Milan dispensary NTI runs out of adult-use cannabis products; to be restocked Thursday

For the first time, Milan-based Nature's Treatment of Illinois has run out of recreational marijuana products as of about mid-day Tuesday.
But supplies are expected to be restocked for sales to occur Thursday, said Shannon Ballegeer, manager at NTI. She further said supplies were low at the end of business Monday, with only topicals, such as lotion that can be rubbed into a person's skin for use, remaining for sale as business opened Tuesday.
"It's been very difficult to restock with the cultivators having such little availability. We're still ordering the maximum available," Ballegeer said Tuesday afternoon.
Adult-use cannabis sales kicked off to much fanfare at 6 a.m. Jan. 1 as the Milan dispensary has navigated through limited statewide supplies, including the lack of flower, or marijuana that can be smoked.
You have free articles remaining.
"We're hearing that recreational flower may be available around March or April, but nothing set in stone yet. Most of the cultivators finished their expansions in January, so it makes sense that they will have more product available in the spring," Ballegeer said.
In addition to supply constraints, NTI has had to deal with some technology issues such as Facebook's decision to shut down the dispensary's social media page on Facebook. The company stated it was due to illegal activity, as marijuana remains federally illegal.
A new Facebook page was launched Jan. 30 under Nature's Treatment of Illinois. A pinned post to the page asks social media users to be mindful after the first page was "removed permanently."
"Please bare in mind that because of the loss of our original page, we will be very strict on what is allowed in the comments here so that we do not lose a very valuable tool to communicate with our patients and public," NTI's Facebook policy states.
010220-qct-qca-weed-026a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-035a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-003a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-040a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-037a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-008a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-029a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-021a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-030a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-016a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-036a.JPG
010220-qct-qca-weed-013a.JPG
Countdown to Legalization: Read our stories ahead of marijuana legalization in Illinois
Countdown to Legalization is a week-long series about the upcoming legalization of marijuana in Illinois. Each day leading up to Jan. 1, we'll publish a different perspective of legalization, including college campuses, public housing and law enforcement.
Here's everything we've published so far:
Quad-Citians have plenty of questions ahead of the Jan. 1 legalization of recreational cannabis in Illinois. Here are some frequently asked on…
The list of lies is a buzzkill.
Countdown to Legalization: WIU only local college exploring cannabis curriculum, college enforcement unlikely to change
Western Illinois University is the only college or university with a Quad-Cities presence that is exploring having some sort of cannabis curriculum.
Countdown to Legalization: Muscatine couple's glassblowing passion well-timed for Illinois' legalization of marijuana
The couple knew the risk.
Players in Iowa’s tightly-controlled medical marijuana market are looking, some with longing, at Illinois’ new recreational marijuana market, …
While Quad-City law enforcement prepares for marijuana legalization in Illinois, some aspects remain unclear
Just before 10 a.m. on July 20, 2014, Floyd County resident Erik Childs was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy after he crossed a center line w…
Marijuana is officially legal in Illinois tomorrow. Which cities in Illinois will allow dispensaries to set up shop?
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this year legalized recreational marijuana, effective Jan. 1. That made Illinois the 11th state to allow t…
Countdown to Legalization: Where do Democratic presidential candidates stand on marijuana legalization?
Most of the poll-leading Democrats running for president have said they support the nationwide legalization of marijuana for recreational use.
As Quad-Citians settle into the legal recreational marijuana market in Illinois, new faces — and some who have been in the Quad-Cities for yea…
Countdown to Legalization Q&A with the Dispatch/Argus. Your hosts are Alex Valentine, enterprise editor; and Robert Connelly, reporter. 20…