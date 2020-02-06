You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Quad-Cities leaders opt for review of Q2030 and talent study; results to come this summer
View Comments
alert

Quad-Cities leaders opt for review of Q2030 and talent study; results to come this summer

{{featured_button_text}}
Q2030 roll-out

The Rev. Dwight Ford attends the Q2030 Regional Action Plan meeting Thursday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

 JEFF COOK, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Quad-Cities leaders are having a third party review the Q2030 regional action plan.

Alchemy Community Transformations, a consulting arm of McClure Engineering Company, has been brought in to conduct the review, which is being coordinated by the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, United Way Quad Cities, Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Community Foundation, a news release said. That analysis of Q2030 began Jan. 28.

Q2030 was launched in 2016 with a goal to have the Q-C recognized globally in 2030 “for growing and attracting talent and businesses, is energized by a diverse and culturally rich community, inspires innovation and embraces lifelong learning,” the news release said.

The reason for the review is to find a possible “refreshed approach” to “accelerate success,” according to the QC Chamber. The analysis, which began Jan. 28, includes input from local entities, such as businesses, government, education and nonprofit leaders.

Results are anticipated to be announced this summer and are being funded by Deere & Company, the Moline Foundation, Regional Development Authority and Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Alchemy will also produce a talent study to review existing resources, identify gaps and make recommendations to build a talent pool to meet current and future needs of regional employers. Deere is financially supporting that effort, and its results will also be released this summer.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News