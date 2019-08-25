Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Wirth, Sandra K., to Amery Rentals, 203 W. South Street, Annawan; $40,000.
VanHyfte, Anthony P. and Doubler, Patricia L., to Bodeen, Douglas G., 810 East Street, Geneseo; $230,000.
Rahmus, Jennifer J., to Wheeler, Nathan T. and Pearl E., 419 N. Vail Street, Geneseo; $168,000.
Olander, Glenn D., to Larson, Gary E., 314 S.E. 2nd Avenue, Galva; $5,000.
Bisby, Kelly L. and Christine M., to Anderson, Christopher E. and Sara L., 619 Mineral Creek Drive, Colona; $195,500.
Setser, Michael J. and Cindy S., to Lorenson, Justin L., 504-506 2nd Avenue, Colona; $117,500.
O'Donnell, Dallas E. and Gloria R., to McCrumb, Travis M. and Anna K., 7 Chrisop Court, Colona; $195,000.
Teerlinck, Jill A., to Yaklich, Brian T. and Michelle R., 30 Prairie Dawn Drive, Geneseo; $230,000.
Smith, Sally R., to Voss, Gregory A. and Annette, 110 W. River Street, Bishop Hill; $25,000.
Anderson, Linda L., to Lyday, Nathan M., 203 S.W. 4th Avenue, Galva; $40,000.
Pinnick, Justin R., to DeBlieck, Mark and Tara N., 725 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $33,000.
Lockie, Gary, to Godard, Anthony Bryce and Nelson, Carla S., 801 N.W. 5th Avenue, Galva; $34,000.
Drake, Monte and Sandra, to Drake, Joshua S., 00 E. 950 N., Lynn Township; $620,000.
Rodriguez, Jorge, Maria, Ed, Patricia; Corres, Juan Jr., Patricia, Rosa; Lohse, Maria, Richard; Spurgheon, Rosalinda; Watson, Gary, Sylvia; Correa, Dana, Victor; Saucedo, Sofia, Sophia; Spurgheon, Monte, to Thorman, Danielle and Wieland, Sean M., 103 N. Second Street, Colona; $135,000.
Anderson, Jeanne M., to Dodge, Jeremy J. and Amy L., 235 E. North Street, Geneseo; $47,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to McMaster, Terry K. and Kimberly, Sherrard; 3807 Savanna Circle E., land/lot, Milan; $5,400.
Kerres, August E. and Mary Rose, Taylor Ridge, to Reynolds Communications, Reynolds; 13606 134th Ave. W., land/lot, Taylor Ridge; $500.
Chenoweth, Jeremy, Fenton, to Rangel, James and Cheek, Angela, East Moline; 2215 10th St., East Moline; $123,000.
DeGrauwe, Aimee N., Bettendorf, to Tovar, Joel, and Herrera-Ortiz, Melanie, Moline; 3714 35th Ave., Moline; $147,500.
Bjustrom, Ronald D. and Angela J., Bettendorf, to Fout, Robert C. and Barbara A., trust, Milan; 6814 106th Ave., Milan; $406,000.
Nehlsen, Nancy J. and McWhorter, Douglas R., Taylor Ridge, to Wood, Jennifer L., Rock Island; $138,000.
Mortage Equity Conversion, trust, Boston Mass., to Luebke, Charles S., East Moline; 4809 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $153,425.
Pizano, Elias, Bettendorf, to Sodeman, Richard, Rock Island; 1425 34th Ave., Rock Island; $159,000.
Mulherin, Robert, Westfield, Ind., to Vollmer, Amy, Moline; 3424 33rd St., Moline; $190,000.
Berridge, Carolyn L., trust, Geneseo, to Reynolds, Christopher I., Milan; 16519 3rd St., Milan; $515,000.
Smith, Jonathan Aaron, Pewaukee, Wis., to Beveroth, Christopher, Port Byron; 1625 Whitetail Drive, Port Byron; $261,500.
Smeltzly, Michael W. and Marla J., trust, Hillsdale, to RiverStone Group, Moline; I-88 and 207th St. N., Port Byron; $38,207.
Kahley, Michelle L. and Zachary W., Silvis, to Fritz, Andrew D., Moline; 4006 26th St. A., Moline; $75,500.
Aguirre, Uriel and Juliana Pantoja de, Silvis, to Caudillo, Adolfo and Rosas, Isela, Silvis; 409 10th Ave., Silvis; $92,500.
Luce, Clark D., estate, Rock Island, to Goebel, Collia, Moline; 1323 24th Ave., Moline; $105,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to Sansenbaugher, Evan, Rock Island; 3740 30th St., Rock Island; $104,000.
Flick, James, Coal Valley, to Crowe, Tomina, Moline; 3009 15th St., Moline; $135,000.
Greubel, Fred L., estate, East Moline, to Cobert, Robert, East Moline; 3552 4th St., East Moline; $90,000.
Douglas, Karin S., Rock Island, to Mung, Thwang S. and Naum, Man S., Moline; 5410 11th Ave. B., Moline; $125,000.
Covered Bridge Properties, Bettendorf, to Bergheger, Jerry and Agnieszka, Rock Island; $196,000.
Brorby, Patricia L., trust, Johnson City, Tenn., to Brorby, John P. and Katherine E., East Moline; $195,000.
Bornhoeft, Linda, estate, Olathe, Kan., to Brown, Sandra K., East Moline; 2943 Archer Drive #22, East Moline; $102,000.
Jessee, Tom, Moline, to Jennings, Ricky, Moline; 2419 27th St., Moline; $203,500.
