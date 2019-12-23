McAlister's Deli to open new Moline location Thursday morning

McAlister’s Deli is providing a belated Christmas present as it opens its doors in Moline Thursday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The eatery will open at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at 3929 41st Avenue Drive in Moline. McAlister’s is known for handcrafted sandwiches, baked potatoes and sweet tea.

A punch-card for one free tea a week for a year, will be given to the first 100 guests in line before the doors open Thursday morning, a news release said. Area nurses, teachers, firefighters, police officers, first responders and military personnel also can show their ID or badge and receive a free dine-in meal.

McAlister’s Deli will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Orders can be placed online or through McAlister’s app for pick-up, and there is a dedicated pickup window for on-the-go orders, a news release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.