Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Everett, Andrew A. and Nicole A. to Morton, Tyler A. and Klimpke, Anna C., 320 N. Russell Avenue, Geneseo; $134,000.
Bourne, Gary L. and Bourne, Marilyn L. Living Trust to Haines, Robert Lee, 19064 E. 600 Street, Geneseo; $266,000.
Torres, Lorraine A./Garland, Lorraine A. and Torres, Mark A. to Roberts, Larry J. Jr., and Jean M., 365 W. Third Avenue, Woodhull and 387 W. Third Avenue, Woodhull; $35,000.
Boelens, John A. Trust and Boelens, Jacqueline M. Trust to Verbeck, Shelly and Andrew, 29800 N. 1500 Avenue, Sheffield; $193,000.
Goddard, Kyle Jon and Neff, Mary/Goddard, Mary/Neff, Mary Anne to Steiner, Jeremy M. and Michal R., 24 Deer Hollow Drive, Coal Valley; $179,000.
Sanchez, Maria Isabel/ Sanchez, Maria Isabel Zepeda to Diaz, Ubaldo, Herrera, Amelia de Diaz/ DeDiaz, Amelia Herrera, 224 N. Boss Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Little, Nicole A./Klein, Nicole A. to Feltner, Richard A. and Amanda L., 3536 U.S. Hwy. 34, Kewanee; $170,000.
ILRS Postal and Nathanson, Sara to Postal Realty, 404 South Street, Lynn Center and 108 West D Street, Alpha; $183,500.
ILRS Postal and Nathanson, Sara and Joseph to Postal Realty, 1012 4th Street, Orion; $212,000.
Davis, Keith A. Sr. and Debra L., to Blachinsky, John M. and Elizabeth E., 950 May Street, Kewanee; $117,500.
Lane, Jeff and Alexander, to Estes, Michael T., 1212 W. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $56,000.
Turley, Richard A. and Vicki L., to Gruszecska, Shaun P. and Amber M., 702 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $50,000.
Yelm, Terry L., to Yelm, Robert W., 633 Edwards Street, Kewanee; $57,000.
Dooley Brothers Plumbing and Heating, to Girmaldo, Gustavo Perez, 314 N. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $18,000.
Mlekush, Zachary A. and Angelena C., to Derr, John H. and Elizabeth, 925 Simpson Avenue, Kewanee; $77,500.
Lentz, Todd Raydean, to Mora, Shaye, 212-6th Street, Colona; $21,500.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, to Quanstrom, Melissa J., 822 W. Division Street, Galva, $10.00.
Lough Properties, Lough, Shannon G., to Finch, Kristofer S., Lot 2 to Skiles subdivision, a subdivision of a part of the northeast quarter and southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Mendoza, Leonard M. and Christine A., co-trustees, Mendoza Family, East Moline, to Rosas, Jose M. and, Garcia Quintana, Maria; 425 35th Ave., East Moline; $286,000.
B. M. Bagby, East Moline, to Lofgren, Mark A. and Alina M., Port Byron; 21625 42nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $488,949.
Mosley, Brent, Coal Valley, to Bowman, Timothy J. and Cathy I. East Moline; 335 43rd Ave., East Moline; $219,000.
Wynn Real Estate, Andalusia, to Brown, Kimberly and David, Reynolds; 505 N. Bush St., Reynolds; $141,000.
Frey, Michael E. and Christine M., Independence, Kan., to Garza, Paul J. and Melissa L., Port Byron; $260,000.
Jarrett, Jason D., trust, East Moline, to Garcia, Juan, Moline; 240 43rd St., Moline; $25,000.
Zinga, Andrea Lane, Wonder Lake, to Johnson, Nathaniel and Melissa, Coal Valley; 510 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $258,400.
Pilichowski, Wendy, Moline, to Anderson, Jacob M., Moline; 729 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $173,000.
Barclift, Richard, Moline, to Knepp, Jack D. and Mary M., Rock Island; 110 19th St. #205, Rock Island; $129,500.
Miller, Charlotte V., St. George, Utah, to Hintz, Stefani, Moline; 2528 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $94,000.
Moore, Theresa A., Milan, to Future Capital, Davenport; 430 2nd Ave. W., Milan; $32,850.
Healy, Joseph M. and Tammie J., Rock Island, to Stern, Matthew J., Rock Island; 1420 4th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot; $2,000.
Day, Ronald G. and Patrice E., Rock Island, to Gordon Enterprises, Coal Valley; 400 9th St., Rock Island; $170,000.
The Judicial Sales Corp., Chicago, to CRC of Iowa, Bettendorf; 318 31st Ave., East Moline; $109,376.
Hull, Bonnie L., estate, Rock Island, to Voyage Real Estate Investors, Davenport; 2536 37th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.
Beciri, Sam, Silvis, to Hynd Farms Junto Group, Bettendorf; 902 17th Ave., Silvis; $25,000.
