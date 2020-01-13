New downtown Bettendorf office building coming into focus

The new office building will span four floors and 66,000 square feet with commercial and retail space on the ground floor and three floors of Class A office above.

The new project will be owned and developed by Focus Development, launched by Koellner and business partner Ben Logsdon. It will be built by Build to Suit, which Koellner and Logsdon sold off a year ago to a group of employees. Koellner said he now is a Build to Suit employee and handles sales while doing development projects under Focus Development.

"As soon as The Bridges took hold and we were designing it in earnest, we began to look at the block to the north and talking to the city about it," he recalled.

'Bullish on downtown'

To advance the major downtown redevelopment, Koellner said they assembled 12 parcels owned by nine property owners.

"We're bullish on downtown between the convenient location and the exposure off the bridge, it's going to be really fantastic," he said.

Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf's economic development director, said the project will add another $8 million to $10 million in new investment within the city's downtown urban renewal area.