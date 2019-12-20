You are the owner of this article.
Professional Disc Golf tourney coming to Quad-Cities in September 2021
Aaron Olson of Marion, IA., throws his second shot on the ninth hole, Sunday, April 22, 2018, during the Iron Lion’s disc golf tournament called The Rumble Presented by Discraft held at West Lake Park in Davenport.

 John Schultz

Professional disc golfers will once again swarm the Quad-Cities in 2021.

Visit Quad-Cities announced Thursday the Q-C will host the 2021 Professional Disc Golf Association’s Tim Selinske United States Masters Championships from Sept. 16-19, 2021.

The PDGA Major events “offer communities the chance to host an international sporting event, draw attention to the area, and generate a positive local economic impact,” a news release said.

Chase Roberts, of Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply in Moline, will serve on the local organizing committee. He said in a news release this is the third PDGA Major hosted in the Quad-Cities.

“Professional Disc Golf is one of the fastest growing sports and the Q-C’s opportunity to connect with the PDGA’s 120,000 members in 54 countries is valuable for our story, brand, and people attraction strategy,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, in a news release.

“The ability to activate our city and county parks for multiple days is important for our destination as will be the privilege to welcome the hundreds of athletes, their families, and PDGA spectators to the Quad-Cities.”

Disc golfers will compete at Camden I and II, Middle Park, Eastern, Devils Glen, Richmond Hill, West Lake, and Mississippi Park in Hampton. The Quad-Cities also hosted the 2017 Am Worlds for disc golfers.

