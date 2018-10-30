EAST MOLINE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Hyatt Place/Hyatt House East Moline/Quad Cities on 12th Avenue in East Moline.
An open house for the $80 million nine-story, 233-room hotel is planned 3-6 p.m. following the ceremony. The building is the first completed at the 132-acre development, The Bend on the Mighty Mississippi, at the border of East Moline and Moline.
The 134-room Hyatt Place and 99-room Hyatt House for extended-stay customers will be managed by Olympia Companies, based in Portland, Maine. Ray Stoddard is general manager of the Hyatt Place/Hyatt House.
The pet-friendly hotels offer a mix of room types, including suites with kitchens. Its highlights include a 100-seat main floor lounge and restaurant named 9 Dots Bar & Bites, a ninth floor 80-seat River Room offering a bar and small-plate food, meeting rooms and a pool.
Each room of the hotel offers a view of the Mississippi River, with riverfront access to the Great River Trail for walking, jogging and biking. Boat docks are planned adjacent to the hotel for temporary mooring and the Channel Cat water taxi.
Other plans for the site include a $10 million 72-unit apartment complex, a 2,000-person capacity bandshell, a 350-seat event center, a 9,000-square-foot retail center with six suites and a 2,500-square-foot QC Mart.
Bill Ernst, owner of the QC Mart planned at the corner of 3rd Street and 12th Avenue, has said he also is planning two retail spots of about 2,500 square feet each and a 1,000-square-foot video-gaming area, as well as food- or coffee-related spots for the retail area.