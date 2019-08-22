ATKINSON — Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores opened its doors to customers Thursday at Interstate 80 and State Street and will host a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Atkinson location adds 60 jobs to Henry County and 137 truck and 74 car parking spots.
As part of the grand opening celebration, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the community, which will be divided between Foster Hope Inc. and Sol’s Legacy Ministries.
Tom Love, executive chairman and founder of Love’s, said, “We’re excited to open our 20th store in Illinois and fourth this year. Atkinson is a great location in a heavily traveled corridor, and this store is packed with amenities to accommodate traffic .”
Atkinson Mayor Ken Taber said, “The whole town is excited to see Love’s come in. Even the towns around us are excited and happy for us because that new facility is correcting a piece of property that has been an eyesore for the last eight years. It is the first thing people see when they come into our town off the interstate.”
“The new Love’s at our exit could be an attraction for other businesses wanting to locate here,” Taber said. “It would be nice to see a motel out here because we are not that far from the Quad-Cities.”
The Atkinson location will be open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
It will offer food, including Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Subway; eight diesel bays; seven showers; and laundry facilities.
More information is available at loves.com.