Williams, Jeffrey D. and Blanca E., East Moline, to McAfee, Benjamin W., Silvis; 304 7th St., Silvis; $82,000.
Ragan, Patricia Ann, Bettendorf, to Hopkins, Gerald L., trust, Moline; 3618 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $27,000.
Ellis Renovations, Moline, to Moore, Denise, Moline; 4828 47th Ave., Moline; $144,000.
Oruganti, Mohan R., Ashburn, Va., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1236 16th St., Rock Island; $45,000.
GreenDigs, Littleton, Colo., to Future Capital, Davenport; 2008 11th St., Rock Island; $56,000.
Callaway Homes, Moline, to Marolf, Kyle and Brandy, East Moline; 3417 2nd St., East Moline; $147,500.
Trone, Dylan Robert, East Moline, to Pfister, Tanner M. and Leyendecker, Catherine J., Silvis; 704 4th Ave., Silvis; $85,000.
Krantz, Sylvia O., Strawberry Plains, Tenn., to Smiley, Shari L., Rock Island; 3608 18th Ave., Rock Island; $84,500.
Calderon, Armando, Rock Island, to Htoo, Ba Blu, Moline; 1618 26th Ave., Moline; $94,000.
Brooks, Gordon R., Coal Valley, to Malone, Roxanne, Rock Island; 7914 8 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $120,500.
Lawrence, Barbara J., trust, Bettendorf, to Hernandez, Roel, Rock Island; 2728 29th Ave., Rock Island; $220,000.
Ward, Joseph D., Geneseo, to Nouchanthavong, Sahj Geun, East Moline; 246 29th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.
Messerschmidt, Andrew P. and Melissa, East Moline, to Thomas, Michael G. and Virginia D., Moline; $100,000.
Block, Kim, Rock Island, to Feliksiak, Nicholas ; 2527 20th Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.
Trimble, Patrick E., Sanibel, Fla., to Tennant, Tina M., trust, Coal Valley; 115 W. 6th Ave., Coal Valley; $268,000.
Nino, David, Moline, to Bruner, Erin, East Moline; 945 38th Ave., East Moline; $119,000.
Reuther, Derrick S. and Heather A., East Moline, to Griffin, Cole, Moline; 3626 14th Ave., Moline; $149,000.
Brorby, John P., Katherine E., East Moline, to Gunneman, Connor F., Silvis; 510 16th St., Silvis; $98,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Villegas, Eduardo, Moline; 521 17th Ave., Moline; $61,000.
Godfrey, Patricia L., Hillsdale, to White, David, Victoria and Tyler, Davenport; 436 Docia St., Hillsdale; $19,536.
Faramelli, John L. and James L., Rock Island, to Deblieck, Kody G., Rock Island; 3237 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $91,000.
IGSC SERIES II REO, Eureka, Calif., to Chen, Mei Ying, Silvis; 2412 8th St., Silvis; $55,000.
Bendit Family Trust, Moline, to Welch, Daniel J. and Enid K., Moline; 2302 1st St. Ct., Moline; $187,500.
Kleinschmidt, Myra, trust, Bettendorf, to DeVore, Diane, East Moline; 1230 47th Ave., Ct., Unit 6, East Moline; $160,000.
Wigant, Iona, Port Byron, to Slawson, Brian, Hillsdale; 456 Docia St., Hillsdale; $78,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Jaymar Investment Group, Arvada, Colo.; 2529 15th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Colmark, Cheryle A., Sterling, to Future Capital, Davenport; 735 13th St., Moline; $17,000.
Ric, Sam L., Hampton, to Gomez, Jesus, Moline; 3129 4th St., Moline; $80,000.
Barrera, Pedro, Cleveland, Ill., to Martinez, David, East Moline; 701 25th St., East Moline; $52,300.
Aukee, Nathan A., Sara A., Colona, to Garcia, Wilian, East Moline; 2330 4th St. A., East Moline; $91,000.
Coppens, Marlene K., Hampton, to Tapia-Torres, Dolores, Moline; 3020 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $63,000.
GRD EM Industrial, Bettendorf, to Franchise Realty Investment Trust, Chicago; Vacant lot on Northeast corner of John Deere Rd. and 16th St., Moline, Moline; $744,000.
Wohlford, Dennis K., Bellevue, Neb., to Anderson, Mary J., East Moline; 3427 3rd St. B., East Moline; $133,000.
Yuska, Brian, Geneseo, to Schuldt, Rhonda, Rock Island; 4513 26th Ave., Rock Island; $138,500.
McClary, Tommie M., estate, Charleston, S.C., to JLJP, Rock Island; 409 28th Ave. W., Milan; $55,000.
Wales, Kenneth W., trust, San Tan Valley, Ariz., to Poletto, Gene, Michael J. and Cynthia; 2220 30th St., Rock Island; $124,000.
Erikson-Vroman, Jan Kaye, Moline, to Cook, Aaron, Moline; 1520 10th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
McLean, Michael R., East Moline, to Villazana-Cisneros, Litzy A., East Moline; 333 33rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $138,000.
Kintzle, Sara L., Central City, Ill., to Conn, Steven R., Oakland, Ill.; 1312 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.
Goode, Bonita K., Deadwood, S.D., to Strowbridge, Lawrence K.and Cynthia J., Moline; 1904 Glenwood Dr., Moline; $304,000.
RI Development Group, Milan, to Church, Peter and Denise, Milan; Lot 33, Holly Hills Estates, Milan; $24,000.
Fields, Kathryn L., Orion, to Lamb, David W. and Jane M., Silvis; 1278 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $215,000.
Phillips, Diana, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 415 19th Ave., Rock Island; $4,364.