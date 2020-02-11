Milan dispensary NTI runs out of adult-use cannabis products; to be restocked Thursday

For the first time, Milan-based Nature's Treatment of Illinois has run out of recreational marijuana products as of about mid-day Tuesday.

But supplies are expected to be restocked for sales to occur Thursday, said Shannon Ballegeer, manager at NTI. She further said supplies were low at the end of business Monday, with only topicals, such as lotion that can be rubbed into a person's skin for use, remaining for sale as business opened Tuesday.

"It's been very difficult to restock with the cultivators having such little availability. We're still ordering the maximum available," Ballegeer said Tuesday afternoon.

Adult-use cannabis sales kicked off to much fanfare at 6 a.m. Jan. 1 as the Milan dispensary has navigated through limited statewide supplies, including the lack of flower, or marijuana that can be smoked.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We're hearing that recreational flower may be available around March or April, but nothing set in stone yet. Most of the cultivators finished their expansions in January, so it makes sense that they will have more product available in the spring," Ballegeer said.