Hynd Farm Junto Group, Bettendorf, to Beciri, Sam, Silvis; vacant lot, Silvis, Hampton Township; $25,000.
Phillips, Kenneth and Janet, Moline, to Hoyt, Dan and Dawn, Moline; 3416 50th St., Moline; $197,500.
Powell, Cody C., Coal Valley, to Lopel, Aaron, East Moline; 360 21st St., East Moline; $63,500.
U.S. Bank National, Owensboro, Ky., to Comer, Claud Randall, Bettendorf; 1829 28th St., Rock Island; $81,680.
SENB Bank, Moline, to Sandoval, Emma v., Silvis; 1338 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $140,000.
Miller, Gary R., East Moline, to George, Nathan and Cassandra, Hampton; 300 2nd Ave., Hampton; $275,000.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Clark, Laurie L., Rock Island; $13,700.
Bolk, Ronald R. and Joann L., Port Byron, to Stinson, Rodney and Patsy, Port Byron; 22720 Route 2 & 92, Port Byron, 79.472 acre farm; $588,093.
Schieber, Eric and Leann, Norwalk, Iowa, to Brocksieck, Leroy and Amanda, Moline; 3415 36th St. A., Moline; $180,000.
Miller, Bryan C. an Aimee L., Royal, Iowa, to Powell, Kaitlyn and Cody, Coal Valley; $98,400.
Buildfortune, Cumming, Ga., to Olson, Amanda Marie, Moline; 12th St., Moline, Moline Township; $1,350.
Koutsky, John, Moline, to Leihsing, Christopher, Coal Valley; 4009 26th St., Moline; $35,000.
Boemecke, Mary Ann, trust, Davenport, to Guru Nanak Save More, Inc., Moline; 109 W. 3rd Ave., Milan, grocery store; $610,000.
Hogan, Deborah S., Taylor Ridge, to Wilson, Rachael, Moline; 1535 13th Ave., Moline; $116,000.
Sparks Kolker, Amy and Kolker, Irving Alexander, trust, Davenport, to Boyle, Brynee and Billings, Joshua, East Moline; 462 47th Ave., East Moline; $235,000.
Hawbaker, William C., Viola, to Hessman, Mark A., Coal Valley; 9015 72nd St., Coal Valley; $295,000.
A & J Real Estate Investments, Coal Valley, to ILCV Candle MHP, Cedaredge, Colo.; 1403 W. 1st Ave. & 1101 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley, mobile home park; $275,000.
Rodgers, Laura, Cambridge, to Rodriquez-Lopez, Patricia, East Moline; 2403 8th Ave., East Moline; $60,000.
Moline Community Development, Moline, to Columbia, Anthony, Moline; 1151 26th St., Moline; $88,400.
McDowell, Joel K., East Moline, to Leppert, John W., East Moline; 616 2nd Ave., East Moline; $38,000.
Sedam, Donald, Taylor Ridge, to David, Brian and Elizabeth, Andalusia; 118 7th Ave. W., Andalusia; $245,000.
Holmam, Kenneth S., Geneseo, to Roberts, Jacob E., East Moline; 17225 40th Avenue Court North, East Moline; $134,900.
Schulte, Jason and Stephanie, Rock Island, to Knox, Nene, Rock Island; 3208 21st Avenue, Rock Island; $145,599.
DeWulf, Aaron J., Geneseo, to Robinson, Charles, Rock Island; 4210 30th St., Rock Island; $87,500.
Future Capital, Milan, to Barroso, Sonia Mariela, Imperial Beach, Calif.; 1439 39th St., Rock Island; $58,500.
Holmgren, Douglas, Moline, to Decap, Ethan, Moline; 4149 28th Ave., Moline; $169,900.
Antolik, Norman G. and Orene J., East Moline, to Antolik, Brent and Stephanie; 2417 Troy Drive, East Moline; $116,875.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Strobel, Joshua, Moline; 1301 3rd St. A., Moline; $127,900.
Murillo-Palacios, Adela and Palacios, Jesus, Rock Island, to Car, Lu, Rock Island; 4430 8th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Traver, Barry, Davenport, to Ledbetter, Courtney, Moline; 1711 16th Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Porter, Bryan K., Rock Island, to Thompson, Kenneth C., Rock Island; 2235 32nd St., Rock Island; $161,400.
Walker, John, Bettendorf, to Jackson, Aron, Rock Island; 17 Knoll Court, Rock Island; $99,900.
Bond, Phillip J. and Patricia D., trust, East Moline, to VanHeule, Jr., Emil M., East Moline; 2403 4th St. A., East Moline; $70,000.
Cochuyt, Albert E., Coal Valley, to Hart, John, Coal Valley; 207 E. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $150,000.
Hardin, Carolyn, Dallastown, Pa., to Mendez, Sebastian, East Moline; 1013 19th St., Rock Island; $20,000.
Mabe, Ruby, Silvis, to Lee, Aubree, Silvis; 147 12th St., Silvis; $79,900.
