Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Boelens, John A. Trust, Boelens Jacqueline M. Trust, to Verbeck, Shelly and Andrew, 29800 N. 1500 Avenue, Sheffield; $193,000.
Barnes, Dennis A. and Amy L., to Shambaugh, Ronnie R. and Marcia D., 203 W. Pritchard Street., Annawan; $243,000.
OSF Healthcare System, to Uitermarkt, Corbin M. and Amanda B., 336 W. Division Street, Kewanee; $10.00
Hamerlinck, Ashley E. and Tyler, to Diederich, Adam A. and Kimber M. 1401 12th Avenue, Orion; $167,000.
Quad City Homes, to Future Capital, 618 4th Street, Colona; $72,000.
WCKJJ, to Wyffels, Kirk M. and Laura A., 610 Rock Point Road, Colona; $37,000.
Future Capital, to Patriot Investment Team, 618 4th Street, Colona; $75,000.
Gas and Electric Credit Union, to Sloat, Jacob and Melody, 13013 N. 700 Avenue, Cambridge; $8,000.
Wildermuth, Steven J. and Danah R., to Searle, Burton and Myers, Amanda, 409 Ridge Drive, Geneseo; $236,000.
WSP, to Hosek, Jamie L., 409 Meadow Brook Lane, Colona; $236,000.
Smola, Lori L., to Corban, Stephen R., 202 Central Park Avenue, Geneseo; $216,000.
Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Delgado, Angel Martin, 801 Prairie Avenue, Kewanee; $22,000.
Hauman, Travis B., to Dhont, Christopher W. and Kaitlynn N., 1334 7th Street, Orion; $143,000.
Beard, Alvin L., to Perez, Jeffrey A., 511 Rivermist Drive, Colona; $225,000.
Arnett, Dennis W., Gary M., Timothy R., to Haars, Drew E., 510 N. Russell Avenue, Geneseo; $80,500.
Grabbe, Penney, to Sauer, Shelli J., 703 Roosevelt Avenue, Kewanee; $39,000.
Nelson, Dennis A. and Kathaleen K., to Clementz, Jerry L. and Amy L. 24748 St. Mary's Road, Prophetstown; $65,000.
FYPM Properties, to Kewanee Community Unit School District 229, 301 S. Grove Street, Kewanee; $8,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Roush, Bernard B. and Patricia A., Cordova, to Swanson, Tyler S. and Georgia J., East Moline; 920 25th Ave., East Moline; $143,000.
Thorngren, Daniel L. and Phyllis S., trust, East Moline, to Thorngren, Paul N. and Melinda M., Silvis; 755 9th Ave., Silvis; $85,000.
Pithan, Larry C., trust, Andalusia, to Nelson, Douglas E. and Kristen D., Milan; 3716 Avian Ct., land only, Milan; $10,000.
CPC Pregnancy Resources, Davenport, to Farley, Justin, Skylark Investments, Davenport; 831-829 15th St., office, Moline; $77,777.
R & J Morgan, Milan, to Morgan, Robert A., Milan; 5401 116th Ave., Milan; $225,000.
Wardell, William, Rock Island, to Robinson, Tracy, Rock Island; 513 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $54,000.
Butler, Shelonda L., Bolingbrook, Ill., to Htoo, Thay, Rock Island; 1825 6th St., Rock Island; $68,000.
Lubke, Michael, Minneapolis, to Wilner, Nicholas, Moline; 930 24th St., Moline; $83,000.
Van Thorre, Alta, Silvis, to Museu, Kikumba, East Moline; 627 33rd Ave., East Moline; $120,000.
Heather Ridge, Cleveland, Ohio, to Heather Ridge, Cleveland, Ohio; 9500 14th St. W., 169 unit apartment building, Rock Island; $15,400,000.
Century Woods, Cleveland, Ohio, to Century Woods, Cleveland, Ohio; 1320 4th St., 230 unit apartment building, Rock Island; $16,200,000.
Dopler, Thomas and Teresa, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1724 16th Ave., Moline; $78,900.
