Primary bus, paratransit services in Quad-Cities to waive fares during COVID-19 pandemic

Fare collection is being waived until further notice for fixed route and paratransit buses in Rock Island County, Davenport and Bettendorf.
According to a Tuesday joint news release, the three operators are following federal health recommendations on social distancing.
“We recommend people avoid unnecessary travel and stay home when sick. We recognize that people still need to get to work, social services and grocery stores,” the news release said.
“The elimination of paper tickets, transfers and cash will eliminate additional contact between operators and passengers. This will also allow for parents to utilize fixed route to access school meal distribution sites while schools are not in session.”