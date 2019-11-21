CHICAGO – Green Thumb Industries had another major boost in revenue in its quarterly earnings.
On a conference call Wednesday afternoon, GIT’s leadership discussed its third-quarter earnings, which a revenue increase of 52% from the second quarter, $68 million up from $44.7 million in 2019’s second quarter.
The $68 million in revenue for 2019 quarter three is a 296% increase from a year ago, when 2018 third quarter brought in $17.2 million.
This all is happening as GTI’s cultivation center in Rock Island is growing to make room for its recreational marijuana grow. It received its state license in recent weeks for that purpose.
GTI’s products go to retail locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada and Pennsylvania. The company has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets.
“The tidal wave of demand … is about to hit Illinois hard,” said Ben Kovler, CEO and founder of GTI, during Wednesday’s earnings call.
“Supply will tighten across the market as demand inflects and supply takes time to come online. A rule of thumb for supply would be six months to build and six months to grow, so any capacity coming online Jan. 1 or frankly any time in the first half of the year, means the project would have had to start before the (Illinois legislation) was even signed.”
He further said six months is a guide for a new build or addition when factoring in drawings, permitting and construction.
“Maybe if you hustle, you can do it in 90 days, 120 days would be very fast and then you have six months of growing, which you could obviously shave that down a little bit,” he said. “But to be conservative, new supply from day one takes a year to come online in the market and we’ve seen that in many different markets.”
Illinois announced a fifth person had died as of Thursday from a vaping-related illness, which has been linked to the illicit vaping sector. Kovler was asked how the so-called vaping crisis has impacted the legal weed market.
He said patient safety is GTI’s number one priority and pointed to testing and regulations in the legal cannabis marketplace.
“We test all of our hardware, all of the oil in every one of our pens is tested and the ingredients are listed,” he said.
And while this has happened, Kovler said GTI saw consumers “electing alternative methods and often looking for quick consumables so they ended up switching over to pre-rolls and edibles.”