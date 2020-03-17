Quad-City banks, credit unions alter operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most, if not all, Quad-City banks and credit unions are switching to drive-through services and appointments amid the COIVD-19 pandemic.
R.I.A. Federal Credit Union announced Monday it would make the change effective Tuesday, and most local banks have followed suit. Ascentra Credit Union is suspending its lobby services starting today.
Those seeking to open new accounts, access to retirement/investment services or loan closings, can continue to do so by appointment with their respective bank or credit union.
Institutions associated with the Mississippi Valley Bankers Association, Illinois Quad Cities Chapter of Credit Unions and Iowa Great River Chapter of Credit Unions issued a joint statement about how operations are changing moving forward.
“Community banks and credit unions will continue to provide mobile banking services, ATM access, bill pay services, person-to-person payment services and other electronic/mobile services as usual,” the news release said.
“ … We believe it in the Quad-Cities' best interest to proactively reduce the spread of COIVD-19 following CDC and government recommendations while also caring for the health and safety of our customers and team members.
“It is expected that these service limitations will likely remain in place until social gathering restrictions have been lifted.”
Dale Owen, president and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union, said normally this time of year included in-person appointments related to home buying, but financial institutions were switching gears to help mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus that last week was categorized as a pandemic.
“At the end of the day, the big message with this is that we’re all here to serve the public in a responsible manner,” Owen said.
“When you look at pandemic plans and business continuity plans, we all have things we plan for in these times, and this is all part of that to ensure we’re able to continue to serve the public as we go through this together.”