LeClaire Council takes first step toward increasing convenience store sizes in the city

LeClaire City Council made a first move to allow convenience stores to be up to 6,500 square feet, despite public protest.
On Monday, the council voted 4-0 to approve the first reading of an ordinance amending the maximum space of a convenience store from 5,000 square feet to 6,500 square feet.
During the public hearing, several residents accused the council of making the change to accommodate a planned Kwik Star at Cody Road and Eagle Ridge.
"When we moved to LeClaire, we bought the property that we bought because we loved the view and the serenity of that location," resident Dennis Coots said. He is part of a lawsuit against the city by a group of homeowners that began in 2018, when the city had approved a revision of the city's comprehensive plan and rezoned a 3.3 acre property to high-density commercial from its former low-density residential zoning. "We're not opposed to a Kwik Star, but we are extremely opposed to the location of it."
"My concern here is do the adult thing. Adults devise a plan and follow it, children do what feel good," said resident Jeff Rose, also a party to the lawsuit. He criticized a Dec. 26 Planning and Zoning meeting about the ordinance, saying the city needed to go through its processes, not rush something through. "Things just don't seem right when the city's making decisions like that."
Mayor Ray Allen asked how the increase would affect Rose and others against Kwik Star.
"More traffic coming through there, more people coming through there. More lights, more parking spaces that are required, all those other things," Rose said. "It's larger, and at what point does it stop?"
Resident Jim Savory said the development would have an impact on his home life.
You have free articles remaining.
"When I sit down on my deck, I will overlook the entire Kwik Star property. I am very concerned not only with the 5,000, I'm concerned about the effect that it will have when we want to sit outside and grill or sit outside and have a cocktail," he said.
After the meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Gerard said the ordinance change would bring more balance between residential and commercial properties.
"Right now we're heavily reliant on our residential tax base, and it's part of the economic development plan to continue to look for that," he said. "Convenience stores are part of that, and clearly the model for convenience stores has changed in the past few years."
Gerard said the change was a small step intended to become competitive with the development of convenience stores, which has trended larger.
In other business
The council voted 3-1 at its meeting January 20 to approve a letter asking Iowa Department of Transportation not to increase speed in four areas in the city.
IDOT wants to increase speed from 45 to 50 mph along Cody Road in the vicinity of Woodland Drive, Sycamore Drive, the I-80 westbound ramp and Riverview Heights.
The letter cites concerns, including a major roadway project on Sycamore Drive underway in response to housing growth in the area, the addition of the Kwik Star and a multi-use trail planned for the south side of Cody Road.
Councilor John Smith voted against the letter, saying that he did not want to completely reject the proposal.