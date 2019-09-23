Slagle Foods, the only full-service grocer in LeClaire, is closing its store as its owner eyes retirement.
Paul Slagle, who owns the store with his wife Lynda Slagle, announced the closing to his employees Monday morning. Their store in northwest Davenport is not effected, he said.
"The time is right and it's a first step toward retirement," he said in an interview with the Quad-Cities Times. "It's been a great run. The people of LeClaire have been fantastic and we really have enjoyed being out there."
Slagle's parents, Harold and Sue Slagle, founded the store in 1965 in downtown LeClaire about three years after they opened their first store in Davenport. It built its current location at 1301 Eagle Ridge Road in 1993.
At one point, the family operated five locations across the Quad-City region and in Morrison, Ill.
Paul Slagle, 64, has worked in the family business the past 40 years, said the closing will impact about 15 employees.
The Subway restaurant, located in the grocery store, also will close.
After his father's death in November 2012, the younger Slagle bought his brother out of the LeClaire store. He already had owned the Davenport store for a few years.
"It's just time," he said, adding he plans to operate the Davenport store a few more years. "We're taking this opportunity to move ahead to the next phase of our life. I've made noises (about retiring) for a couple years. I'm not going to be doing this when I'm 100."
Slagle Foods will immediately begin a closing sale.
"We thank the people of LeClaire for supporting us all these years," Slagle said.