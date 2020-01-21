LeClaire Council takes first step toward increasing convenience store sizes in the city

Mayor Ray Allen asked how the increase would affect Rose and others against Kwik Star.

"More traffic coming through there, more people coming through there. More lights, more parking spaces that are required, all those other things," Rose said. "It's larger, and at what point does it stop?"

Resident Jim Savory said the development would have an impact on his home life.

"When I sit down on my deck, I will overlook the entire Kwik Star property. I am very concerned not only with the 5,000, I'm concerned about the effect that it will have when we want to sit outside and grill or sit outside and have a cocktail," he said.

After the meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Gerard said the ordinance change would bring more balance between residential and commercial properties.

"Right now we're heavily reliant on our residential tax base, and it's part of the economic development plan to continue to look for that," he said. "Convenience stores are part of that, and clearly the model for convenience stores has changed in the past few years."

Gerard said the change was a small step intended to become competitive with the development of convenience stores, which has trended larger.