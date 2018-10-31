MOLINE — On Nov. 1, Pound and Inch Fabric and Sewing Store will open at its new location, 1316 4th Ave., Moline.
At 2901 16th St., Moline, since Dec. 15, 2014, the new location features a dedicated classroom and sewing machine repair studio along with a complete line of new PFAFF sewing machines and "new to you" fabric, books and patterns.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Formerly-owned fabric is purchased by weight; sellers may receive cash or store credit. Once purchased, the fabric is measured and sold by the inch.
Classed will be offered at the new location. Sewing machine service is available for PFAFF brand machines; warranty service and limited machine repairs are also available.
“Pound and Inch fills a market for those priced out of retail quilting stores by offering its fabric at a lower price point and also offers a place for those quilters to sell fabric they no longer wish to keep," said store owner Valerie Baker. "By selling fabric to Pound and Inch, new fabric may be purchased — so it’s a win-win."
For more details, call 309-428-8189 or visit Pound and Inch's Facebook page or its website, poundandinch.com.
Baker is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves andAssistant Chief of Nutrition Care at the Veterans Hospital in Iowa Cit. The store offers military discounts as well as discounts to quilt guild members.