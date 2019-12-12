Lee Enterprises revenue down, but company sees growth in digital revenue and subscriptions

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a provider of local news and information and a major platform for advertising in 50 markets, reported Thursday revenues were down about $31 million in fiscal year 2019.
Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus and the Muscatine Journal, reported total revenue of $509.9 million in fiscal year 2019, which ended Sept. 29, compared to $544 million in the prior year.
For the fourth quarter, total revenues fell 8.2%, from $139.7 million in fiscal year 2018 to $123.7 million in 2019.
But the media organization continues to grow its digital presence, reporting total digital revenue was $144.6 million for the year, an increase of 4.3%. In its fourth quarter, total digital revenue was $36.2 million, which represented 29.3% of operating income, a news release said.
And while subscription revenue decreased 4.6% in the quarter, digital-only subscribers increased 79.1% and now total 91,000.
“Digital advertising revenue comprised more than 40% of our total advertising revenue in the fourth quarter, and print advertising accounted for less than 30% of our total operating revenue,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of Lee, in a news release.
In an earnings call Thursday morning, Mowbray said Lee officials are “pleased with the continued digital transformation in 2019” and that “digital advertising now represents 40% of all advertising.”
Tim Millage, Lee’s vice president and CFO and treasurer, said Thursday the Davenport-based organization continues to transform its business models and reduce legacy cost structures, including a 9.7% reduction in compensation due to employee reductions.
Lee’s debt continues to be reduced, with $41.2 million being paid off in fiscal year 2019. Another approach is Lee’s “excess real estate for sale” that could see some properties sold in the next six to nine months, Millage said during Thursday’s call.
Further, he said nine additional Lee properties will be evaluated for sale.
Quad-City Times