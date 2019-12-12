Lee Enterprises revenue down, but company sees growth in digital revenue and subscriptions

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a provider of local news and information and a major platform for advertising in 50 markets, reported Thursday revenues were down about $31 million in fiscal year 2019.

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus and the Muscatine Journal, reported total revenue of $509.9 million in fiscal year 2019, which ended Sept. 29, compared to $544 million in the prior year.

For the fourth quarter, total revenues fell 8.2%, from $139.7 million in fiscal year 2018 to $123.7 million in 2019.

But the media organization continues to grow its digital presence, reporting total digital revenue was $144.6 million for the year, an increase of 4.3%. In its fourth quarter, total digital revenue was $36.2 million, which represented 29.3% of operating income, a news release said.

And while subscription revenue decreased 4.6% in the quarter, digital-only subscribers increased 79.1% and now total 91,000.

“Digital advertising revenue comprised more than 40% of our total advertising revenue in the fourth quarter, and print advertising accounted for less than 30% of our total operating revenue,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of Lee, in a news release.