th St., Moline; $197,500.
Powell, Cody C., Coal Valley, to Lopel, Aaron, East Moline; 360 21st St., East Moline; $63,500.
U.S. Bank National, Owensboro, Ky., to Comer, Claud Randall, Bettendorf; 1829 28th St., Rock Island; $81,680.
SENB Bank, Moline, to Sandoval, Emma v., Silvis; 1338 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $140,000.
Miller, Gary R., East Moline, to George, Nathan and Cassandra, Hampton; 300 2nd Ave., Hampton; $275,000.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Clark, Laurie L., Rock Island; $13,700.
Bolk, Ronald R. and Joann L., Port Byron, to Stinson, Rodney and Patsy, Port Byron; 22720 Route 2 & 92, Port Byron, 79.472 acre farm; $588,093.
Schieber, Eric and Leann, Norwalk, Iowa, to Brocksieck, Leroy and Amanda, Moline; 3415 36th St. A., Moline; $180,000.
Miller, Bryan C. an Aimee L., Royal, Iowa, to Powell, Kaitlyn and Cody, Coal Valley; $98,400.
Buildfortune, Cumming, Ga., to Olson, Amanda Marie, Moline; 12th St., Moline, Moline Township; $1,350.
Koutsky, John, Moline, to Leihsing, Christopher, Coal Valley; 4009 26th St., Moline; $35,000.
Boemecke, Mary Ann, trust, Davenport, to Guru Nanak Save More, Inc., Moline; 109 W. 3rd Ave., Milan, grocery store; $610,000.
Hogan, Deborah S., Taylor Ridge, to Wilson, Rachael, Moline; 1535 13th Ave., Moline; $116,000.
Sparks Kolker, Amy and Kolker, Irving Alexander, trust, Davenport, to Boyle, Brynee and Billings, Joshua, East Moline; 462 47th Ave., East Moline; $235,000.
Hawbaker, William C., Viola, to Hessman, Mark A., Coal Valley; 9015 72nd St., Coal Valley; $295,000.
A & J Real Estate Investments, Coal Valley, to ILCV Candle MHP, Cedaredge, Colo.; 1403 W. 1st Ave. & 1101 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley, mobile home park; $275,000.
Rodgers, Laura, Cambridge, to Rodriquez-Lopez, Patricia, East Moline; 2403 8th Ave., East Moline; $60,000.
Moline Community Development, Moline, to Columbia, Anthony, Moline; 1151 26th St., Moline; $88,400.
McDowell, Joel K., East Moline, to Leppert, John W., East Moline; 616 2nd Ave., East Moline; $38,000.
Sedam, Donald, Taylor Ridge, to David, Brian and Elizabeth, Andalusia; 118 7th Ave. W., Andalusia; $245,000.
Holmam, Kenneth S., Geneseo, to Roberts, Jacob E., East Moline; 17225 40th Avenue Court North, East Moline; $134,900.
Schulte, Jason and Stephanie, Rock Island, to Knox, Nene, Rock Island; 3208 21st Avenue, Rock Island; $145,599.
DeWulf, Aaron J., Geneseo, to Robinson, Charles, Rock Island; 4210 30th St., Rock Island; $87,500.
Future Capital, Milan, to Barroso, Sonia Mariela, Imperial Beach, Calif.; 1439 39th St., Rock Island; $58,500.
Holmgren, Douglas, Moline, to Decap, Ethan, Moline; 4149 28th Ave., Moline; $169,900.
Antolik, Norman G. and Orene J., East Moline, to Antolik, Brent and Stephanie; 2417 Troy Drive, East Moline; $116,875.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Strobel, Joshua, Moline; 1301 3rd St. A., Moline; $127,900.
Murillo-Palacios, Adela and Palacios, Jesus, Rock Island, to Car, Lu, Rock Island; 4430 8th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.