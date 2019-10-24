Unemployment remains low in the Quad-Cities.
That's according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In September, the unemployment rate in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area was 3.9%.
That’s marginally higher than the rate of 3.8% in August and higher than the state rate of 3.6% for September. But it matched the Q-C's rate in September 2018.
Of Illinois' 14 metropolitan areas, 12 saw lower unemployment rates in September 2019 than in September 2018. Only Rockford, with a September jobless rate of 5.3%, saw an increase.
The Quad-Cities metro area was the only one in Illinois to have the same September unemployment rate as the year before.
The state figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Iowa's Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program did not release data on the Quad-Cities metro area. However, non-adjusted figures show a decrease in Iowa's unemployment rate, to 2.2% statewide, as well as decreases in all six of the studied metro areas, including Iowa City and Dubuque.
The U.S. Labor Department also said that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell by 6,000 last week to 212,000.
In Illinois, the lowest September unemployment rate was in Chicagoland, at 3.2%. In Iowa, the lowest monthly rate was in the Ames area, at 1.5%.
In September, the Quad-Cities metro area had 200 more non-farm jobs than in September 2018, according to the figures.
Still, the local jobless rate varies within the Quad-Cities. Unemployment was generally higher on the Illinois side of the river than on the Iowa side, the data suggest.
The unemployment rate measures people who are out of work and who are actively looking for work.
September jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
- Henry County: 4.5%, down from 4.7% in September 2018.
- Mercer County: 4.4%, the same as the year before.
- Rock Island County: 4.9%, down from 5.2%.
- Galesburg: 5.1%, down from 5.5%.
- Moline: 4.8%, down from 5.1%.
- Rock Island city: 3.5%, down from 4.1%
- Bureau County: 3.8%, down from 4.3%
- Fulton County: 5.3%, down from 5.4%
- Henderson County: 4.3%, the same as the year before.
- Knox County: 4.6%, down from 5.0%
- Stark County: 4.8%, down from 5.0%
- Warren County: 3.7%, down from 4.1%
- Whiteside County: 4.1%, down from 4.3%