Russell has already had to install some new desks in its new space as the company continues to grow.
The Davenport-based construction, and real estate firm, founded in 1983, highlighted its new corporate headquarters, at 4700 E. 53rd St., in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon that featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The headquarters marks the latest building in the Birchwood Fields Office Park.
Few local officials were present, which was an intentional move by Jim Russell, the CEO and President of the construction company that bears his name, to show that it’s about Russell employees. It appeared the only local officials were representatives of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.
“You all make it happen, all the team members who make Russell what it is,” Russell said to his workers before the ceremonial ribbon was cut with oversized scissors to mark the occasion.
Before the ceremony, Angela Bagby, director of growth with Russell, showed off the new headquarters for the Quad-City business.
The project ended up costing a little more than $5 million, higher than the estimated $4.5 million at the time of the October 2018 ground-breaking, with 22,500 square-feet being at least 80% open space.
Russell’s new headquarters comes as Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, moved in and occupies Russell’s old headquarters, 4600 53rd St. more than 300 yards away from Russell's new office.
Workers are grouped in areas in terms of who they would work with, but some people with more experience are also near less-experienced workers so mentorship can naturally happen. Desks feature standing or sitting options for workers, a mix was on display Tuesday afternoon before the ceremony, and there are collaboration spaces.
Those include casual areas with tall tables with outlets, handy for a quick laptop or phone charge during work, as well as side rooms that can be used for client presentations or team projects. One of those rooms hosts a virtual reality headset that allows clients to go into what designs look like ahead of time to catch potential issues before it gets to the building stage.
“It’s more efficient, and we can eliminate those design clashes," Bagby said.
The new building, which is in the same industrial park as Russell’s former headquarters, is an enhanced version of what Russell had occupied for about 15 years, Russell and Bagby said Tuesday.
“We already had an open, bright, high-ceiling work environment," Russell said. "This is just literally 20% brighter, bigger, more windows, 20% more people and 20% more floor space."
Using “today’s metrics, we’ll use 180 to 200 square-feet per person and 10 years ago, it might have been 300 square-feet per person," Russell continued. "The majority of the office workspace we’re creating as a designer-builder is an open space. It might be 70, 80, 90 percent (open space). I would call this building a 90% open space as there are only five or six people with offices.
“Minimal columns, maximum flexibility. High ceilings allow us to throw footballs and darts and Frisbees. You can stand here and see if Bob is here today and go get them. You don’t need an intercom system; you can just go ‘hey.’”
The move happened several weeks ago, but the ceremony Tuesday afternoon, which featured drinks with clients in the building’s hangout area that hosts draft beer 24/7, marked the occasion and highlights the company’s continuing growth.
“We’ve probably added 18 professionals just this year. That’s a lot,” Russell said. “We’re growing about 25% per year over the last couple years and that will continue into next year for sure and, hopefully, beyond.”