David, Jerry W. and Jennifer F., Taylor Ridge, to Fischer, Kody K., Andalusia; 219 7th St. W., Andalusia; $114,000.
Kowalik, Mary J., estate, Springfield, to Nelson, Tyler Robert; 512 W. 32nd Ave., Milan; $45,504.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Ballegeer, Mitchell R., Moline; 2958 12th Ave., Moline; $126,900.
Slaight, Lisa and Deric, East Moline, to McCreight, Brian and Mindy L., Rock Island; $115,000.
McCreight, Brian, Rock Island, to LACUB85, Moline; 4128 14th Ave., Rock Island; $76,000.
Kump, Alan, Milan, to Debrackeleire, Ray S.W., Milan; 10107 Ridgewood Rd., Milan; $169,500.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to Copperline Properties, Eldridge; 3006 148th Ave. W., Milan; $85,000.
Fiscella, Zachary and Phillips, Marissa, Moline, to Streitmatter, Abigail M. and Jourdain M., Moline; 511 21st Ave., Moline; $163,000.
Dwyer, David W. and Judith L., Rock Island, to Fisher Jr., Taze N., Rock Island; 8116 8th St. W., Rock Island; $175,000.
Penrod III, William H and Penrod, Kaelee M., Orion, to Tollenaer, Michael and Mary, Rock Island; 684 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; $49,000.
Find N Homes, Milan, to Hershberger, Thomas, Milan; 2521 117th Ave. W., Milan; $105,500.
Coombs, Jonathan W., Blue Grass, to Wassenhove, Laurel, Milan; 210 Hilltop Ct., Milan; $108,500.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Qamhi, Nawal, East Moline; 951 38th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.
Prettyman, H. Lyman and Rebecca D., East Moline, to Stenzel, Courtney, East Moline; 2416 5th St., East Moline; $175,000.
Wells Fargo Bank, Frederick, Md., to Van Hook, David Craig, Moline; 5217 11th Ave. B., Moline; $55,000.
Huyten, Nick and Toni, Davenport, to Remaly, Jason, Moline; 5314 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $167,500.
Wyatt, Jamie L., Moline, to Drake, Jamie, East Moline; 328 23rd St., East Moline; $65,000.
Rangel, Alejandro, Rock Island, to Marceleno, Ismael, Rock Island; 1406 11 1/2 St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities, Davenport, to Kourfangah, Anam A., East Moline; 1321 12th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.
Tschappat, Duane, Illinois City, to Future Capital, Milan; 801 12th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Coppens, Raymond J. and Barbara L., trust, Madison, Ala., to Louscher, Taylor and Wheatley, Tayler, Moline; 3610 37th St., Moline; $157,000.
Appleman-Steen, Stacy and Steen, Luke A., Sherrard, to Brewer, Lizabeth J., Moline; 2480 31st St. Ct., Moline; $133,000.
Frederikson, Craig M., West Bend, Wis., to Mekus, Irene, Moline; 1848 18th Ave., Moline; $98,000.
Stenzel, Courtney J. and Jeremy A., East Moline, to Hre, Cheen, East Moline; 3012 9th St., East Moline; $108,000.
Russell, S.J., Davenport, to 22 Avenue, Bartlett, Ill.; 5320 22nd Ave., office, Moline; $4,325,000.
Crider, Ashley, Geneseo, to Tapia, Jolissa, Moline; 2420 47th St., Moline; $82,400.
Kinney, Leoba Lee, and Kinney, James Lee and Kinney, Richard William, Moline; 630 32nd Ave., Moline; $94,000.
Hendricks, Stella, Moline, to Glenn, Jeremy, Moline; 2518 30th St., Moline; $128,500.
Tucker, Janice L., Moline, to Haertjens, Matthew, Moline; 5302 32nd Ave., Moline; $193,500.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Burr Ridge, to Rubingh, Heather R., Moline; 4725 51st Ave., Moline; $65,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Kopp, Christopher and Maki, San Diego, Calif.; 2526 6th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.
