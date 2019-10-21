MOLINE — A pair of workshops will be held for Quad-Citians interested in starting a business in Illinois.
The Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University-Quad Cities will hold two workshops next week at the Moline Public Library.
The workshops will focus on the basics of business, including: types of business ownership, licensing and permits, obtaining a tax ID number, bank accounts, insurance, payrolls and record-keeping.
The two workshops will be held on:
- Martes, Octubre 29, 10 a.m.: “Abriendo un Negocio en Illinois” (presentación en español)
- Wednesday, October 30, 10 a.m.: “Starting a Business in Illinois” (presentation in English)
The workshops are free. The Moline Public Library is located at 3210 41st Street, Moline.
Attendees can register at molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/month.