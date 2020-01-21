Nature's Treatment of Illinois Facebook page shut down, but recreational sales continue

MILAN — Nature's Treatment of Illinois is working to re-establish its Facebook page after the social media platform took down the Milan cannabis dispensary's page.
Shannon Ballegeer, NTI's manager, said Facebook shut down the page a few days ago for "illegal activity."
"Since cannabis is still a federally illegal drug, our page was deleted because of the advertisement of cannabis sales. We're working with QC Total Tech to restore the page, by filing an appeal with Facebook. Once we get the page back up and running, we will have to monitor it closely to make sure that prices are not displayed," Ballegeer said.
"We're working on more updates for our website to provide a better line of communication, as well as utilizing our Galesburg (Facebook) page to answer questions."
Ballegeer said she had heard of other groups being shut down.
"We were surprised because we do our best to avoid advertising prices and specific products. With the heavy traffic to our page since legalization, that could have had a lot to do with it," she said.
NTI has posted daily updates with expected wait times with a link to its recreational menu on its website, but the comment section would often include prices or specific products mentioned by area residents.
NTI has continued to offer recreational products, except for flower, while there is a limited supply statewide in the first weeks of the new market.
Existing medical patients, who use a separate dispensary in a shared building with the recreational side, have given positive feedback such as having the dispensary and waiting rooms be separate, Ballegeer said.
"They don't have to wait in long lines that the adult purchasers are having to wait in," she said.