Fritch Willits, Dorothea, trust, Moline, to Haase, Michael T. and Marie H., Moline; 3390 37th Ave., Moline; $151,200.
Rock Island Coffee, Naperville, Ill., to Mehta, Dubuque; 2711 18th Ave., Rock Island; $1,448,275.
Barton, Stephen J., trust, Milan, to Miller, Timothy, Milan; 4005 14th St., Moline; $27,500.
Ryder II, Jon S., Davenport, to Coreline Investments, Bettendorf; 700 12th St., Rock Island; $15,000.
DeBlieck, Kody G., Rock Island, to Meyers, Leanne M., East Moline; 4736 11th St., East Moline; $110,000.
Shuda, Kimberly A., Rock Island, to Wiklund, Shirley D., Rock Island; 3930 38th St., Unit C., Rock Island; $115,000.
Newburg, Larry A. and Mollie A., Rock Island, to Parr, Adam M., Milan; 2407 117th Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $152,500.
Quad City Homes, Patchogue, N.Y., to Future Capital, Davenport; 2529 15th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.
BC Home Holdings, San Diego, Calif., to Future Capital, Davenport; 317 12th St., East Moline; $67,000.
Blakenship, Carol, Rock Island, to West, Adam, Rock Island; 8310 8th St. W., Rock Island; $128,000.
Asleson, Katherine A., executor of Simpson, Vickie L., estate, Moline, to Asleson, Eugene W. and Katherine A., Moline; $204,600.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Gladkin, Kevin M. and Kelsey J., Coal Valley; 3618 Meadow Circle E., Milan, land/lot; $25,000.
Bell, Jeffrey, Moline, to Saunders, Steven H. and Cindy J., Moline; 1201 52nd St. Drive, Unit 4, Moline; $162,000.
Consulting and Investment Group, Lansdale, Pa., to Magnuson, Robert O., Milan; 923 - 925 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $135,000.
U.S. Bank National, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Oviedo, Edward, Moline; 1040 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $86,000.
Wetzel, Aaron, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Kumar, Devendra, Moline; 3625 70th St. Ct., Moline; $310,000.
Morse, Julie, Davenport, to Bohannon, Samantha, Colona; 312 Cherry St., Carbon Cliff; $120,000.
Torres, Felipe J., Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2848 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.
Kerr, Brandon Jermaine, Glen Ellyn, to Dennison, Todd, Rock Island; 8025 W. 8th St., Rock Island; $123,000.
Wouters, Aric and Kerry, Rock Island, to White, Paul G. and Terri, Moline; 502 29th Ave., Moline; $99,000.
Durham, Janelle, Silvis, to SEAMUS46, Moline; 5611-5613 34th Ave., Moline; $150,000.
Reddick, Janis E., trust, East Moline, to Schafer, John D. and Gina M.; 1616 25th St., Rock Island; $35,000.
Ivy, Darryl, Hales Corner, Wis., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1524 12th St., Rock Island; $14,000.
Grimm, Patricia E., Rock Island, to McCarrell, John R.; 2601 4th St., Moline; $112,500.
Roys, Louise E., trust, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 4 Hilltop Drive, Coal Valley; $63,000.
Poston, Michael L. and Brandy C., Moline, to Coronado, Roberto and Tomi L., Moline; $205,000.
Grafft, Megan and Luke, Moline, to Sherbeyn, Barbara and David, Moline; 1005 54th St., Moline; $119,000.
Loete, Jeff S. and Brenda L., Moline, to Nelson, Matthew J., East Moline; 178 17th Ave., East Moline; $41,000.
Roush, Bernard B. and Patricia A., Cordova, to Swanson, Tyler S. and Georgia J., East Moline; 920 25th Ave., East Moline; $143,000.
Thorngren, Daniel L. and Phyllis S., trust, East Moline, to Thorngren, Paul N. and Melinda M., Silvis; 755 9th Ave., Silvis; $85,000.
Pithan, Larry C., trust, Andalusia, to Nelson, Douglas E. and Kristen D., Milan; 3716 Avian Ct., land only, Milan; $10,000.
CPC Pregnancy Resources, Davenport, to Farley, Justin, Skylark Investments, Davenport; 831-829 15th St., office, Moline; $77,777.
R & J Morgan, Milan, to Morgan, Robert A., Milan; 5401 116th Ave., Milan; $225,000.
Wardell, William, Rock Island, to Robinson, Tracy, Rock Island; 513 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $54,000.
Butler, Shelonda L., Bolingbrook, Ill., to Htoo, Thay, Rock Island; 1825 6th St., Rock Island; $68,000.
Lubke, Michael, Minneapolis, to Wilner, Nicholas, Moline; 930 24th St., Moline; $83,000.
Van Thorre, Alta, Silvis, to Museu, Kikumba, East Moline; 627 33rd Ave., East Moline; $120,000.
Heather Ridge, Cleveland, Ohio, to Heather Ridge, Cleveland, Ohio; 9500 14th St. W., 169 unit apartment building, Rock Island; $15,400,000.