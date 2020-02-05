Heidi Huiskamp Collins honored with 2020 Athena Award, thanks unsung women

Hiedi Huiskamp Collins said she wasn’t accepting her Athena Award for herself. No, Collins accepted the local award Wednesday afternoon on behalf of those like her friend, Mary.
Mary has been taking care of her husband every hour of every day since he survived a stroke seven years ago that left him with paraplegia, Collins said Wednesday. That came after the couple had approached Collins, founder of Huiskamp Collins Investments, years ago to manage their money before the husband's retirement, which happened six months before the stroke.
Collins visited with Mary Tuesday night, helping her with a computer issue and some other things around the home.
“Mary and I shared a good cry and held each other and then went in to see John and I kissed John on the cheek. And I’m accepting this award today on behalf of Mary, because I’ll never be half the woman she is,” Collins said.
“She and all of the other unsung female heroes in our community that are leading our homes, churches and PTAs; those are the women that really humble me and that’s why I do what I do. So thank you to all the Mary’s out there and thank you to all of you.”
Iowa-based Women Lead Change hosted the annual Athena and Male Champion of Change Awards luncheon Wednesday at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
The Quad-Cities Athena Awards were founded 15 years ago by a group of women looking to shine a light on female leaders as a way to elevate the conversation about gender diversity and increase the number of women in leadership, according to Women Lead Change.
Collins won this year's Athena Award after being named an finalist alongside Trish Tague Burnett, executive director of the American Red Cross for the Quad-Cities and west-central Illinois; Renee Gellerman, executive director for United Way of the Quad Cities Area; and Jan Pomjie, business development manager for Lexus of the Quad-Cities and Hearts of Quad Cities.
A video interview of each played before Collins, of Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC, was announced as this year’s award winner. The award was presented by 2019 Athena winner Gwen Tombergs.
Some of the advice doled out by each woman in video interviews was to practice self-care, using vacation days instead of working 80-hour weeks, listening and encouraging others, among other advice.
“One day you will have a 30-year-old daughter who will be a rockstar in the business field, and she will tell you one day all she ever wanted to be was you,” Collins said in her message.
Before the videos, Jim von Maur was awarded the 2020 Male Champion of Change. Von Maur, president and CEO of retailer Von Maur, was the lone nominee for this year’s award.
He said 84% of Von Maur executives are women and 100% of store managers are women.
“Our organization could not have grown without women,” von Maur said.