MARK-TO-MARKET: Understanding the COVID-19 market chaos

Without question, the COVID-19 virus has shaken investor confidence. Simply saying “don’t panic” — though sound advice — does not always calm frayed nerves. Instead, let’s find comfort in historical data.

In the 94 years from 1926 to 2019, the S&P 500 stock index has had 11 bear markets — large, sustained declines in stock market prices. These 11 sell-offs have ranged in duration from three months to 2.8 years. Now, we don’t know how many days, weeks or months this current bear market will last. But over the past 94 years, after every single bear market, the stock market has rebounded and surged to new all-time highs.

Yes, the word “patience” may seem anecdotal. But that’s what will be needed to make it through this COVID-19 stock market sell-off.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.