Federally recognized port designation in the Quad-Cities takes step forward

The process to get a federally recognized port along the Mississippi River between Keokuk and Dubuque took a step forward this week.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Bob Sinkler, who spent 30 years working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is leading the effort as a volunteer. He and Denise Bulat, executive director of Bi-State Regional Commission, submitted an application Thursday for the designation, including approval from 13 county boards, to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The concept's formal name is the proposed Mississippi River Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois and includes 70 river terminals.
Sinkler and other port advocates say the designation would: Open up millions in federal funding, even for private companies; lead to more private investments by companies looking to ship goods on the river; and protect vital funding for the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
At the very least, designation of a Top 100 port would help in competing for federal funds for infrastructure projects, Sinkler said, and it would boost the area's profile as a shipping magnate.
Sinkler made a presentation in Burlington last week to stakeholders from the southern portion of the sought port area. Des Moines County officials approved a resolution in support of the designation being sought at a meeting Thursday.
Henderson County, Ill., is expected to discuss possibly joining at a meeting next week while Lee County officials are weighing their decision. That means 13 of the 15 county boards approved a resolution seeking the port designation.
“Everyone will benefit the same. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Carroll County or city of Dubuque, everyone is going to be able to claim this port designated area,” Sinkler said. “This is something that everybody will equally benefit from.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will review the application, a process that is expected to take a few months.