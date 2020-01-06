Milan dispensary has had more than 2,800 recreational marijuana transactions

There have been 2,800 recreational marijuana transactions and counting in Milan.
That total was provided by Shannon Ballegeer, manager at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois, as of about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the fifth day of adult-use cannabis sales at the store. NTI was closed Sunday.
Recreational marijuana sales began at NTI at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, as Illinois residents 21 years old or older can legally purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis flower or five grams of cannabis concentrate and cannabis-infused products up to 500 milligrams of THC. Non-Illinois residents can possess half of those amounts.
Tickets have continued to be distributed to customers with wait times being about two hours each day. Parking is limited at NTI as half of the lot is dedicated to medical patients, who have their own dispensary and separate entrance and exit than the recreational side.
You have free articles remaining.
Supplies began limited, with no cannabis flower to smoke, as customers could choose between concentrated forms of THC, the psychoactive ingredient of cannabis that produces a sense of euphoria, or a high, in users; edibles, food products that have been infused with THC; and cartridges for vaping devices. As of about 1:30 p.m. Monday, edibles were still in stock at NTI.
The Milan dispensary has a running list of what is in stock for recreational users available online for potential customers to check out before driving to the village. A limit on two edible items per customer was lifted by NTI before sales began Monday morning.
“We have plenty of edibles in stock, but everything else is running very low,” Ballegeer said Monday afternoon. “I think we would have had longer wait times and more transactions if flower had been available.”
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Monday that statewide sales, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 5, totaled about $10.8 million with 271,169 transactions. The first day included about $3.17 million in sales and about 77,000 transactions.
The state entity also announced Monday that more than 700 applicants submitted applications for almost 4,000 licenses for the dispensary window that closed Jan. 2. An additional 75 dispensary licenses will be awarded from that pool, including one for the area of Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.