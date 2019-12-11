Quad-Cities Sports Commission, in some form, to return to improve area sports tourism

A regional sports commission, or something similar, is getting a renewed focus.

Visit Quad-Cities and officials from the Huddle Up Group gathered for a presentation Wednesday in a conference room at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The room was filled up with a few dozen local officials, hotel representatives and other stakeholders.

Jon Schmieder, founder and CEO of the Huddle Up Group, made a presentation about sports tourism that displayed the Quad-Cities' strengths and where improvements can be made. Its work is part of a master tourism plan being crafted by Resonance Consultancy. The company will “format a new plan, a new playbook” for the sports tourism market, according to Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

One of the main takeaways is a renewed local sports commission. It remains to be seen what form that ultimately may take, Herrell said.

The Quad-Cities Sports Commission was founded in 1996 as an offshoot of the convention and visitors bureau, now known as Visit Quad Cities.

Herrell anticipates working with his staff and board of directors to determine how to relaunch it.