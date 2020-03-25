Feds label Arconic as 'essential critical infrastructure'

Similar to Deere & Co., Arconic is continuing its operations in the Quad-Cities after it was labeled essential critical infrastructure by the federal government last week.

An Arconic spokesman confirmed the company meets the guidelines for essential from the Department of Homeland Security and the state of Illinois.

“As we monitor the rapidly changing development, we are taking significant measures at all of our locations to maintain strict hygiene, increase social distancing and enable employees to work remotely when possible,” Arconic said in a statement earlier this week.

Arconic had already restricted travel to certain areas for its workers as COVID-19 has spread across the U.S., and the world, after being labeled a pandemic earlier this month. That is happening as Arconic is heading toward its April 1 separation, when the aluminum arm of the company will retain the Arconic name while the aerospace segment of the business will become Howmet Aerospace.