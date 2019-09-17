With most of Iowa’s crops going in the ground about two months late last spring because of excessive rains, among farmers' main worries about the upcoming harvest is whether the crops will mature before the year's first hard freeze.
Of course, that is not the only concern farmers have. Virgil Schmitt, Iowa State University field agronomist, said there will be plenty of harvest challenges, including scattered harvest dates caused by scattered dates of planting. It’s also likely there will be wetter-than-normal corn at harvest, which may result in poor quality and require more drying than normal or more moisture discounts. It might also make storing the grains more difficult.
“With all the rain delays and all that, it has been a real challenge for everyone to get things done,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt covers fields in Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Jackson, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties.
A few drying days are needed for corn, said DeAnne Bloomberg, the Illinois Farm Bureau’s director of issue management.
“We just haven’t had that many drying days (hot and dry weather),” she said. “We need drying days.
“Harvest conditions are anticipated to be late due to the planting conditions last spring. But our latest weather has not provided ideal drying conditions.”
But Mike Paustian, a Walcott corn and soybean farmer and president-elect of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, sees recent rainy weather as a positive.
“Rain right now it is helpful,” he said. “The crop still has a lot of life in it. The water we are getting, the crop can make use of that and help boost yields a little bit.”
For now, a reasonable amount of rain is fine, he said.
“Once we get a few weeks down the road and closer to harvest, hopefully we are going to have perhaps some dryer weather,” Paustian added. “When it is time to go, everybody is going to want to get going and get harvesting done in a timely manner. So it will be better if it’s a little bit dryer then.”
Regardless, recent rainy weather won’t affect the harvest all that much. It was going to be late already.
Still, concerns weigh heavy on farmers' minds. Schmitt said cooler weather could cause the kernel size to be off, decreasing potential yields. He said if the area sees “Goldilocks” weather (daytime temperatures in the low 80s and nighttime temperatures in the 60s) for the remainder of the year the USDA projections of average kernel size may prove correct.
Bloomberg said she’s aware of some harvesting starting in southern Illinois, but it will be a long harvesting period in Illinois and the Quad-Cities region.
“We believe it will be a constantly rolling harvest, with it mostly getting going in October and lasting well into December,” Bloomberg said, noting it’s normally wrapping up around Thanksgiving.
Paustian agrees with Bloomberg on the late harvest.
“Right now, it’s definitely going to be a late harvest,” Paustian said. “There’s no getting around that things got planted late. For the corn, it’s going to need a little bit more time to get to maturity and be harvested.
“We are fortunate that we have had a string of unseasonably warm weather right now because those heat units are helping the crop move to maturity. We are playing catch-up there, and it’s nice to have a little rain, and that’s all good to help the corn make it to the finish line. But in a few more weeks here, we will start getting closer to harvest and then we will want it to stay a little dryer so we can get into the fields in a timely fashion.”
Schmitt reports about 40 percent of this year’s harvest was planted in the last week of May and another 40 percent in the first week of June. Herbicide applications were not timely, Schmitt said, causing a lot of weed management problems. Traditionally, planting occurs in April. This year a small amount was planted in April but most was done in May and June. The April corn is right on schedule.
“Right now our crops are way behind where they should be at this time of year,” he said. “It’s been a struggle.”
As it is, between tariffs, flooding and weather that filled fields with water, delaying planting in the spring, it’s been a challenging year for farmers.
“These are incredibly uncertain times for farmers,” Bloomberg said. Besides focusing on the upcoming harvest, farmers are also concerned with getting the bills paid and marketing a crop while also planning for next year, she said. “So, yes, there’s a lot of balls in the air.”
Between tariffs and reduced demand for ethanol stemming from the EPA granting waivers protecting small refineries from national ethanol requirements, demand for the crops has also been a concern.
Subsidies, also known as market facilitative payments or trade aid, have helped lessen the financial hit, Bloomberg said.
“It hasn’t made them whole, but it has definitely helped fill part of the gap,” Bloomberg said. “We have risk management tools and have the support of the USDA behind us. Without those measures in place, it would be a completely different environment and you would be looking at very concerning times.”
Yields this year are still dependent on what happens to the later-planted crops. Schmitt said the crops are not as far toward maturing as they should be this time of year, and while the area has been experiencing summer weather, he is concerned an early frost could hit before the plants are ready to come out of the ground. Especially for the corn, that would put an early end to the crop's development, he said.
He remains optimistic the crops will mature before the first frost, but there are concerns about the need for in-field drying of the corn crop. Failure to dry in the field could force a lot of artificial drying, raising concerns about the area’s capacity to handle the crop.
Another concern is the marketability of the crop. He said if the crop terminates early, the area could be looking at some low quality grain, complete with its own storage problems.
It’s been a challenging year, agreed Paustian, before quickly adding, “but there have been opportunities. Farmers are really having to learn how to manage the volatility.
“There have been rallies where the prices have been good on rumors of a good trade deal, things like that, … or speculation around the size of the crop,” he said. “All of those have created opportunities to lock in break-even (prices) or even some profit in some cases if producers were able to take advantage of it.
“There’s been opportunities but they have been very brief, so producers have had to be a little savvier with their marketing to be able to lock some of those in.”
Harvest may be broken up for many farmers who were able to partially plant their fields before the rains came again to stop progress. Harvesting of early corn may begin as soon as late September.