Kaufman, Velma LaVeda, trust, Moline, to McLaughlin, Kathleen, Moline; 412 29th Ave. Dr., Moline; $125,000.
Nightingale, Karla J., estate, Moline, to Cochuyt, Jason, Moline; 2609 43rd St., Moline; $57,000.
Cary, Christine A., Milan, to Benedict, Shane J., Rock Island; 2015 37th St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Meersman, Ben, Ankeny, Iowa, to Cullen, Jack, Moline; 2434 30th St., Moline; $185,000.
Vollmer, Amy, Moline, to Kral, Kenneth, Port Byron; 829 Woodfield Ct., Port Byron; $350,000.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to McMaster, Terry K. and Kimberly, Sherrard; 3807 Savanna Circle E., land/lot, Milan; $5,400.
Kerres, August E. and Mary Rose, Taylor Ridge, to Reynolds Communications, Reynolds; 13606 134th Ave. W., land/lot, Taylor Ridge; $500.
Chenoweth, Jeremy, Fenton, to Rangel, James and Cheek, Angela, East Moline; 2215 10th St., East Moline; $123,000.
DeGrauwe, Aimee N., Bettendorf, to Tovar, Joel, and Herrera-Ortiz, Melanie, Moline; 3714 35th Ave., Moline; $147,500.
Bjustrom, Ronald D. and Angela J., Bettendorf, to Fout, Robert C. and Barbara A., trust, Milan; 6814 106th Ave., Milan; $406,000.
Nehlsen, Nancy J. and McWhorter, Douglas R., Taylor Ridge, to Wood, Jennifer L., Rock Island; $138,000.
Mortage Equity Conversion, trust, Boston Mass., to Luebke, Charles S., East Moline; 4809 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $153,425.
Pizano, Elias, Bettendorf, to Sodeman, Richard, Rock Island; 1425 34th Ave., Rock Island; $159,000.
Mulherin, Robert, Westfield, Ind., to Vollmer, Amy, Moline; 3424 33rd St., Moline; $190,000.
Berridge, Carolyn L., trust, Geneseo, to Reynolds, Christopher I., Milan; 16519 3rd St., Milan; $515,000.
Smith, Jonathan Aaron, Pewaukee, Wis., to Beveroth, Christopher, Port Byron; 1625 Whitetail Drive, Port Byron; $261,500.
Smeltzly, Michael W. and Marla J., trust, Hillsdale, to RiverStone Group, Moline; I-88 and 207th St. N., Port Byron; $38,207.
Kahley, Michelle L. and Zachary W., Silvis, to Fritz, Andrew D., Moline; 4006 26th St. A., Moline; $75,500.
Aguirre, Uriel and Juliana Pantoja de, Silvis, to Caudillo, Adolfo and Rosas, Isela, Silvis; 409 10th Ave., Silvis; $92,500.
Luce, Clark D., estate, Rock Island, to Goebel, Collia, Moline; 1323 24th Ave., Moline; $105,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to Sansenbaugher, Evan, Rock Island; 3740 30th St., Rock Island; $104,000.
Flick, James, Coal Valley, to Crowe, Tomina, Moline; 3009 15th St., Moline; $135,000.
Greubel, Fred L., estate, East Moline, to Cobert, Robert, East Moline; 3552 4th St., East Moline; $90,000.
Douglas, Karin S., Rock Island, to Mung, Thwang S. and Naum, Man S., Moline; 5410 11th Ave. B., Moline; $125,000.
Covered Bridge Properties, Bettendorf, to Bergheger, Jerry and Agnieszka, Rock Island; $196,000.
Brorby, Patricia L., trust, Johnson City, Tenn., to Brorby, John P. and Katherine E., East Moline; $195,000.
Bornhoeft, Linda, estate, Olathe, Kan., to Brown, Sandra K., East Moline; 2943 Archer Drive #22, East Moline; $102,000.
Jessee, Tom, Moline, to Jennings, Ricky, Moline; 2419 27th St., Moline; $203,500.