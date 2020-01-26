MARK-TO-MARKET: Retail industry ends 2019 with final surge

Fortunately, this four-month pullback in retail sales was short-lived. In March, retail sales quickly rebounded and posted stellar gains in nine of the next 10 months.

The December report also provides an affirmation to the recent November-December retail holiday shopping season. First, some history. In the retail holiday shopping season of 2018, there was an initial surge in retail sales during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping days. Unfortunately, retail sales quickly tapered off in December. This conveyed to the financial markets that yes, consumers were willing to spend their money, but only on heavily discounted goods and services. And for retailers, there’s not a lot of profit to be made when the bulk of your sales comes from these heavily discounted shopping days. But the latest December Retail Sales report conveys that this year, that strength in consumer spending did carry into December and the rest of the holiday shopping season.

As the economy begins a new year, retailers will be looking to build off this steady pattern of sales growth. Unemployment is at a 50-year low, job hiring is robust and wage growth is strong. Perhaps most important, consumer confidence remains high. Hopefully, in 2020, that optimism will continue to be converted to sales at America’s retail check-out counters.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.