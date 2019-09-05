Recreational marijuana was legalized in Illinois when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law June 25, making it the 11th state to make pot legal. The legislation takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020 and will allow anyone 21 and older to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis or 500 milligrams of THC in products, including edibles.
We reported in the Summer edition of Insight that employers across the Quad-Cities were scrambling to determine whether to change their drug testing policies in light of Illinois' impending legalization.
Since then ... Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider said he has not heard opposition from county leaders about having marijuana retailers in the county, despite some Illinois cities banning them.
Snider said the next step will be to pass a resolution allowing the county to collect taxes on the sales of recreational pot. The resolution will be brought before the county finance committee Sept. 10 before moving on to the county board committee of the whole.
"Municipalities can tax up 3 percent on sales revenue," Snider said. "Counties can impose a 0.75 percent tax on marijuana dispensaries located in incorporated cities within county limits."
Snider said Rock Island County will include language in its resolution stating if dispensaries are located in unincorporated parts of the county, they can be taxed 3.75 percent by the county.
"All sales go to the state and they collect it for us," Snider said. "No one is putting themselves out there in terms of how much will be collected. We are not budgeting anything extra for 2020 because we are uncertain."
Snider said the only dispensary that will be open for recreational sales Jan. 1 will be the only one currently in the county, Nature's Treatment, 973 Tech Drive, Milan.
"I don't see one being on every corner," Snider said. "And local cities are working out how many feet they should be from churches and schools."
Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said council members passed a resolution last year allowing recreational sales in the city. City officials will hold a study session Monday night to discuss how to move forward with drafting an ordinance and sample zoning regulations.
"Obviously additional revenue will be great," Tweet said. "And it will bring people downtown if they are hungry. I suspect someone will want to open a dispensary in Rock Island and I suspect council members will be open to the idea. It's too early to tell what it will equate to in sales; it's revenue we don't have now."
Other municipalities in the state, however, have taken action to ban recreational dispensaries. Naperville voted Sept. 4 to ban recreational pot sales in the city, as did the village of Morton, located near Peoria.
"Legalizing adult-use cannabis brings an important and overdue change to our state, and it's the right thing to do," Pritzker said in a June statement. "This legislation will clear the cannabis-related records of nonviolent offenders through an efficient combination of automatic expungement, gubernatorial pardon and individual court action."
As Pritzker stated, the new law is expected to clear the records of 800,000 people with criminal records who purchased or possessed 30 grams or less of marijuana.