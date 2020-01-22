Mo Hyder selected as new chairman of Visit Quad Cities board

Forty-eight percent of Quad-City residents brag about being from the QCA yet 83% said they were proud to call themselves Quad-Citizens, community survey results found.

“There’s almost a contrast there of people being proud and enjoying the place they live in, but for some reason they don’t have this mindset that a lot of people outside of the destination believe that the Quad-Cities is a good place that outsiders would want to come and experience it for themselves,” McCaul said.