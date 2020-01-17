Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show returning to Rock Island Jan. 19-21. More large equipment will be on display

Farmers will be able to escape the cold to check out equipment for sale when the annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show returns Sunday.
The 29th installment of the event will open at 10 a.m. Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave. in Rock Island. Admission and parking are both free. The show will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Dick Sherman, who runs the annual event, said more large equipment appears to be in stock for this year’s show.
“We normally have smaller booths. ... I think that’s a sign of the economy. They have it and they are looking to sell it, or they think it’s about to break loose and they got stuff to sell,” Sherman said.
The show comes just days after U.S. and China officials signed Phase 1 of a trade agreement between the international trading partners. Sherman said he thinks that agreement, which is just the first part of an overall trade deal still to be iron out, could lead to a strong show this year.
“I feel that timing is going to be good,” he said.
One of the large pieces of equipment that will be on display is the “biggest piece we’ve ever had,” a Rogue VT soil master, which made it through the 18-foot-wide doors of the expo center by mere inches, Sherman said.
He said annual attendance at the show hovers around 12,000, and traffic is the heaviest on Sunday, when families come out.