Lee Enterprises releases first-quarter earnings

Lee Enterprises, the Davenport-based news media organization, is experiencing digital growth while bringing in $5.7 million in net income for its first quarter.
Lee, the parent company of the Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal, announced its earnings Thursday morning for the quarter that ended Dec. 29, 2019. Lee did not host an earnings conference call Thursday, as it held a call last week when it announced the acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspapers. Lee had managed those newspapers for more than a year.
That acquisition occurred during the company’s second quarter, and did not affect Lee’s first-quarter financials. But it allowed Lee to restructure its debt, which is now exclusively held by Berkshire Hathaway.
Lee officials declined to comment on recent disclosures that two entities now hold at least 12% of Lee’s shares. Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC, purchased on Dec. 31 about 4.35 million shares, or 7.4% of the company's available stock, in an SEC filing dated Jan. 23; the other, made by MNG Enterprises Inc. which is the business name for Alden Global Capital, was made the same day the Berkshire Hathaway deal was announced and included a purchase of 3.4 million shares for 5.9% of the company's available stock, according to SEC filings.
You have free articles remaining.
Alden, which owns several newspapers across the country and has recently increased its ownership stake in Tribune newspapers, such as the Chicago Tribune, wrote in its SEC filing that it intends to "engage in discussions with management and/or the (Lee's) Board of Directors about certain operational and strategic matters, including, but not limited to the recently announced acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspaper operations and matters pertaining to" Lee's upcoming annual meeting later this month, documents stated.
Total revenue for the first quarter was $122.3 million, compared to $136.2 million during the previous first quarter.
Lee had total digital revenue of $37.2 million in the first quarter, or 30.4% of operating revenue. That revenue increased by 5.1% compared to last year's first quarter and represents 39.5% of total advertising revenue. And while digital-only subscriptions climbed to 105,000, subscription revenue “was off-trend,” a news release said.
Kevin Mowbray, Lee’s president and CEO, said in a news release that progress was made in digital operations while there is “continued weakness in print subscriptions.”
“We are pleased with the ongoing growth of digital-only subscribers, the performance of our management agreement with BH Media Group, and substantial revenue growth at TownNews,” a company owned by Lee, Mowbray said.
“While our total subscription results have been better than industry peers over a sustained period … we had a challenging quarter due to lower print units and timing of strategic pricing actions. We remain committed to driving audience growth and engagement by delivering valuable, local, original news and information to consumers in our markets.”