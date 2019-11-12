ROCK ISLAND – About half the questions posed at a public forum on recreational marijuana Tuesday had the same answer — that local officials, much like their counterparts across the Land of Lincoln, are waiting further guidance from state legislators in Springfield, or ultimately a court ruling, on many legal weed questions.
The Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St., hosted a panel, which answered questions from the crowd, during Tuesday night’s “The Pot Panel: Cannabis Legalization in Illinois.” The forum is happening as entities across the state are still preparing for adults, ages 21 and up, to be able to possess and buy up to an ounce of marijuana flower starting Jan. 1.
The panelists included Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson and Rock Island police Lt. Larry Hufford as well as an attorney and two human resource representatives. Also present Tuesday night was Miles Brainard, Rock Island’s planning and redevelopment administrator.
The robust questioning from the audience began at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and lasted until 7 p.m. Queries from the crowd included questions on criminal record expungements, employer drug testing, driving under the influence of drugs, and traffic stops with law enforcement when a cannabis odor is detected after Jan. 1.
“If you drive and if you smell like cannabis or there is a smell of cannabis, your car will be searched,” Hufford said of traffic stops.
“If you’re under the influence and driving, it’s illegal,” Gustafson said about a DUI question.
Some said state legislators, who are participating in a veto session this week, could address gray areas in the law before Jan. 1, but the panel made clear Tuesday night that no one should expect that to occur.
“I think what we have right now is what we will have Jan. 1. Maybe some minor tweaks,” Villarreal said.
Matt Pappas, an attorney with Pappas O’Connor, said workers should still expect to be drug tested.
“The problem is really going to be if you test positive, you test positive,” he said. “As an employer, if you test positive then you’re under the influence.”
Pappas further said, “This law was basically enacted for the tax benefits and wasn’t thought through.”
The most active participant Tuesday night was Rock Island resident Anthony Jenkins, 44.
After Tuesday night’s event, he said he hopes that there is more participation from community residents in forums like the one at the library before Jan. 1. But he is also hopeful about what legal weed could mean for his hometown.
“This could mean a renaissance in Rock Island,” he said.
He also pointed to many parts of the law, some of which were topics asked about by him Tuesday night, that have yet to be addressed.
“That gray area is going to cost a lot of people their freedoms,” he said.