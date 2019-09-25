MOLINE — Moline Municipal Credit Union will host its annual Member Appreciation Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the parking lot of co-host Service Plus Credit Union, 2110 53rd St.
“SPCU allows us to maintain a branch location in their office, helping us serve MMCU members from a second site,” Connie Adkison, MMCU president/CEO, said in a press release.
The event will include kids' activities and a lunch of hot dogs, brats, chips and beverages.
The credit unions also will be conducting their annual “shred day.” Members are encouraged to bring in out-of-date documents for shredding.