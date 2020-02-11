You are the owner of this article.
Milan dispensary NTI runs out of adult-use cannabis products; to be restocked Thursday
Milan dispensary NTI runs out of adult-use cannabis products; to be restocked Thursday

010220-qct-qca-weed-054a.jpg

A guests leaves after making a purchase at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in Milan. Today was the first day recreational cannabis sales in Illinois.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/

For the first time, Milan-based Nature's Treatment of Illinois has run out of recreational marijuana products as of about mid-day Tuesday.

But supplies are expected to be restocked for sales to occur Thursday, said Shannon Ballegeer, manager at NTI. She further said supplies were low at the end of business Monday, with only topicals, such as lotion that can be rubbed into a person's skin for use, remaining for sale as business opened Tuesday.

"It's been very difficult to restock with the cultivators having such little availability. We're still ordering the maximum available," Ballegeer said Tuesday afternoon.

Adult-use cannabis sales kicked off to much fanfare at 6 a.m. Jan. 1 as the Milan dispensary has navigated through limited statewide supplies, including the lack of flower, or marijuana that can be smoked.

"We're hearing that recreational flower may be available around March or April, but nothing set in stone yet. Most of the cultivators finished their expansions in January, so it makes sense that they will have more product available in the spring," Ballegeer said.

In addition to supply constraints, NTI has had to deal with some technology issues such as Facebook's decision to shut down the dispensary's social media page on Facebook. The company stated it was due to illegal activity, as marijuana remains federally illegal.

A new Facebook page was launched Jan. 30 under Nature's Treatment of Illinois. A pinned post to the page asks social media users to be mindful after the first page was "removed permanently."

"Please bare in mind that because of the loss of our original page, we will be very strict on what is allowed in the comments here so that we do not lose a very valuable tool to communicate with our patients and public," NTI's Facebook policy states.

